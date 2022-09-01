ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WILX-TV

Projects paused for holiday traffic across Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Early Monday evening saw many Michiganders still making their way home after celebrating Labor Day up north. Those drivers still had to navigate construction zones across Mid-Michigan. That included from Mason to the Jackson County line. News 10 was in Olive Township at the rest stop...
WILX-TV

Traffic stop leads to arrest for firearm, open alcohol, and more

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police say they have “another gun off the street.”. Troopers with the Lansing Post made a traffic stop on Sunday in Bath Township. Further investigation revealed items leading to a 33-year-old woman from Lansing being arrested. The woman was arrested and lodged...
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI

