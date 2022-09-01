Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Despite my readers advising me against it, I visited Chicago for the first time. This is my experienceNarda MarenChicago, IL
As Macy’s Plans to Close 125 Stores, They Are Also Shuttering a Bloomingdale’s Location Beginning on September 6Joel EisenbergSkokie, IL
What is the Harvest Moon? How and when to watch for it in the Chicago area this SeptemberJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Pilot Program Provides Ticket Debt Relief For Low-Income MotoristsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Some of the Best Pizza in the Midwest Can be Found Inside this Unassuming Eatery in IllinoisTravel MavenChicago, IL
Report: Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks' Immediate Response to CM Punk's Media Scrum Comments
CM Punk opened the All Out post-show media scrum with scathing statements about Colt Cabana, Hangman Page and AEW's executive vice presidents (Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks). After going into detail about his situation with Cabana, while denying all of the rumors that he tried to force Cabana out of AEW once he arrived in the company, he called out Page for hinting at the situation on TV and the EVPs.
WWE's Gunther Retains Intercontinental Title In Brutal Match at Clash at the Castle
Things got off to a hot start at WWE's Clash at the Castle, and up next was the match for the Intercontinental Championship between Gunther and Sheamus. WWE even delivered a surprise before the match got started, as Giovanni Vinci has been called up to the main roster and Gunther has reassembled Imperium once more. Once the match started fans witnessed a brutal and physical match that left all sorts of welts on both stars, and at several points, it looked like Sheamus would get that Grand Slam. Unfortunately, after taking a lot of punishment and what could be an injury to the tailbone, Gunther was able to pin Sheamus and retain his Intercontinental Championship.
Watch: Dominik Mysterio Betrays Both Rey Mysterio and Edge at Clash at the Castle
Dominik Mysterio shockingly attacked both Edge and his father, Rey Mysterio, at Saturday's Clash at the Castle pay-per-view. The animosity between Dom and Edge had been hinted at a few times leading up to the pay-per-view, but it seemed like everything was fine when the young former tag team champion assisted the pair from ringside as they beat The Judgement Day's Finn Balor & Damian Preist. But as the three celebrated in the ring, Dominik nailed Edge with a low blow then throttled his father with a lariat.
AEW All Out Names Interim Women's World Champion
Ahead of AEW All Out 2022, Thunder Rosa unfortunately announced that she had an injury and wouldn't be defending her AEW Women's World Championship against Toni Storm as initially planned. In the wake of the injury, All Elite Wrestling announced that a four-way match would take place at All Out to name the Interim Women's World Champion. Former champions Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Hikaru Shida were named as entrants to the match, along with Toni Storm and Jamie Hayter.
Roman Reigns Retains at WWE Clash at the Castle Thanks to Solo Sikoa's Bloodline Debut
WWE put on a stellar event at Clash at the Castle, and it all led up to the main event, the much-anticipated throwdown for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre. The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Paul Heyman were all missing at ringside for Reigns, so it was truly a one-on-one match-up, but that didn't end up being the case. McIntyre had Reigns pinned and would've beaten him, but then the referee was pulled out of the ring. It was revealed that the person was NXT's Solo Sikoa, and it gave Reigns the chance to take down McIntyre and retain his Championship (though he also had a little asset from Tyson Fury). It would seem The Bloodline has a new member, and WWE still has an Undisputed Championship.
WWE Fans Are Split Over Mandy Rose Unifying NXT and NXT UK Women's Championships
NXT 2.0 and NXT UK came together on Sunday afternoon for the NXT Worlds Collide event, putting both companies into one space ahead of the NXT Europe launch in 2023. All of the NXT 2.0 champions and NXT UK champions met in the ring for unification matches, firmly combining the brands. Given the love for both brands, there was bound to be some controversy when any champion came out on top and unified their division titles.
CM Punk and Top AEW Talent Reportedly Involved in a "Physical Altercation" After All Out
All Elite Wrestling has been subject to a chaotic summer, and Sunday's pay-per-view was no exception. Following weeks of unscripted promos, locker room feuds, and emergency talent meetings, tensions seemingly boiled over after AEW All Out went off the air. Newly-crowned AEW World Champion CM Punk kicked off the post-show press conference by immediately addressing his situation with Colt Cabana, a former friend of his who he had a messy falling out with. From there, Punk blasted AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, criticizing them for not knowing "how to manage a target" and accusing them of painting him in a bad light with the media.
WWE's Liv Morgan Defeats Shayna Baszler to Retain SmackDown Women's Title at Clash at the Castle
It was time for more Title gold to be on the line at WWE's Clash at the Castle, as WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan was set to take on Shayna Baszler. Both superstars had been training all week to counter the other's signature moves, and now it was time to meet face to face in the ring. That training was evident throughout the entire match, and it came in handy for Morgan several times. It's also what won her the match, as after countering a Kirifuda Clutch she was able to hit a Codebreaker and an Oblivion on Baszler, which led to the pin and the win for Morgan, who has successfully retained her SmackDown Women's Championship.
Hangman Page and Colt Cabana Seemingly Respond to CM Punk's Comments
AEW All Out went off the air around midnight eastern time, but the real show was just getting started. The regular post-event press conference kicked off with AEW World Champion CM Punk immediately addressing his long-running issues with former friend Colt Cabana, while also shining light on his current beef with "Hangman" Adam Page. On top of that, Punk also ran down AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson, claiming that they "couldn't manage a Target." These comments reportedly led to a "physical altercation" between Punk and the Young Bucks, which required the men to be separated by security.
AEW: Chris Jericho Pins Bryan Danielson at All Out
A battle between Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson has been building for months and months leading into AEW All Out on Sunday night. The two took part in the ongoing rivalry between the Jericho Appreciation Society and Blackpool Combat Club, which saw Danielson rendered unconscious at Double or Nothing earlier this year. While the factions have stopped warring, Jericho and Danielson continued their feud, both serving as mentors to young star Daniel Garcia. That individual feud came to a head at All Out, putting the two ring legends face-to-face in the ring.
NXT Faction Reunites at WWE Clash at the Castle
WWE's Clash at the Castle saw the surprise reunion of Imperium at the start of the Intercontinental Championship match between Gunther and Sheamus. Before the champ's official introduction, Ludwig Kaiser held a microphone on the entrance ramp and introduced Giovanni Vinci (fka Fabian Aichner). Following Gunther's arrival, it was officially confirmed that Imperium had reunited. Aichner and Vinci brawled with Ridge Holland and Butch while Sheamus and Gunther had their staredown in the middle of the ring.
NXT Worlds Collide: Who Unified the NXT and NXT UK Championships?
Bron Breakker officially unified the NXT and NXT Championships on Sunday afternoon at Worlds Collide, defeating Tyler Bate in the show's main event. Late in the bout, Bate hit his Tyler Driver '97 only for Breakker to kick out. Breakker then nailed his Gorilla Press Powerslam, but Bate had his leg on the ropes. The final sequence ended with Bate's bounce of the ropes into a clothesline getting countered with a thunderous Spear, allowing Breakker to pick up the win.
AEW All Out: CM Punk Wins Back the AEW World Championship, MJF Returns
CM Punk officially became a two-time AEW World Champion at All Out 2022 on Sunday, defeating Jon Moxley after hitting three GTS in the 20-minute match. Unfortunately, his victory was short-lived, as MJF confirmed he was the masked devil who won the Casino Ladder Match earlier in the night. The lights went out in the arena shortly after Punk's win, and a voicemail from Tony Khan could be heard throughout the arena. It revealed Khan offered to forgive everything Friedman had done and put him in the Ladder Match, but only if he appeared at All Out.
First AEW World Trios Champions Crowned at AEW All Out
The Elite's Kenny Omega and Young Bucks became AEW's first World Trios Champions at All Out on Sunday, defeating Hangman Page and The Dark Order in the finals of the eight-team tournament. The match repeatedly called back to the rivalry between Page and Omega, especially while invoking the final moments of their Full Gear world championship match from last year. However, the final sequence ended with Page accidentally whacking John Silver with the Buckshot Lariat. Omega used that opening to pin Silver while the Bucks held down Page.
Report: Why Christian Cage vs. Jungle Boy at AEW All Out Was So Short
AEW's All Out pay-per-view on Sunday had a long-awaited grudge match between Jungle Boy and Christian Cage featured on the card. However, just as JB was making his entrance, Luchasaurus shockingly attacked and chokeslammed him through a steel grate and a ringside table. He then tossed the barely-conscious Jack Perry into the ring for Cage to hit a Spear and Killswitch to secure the victory.
AEW All Out: Masked Man Wins Casino Ladder Match
AEW's All Out started on a bizarre note as the Casino Ladder Match ended with a masked man coming out as "The Joker" and winning a future shot at the AEW World Championship. Late in the match, a group of masked hit the ring, attacked all of the other competitors and unmasked to reveal they were Stokely Hathaway and the wrestlers he had been recruiting over the last several weeks — Ethan Page, The Gunn Club, Lee Moriarty and W. Morrissey. Then another masked figure came out to "Sympathy for the Devil" from The Rolling Stones while wearing a White Demon mask. He was handed the giant poker chip, officially making him the winner of the bout, but he declined to unmask.
AEW: MJF Returns at All Out and Fans Are Losing Their Minds
It's official: Maxwell Jacob Friedman has returned to All Elite Wrestling. Rumors have been swirling about MJF since the weekend of Double or Nothing earlier this year, with reports suggesting that MJF skipped mandatory events and almost didn't show up at the pay-per-view. After being squashed by Wardlow, Friedman delivered a scathing promo on Dynamite that week and completely disappeared from the public eye. On Sunday night, he made the return that fans were hoping for.
WWE Fans Are Split Over Roman Reigns Retaining at Clash at the Castle
Roman Reigns retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle on Saturday. Despite McIntyre overcoming multiple Spears, a ref bump and another attempted cash-in from Austin Theory, it looked like he had the match won when he delivered his third Claymore of the night. Unfortunately, it was not to be, as a debuting Solo Sikoa dragged the referee out of the ring just before making the three count. Reigns used the distraction to deliver another Spear and pick up the victory.
Tony Khan Addresses Malakai Black's AEW Status
Have fans seen the last of Malakai Black in All Elite Wrestling? The House of Black leader was the subject of speculation this weekend, as Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc reported that Black had requested his release from AEW due to concerns about his mental health "due to personal life and demoralization due to the booking and handling of his character." Fightful Select updated this report by confirming Black's unhappiness, but clarified that tensions between the wrestler and AEW had been "smoothed over to some degree." Regardless, that report could not confirm Black's AEW status.
AEW All Out: Jade Cargill Survives Tough Challenge From Athena to Retain TBS Championship
Jade Cargill retained her TBS Championship after a tough battle with challenger Athena. The match came down to the interference of the Baddies, coupled with Cargill's sheer power. It was Cargill's best match in AEW to date and further establishes her as a dominant champion. The match started with both...
