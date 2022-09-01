Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Juvenile suspect in custody following a robbery incident
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville police are investigating a robbery in Charlottesville that occurred on Sept. 4, at 12:16 A.M. The robbery took place at the black of 100 Maury Ave. Officials say that a juvenile took the victim’s car keys and drove off. A short time later,...
WTOP
Deputies: Two men robbed in Fredericksburg hotel. Their dates set them up.
Two men got a hotel room in Fredericksburg, Virginia, for women they met on Facebook and ended up getting robbed at knifepoint early Saturday. Deputies said their dates set them up. In a news release, Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the Super 8 at 557 Warrenton Road...
969wsig.com
Missing person found safe in Augusta County
STAUNTON, Va – Kayla Leann Sellers has been found and is safe. That’s the word from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. They had ask for the public’s assistance with locating Sellers who had been missing since August 21st, when she was last seen in Staunton. Sellers...
WSLS
Campbell County authorities identify man found dead behind the wheel of a vehicle
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 9:02 p.m.:. Campbell County authorities have identified the man found dead behind the wheel of a vehicle on Monday. Authorities said they responded to the 1000 block of Leesville Road in Lynch Station for a welfare check on a driver. When deputies arrived, they...
wvlt.tv
Horse apprehended on interstate by Virginia State Police
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVLT) - Virginia State Police officers helped capture a horse on I-64 in Albemarle County Saturday morning. Mia, the horse, had been missing for two days from a nearby farm before the horse was taken in by police. Trooper Goode helped stop traffic and return Mia back to her home.
WHSV
Community members gather in front of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office in honor of Khaleesi Cuthriell
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -“It has been a year since they realized that Khaleesi was missing and I think it is very important to keep her story out there in hopes that someone eventually comes forward and tells the truth about what happened to her,” Erin Landes said.
I-95 North reopened in Hanover after crash
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 88.7, just south of the Lewistown Road exit. The northbound left lane, center lane, right lane and right shoulder are all currently closed.
WSLS
Two men found guilty on drug distribution charges in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A federal judge found two men who brought drugs into the Hill City guilty. Law enforcement leaders held a news conference on Friday after the trial for Ricky Abner and Charay Trent. They said that the two were responsible for distributing 500 kilograms of cocaine in Lynchburg.
Augusta Free Press
Lynchburg District Traffic Alerts: Week of Sept. 5-9
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities:. Crews will...
Two injured after truck overturns on I-95 in Hanover
According to Virginia State Police, on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 4, a truck heading south on I-95 near Lewistown Road ran off the left side of the roadway before hitting the guard rail and overturning into the northbound lanes.
Augusta Free Press
Road closure in Waynesboro planned for three weeks in October
The A Street culvert replacement project located on the 1700 block of A Street in Waynesboro is set to mobilize Tuesday, according to a news flash issued by the city. The road will be open to thru traffic until Sept. 30. Beginning Oct. 1, there will be a total road...
WDBJ7.com
Amherst County Sheriff’s K9 found
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: “We have located K9 Odin! Thanks to our citizens for sharing our post. Thanks to the resident that kept him contained to the handler could take him!”. EARLIER STORY: The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for an escaped K9.
WHSV
Body cam protesters appear in Augusta County court Friday
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A group of protesters appeared in Augusta County court Friday for noise ordinance and disorderly conduct violations. The charges stem from protests over body cameras for the Augusta County Sheriff’s deputies in June and July of 2021. The judge heard one case for the...
NBC 29 News
Mark Dean sentenced to nearly 13 years
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Pain Specialist charged in a series of sexual assaults by his former patients will serve nearly 13 years in prison. Doctor Mark Dean was arrested four years ago, but the matter has dragged on through delays. Sentencing Wednesday, August 31, comes from...
NBC Washington
Virginia Woman Found Dead Had Refused Abortion: Affidavit
A day before his pregnant girlfriend was fatally shot in July, a Naval officer took her to a Virginia abortion clinic, where she refused the procedure, investigators said in an affidavit. Raquiah King, 20, was found dead near an intersection in Hanover County and about a month later, investigators arrested...
WSET
Amherst Co. deputies looking for suspects captured on camera
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Amherst County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying some individuals caught on camera. On Tuesday, they said they are looking for the people pictured below:. The Sheriff's Office did not share what the individuals are involved in. If you know anything or recognize...
Augusta Free Press
Kline’s Dairy Bar opens sixth location in Lynchburg; plans for store in Richmond area
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Kline family tradition grows in Virginia with the opening of a sixth location of Kline’s Dairy Bar – this one in Lynchburg. The Lynchburg location officially opened to the public on Aug. 24. “With...
cbs19news
Missing male has been safely located
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Augusta County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance with locating a missing person, who was last heard from at around 7 A.M. on Sept. 1. The missing person is identified as 45-year-old Nathan Levi Miles, who is a white male, with brown...
NBC 29 News
Thousands come out for Women’s Four Miler Event
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Women’s Four Miler Event celebrated its 40th year Saturday, September 3. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, for the past two years the event was held inside Foxfield Grounds. However, this year they were able to get back on the roads. Every runner and...
cbs19news
Over 10,0000 images of Holsinger's work coming to Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Over 10,000 images of Holsinger's work will be a part of the Albert and Shirly Small Special Collections Library at UVA. The images are at least 611 known portraits of African Americans in Charlottesville and Central Virginia. These images capture the history, style, and dignity...
