WWE put on a stellar event at Clash at the Castle, and it all led up to the main event, the much-anticipated throwdown for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre. The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Paul Heyman were all missing at ringside for Reigns, so it was truly a one-on-one match-up, but that didn't end up being the case. McIntyre had Reigns pinned and would've beaten him, but then the referee was pulled out of the ring. It was revealed that the person was NXT's Solo Sikoa, and it gave Reigns the chance to take down McIntyre and retain his Championship (though he also had a little asset from Tyson Fury). It would seem The Bloodline has a new member, and WWE still has an Undisputed Championship.

