Bakersfield, CA

Stabbing Victim Found Outside Fast Food Restaurant in Bakersfield

By Key News Network
Key News Network
Key News Network
 5 days ago

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: Employees of a fast food restaurant called 911 after finding an unresponsive adult male with apparent stab wounds on Tuesday night, Aug. 30, on the 1400 block of Brundage Lane in the city of Bakersfield.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RjDo3_0hdOncUC00
Alexander Rodarte / KNN

Bakersfield Police officers responded and were seen cutting through the victim’s clothing with scissors preparing for the arrival of paramedics.

Bakersfield Fire Department arrived, and Hall Ambulance quickly transported the patient to a local hospital.

A crime scene was established as BPD conducted their investigation.

Video: Alexander Rodarte, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network

