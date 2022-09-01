ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

cbs19news

Juvenile suspect in custody following a robbery incident

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville police are investigating a robbery in Charlottesville that occurred on Sept. 4, at 12:16 A.M. The robbery took place at the black of 100 Maury Ave. Officials say that a juvenile took the victim's car keys and drove off. A short time later,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
969wsig.com

Missing person found safe in Augusta County

STAUNTON, Va – Kayla Leann Sellers has been found and is safe. That's the word from the Augusta County Sheriff's Office. They had ask for the public's assistance with locating Sellers who had been missing since August 21st, when she was last seen in Staunton. Sellers...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
wvlt.tv

Horse apprehended on interstate by Virginia State Police

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVLT) - Virginia State Police officers helped capture a horse on I-64 in Albemarle County Saturday morning. Mia, the horse, had been missing for two days from a nearby farm before the horse was taken in by police. Trooper Goode helped stop traffic and return Mia back to her home.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Two men found guilty on drug distribution charges in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A federal judge found two men who brought drugs into the Hill City guilty. Law enforcement leaders held a news conference on Friday after the trial for Ricky Abner and Charay Trent. They said that the two were responsible for distributing 500 kilograms of cocaine in Lynchburg.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Lynchburg District Traffic Alerts: Week of Sept. 5-9

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities:. Crews will...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Road closure in Waynesboro planned for three weeks in October

The A Street culvert replacement project located on the 1700 block of A Street in Waynesboro is set to mobilize Tuesday, according to a news flash issued by the city. The road will be open to thru traffic until Sept. 30. Beginning Oct. 1, there will be a total road...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WDBJ7.com

Amherst County Sheriff's K9 found

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: "We have located K9 Odin! Thanks to our citizens for sharing our post. Thanks to the resident that kept him contained to the handler could take him!". EARLIER STORY: The Amherst County Sheriff's Office is on the lookout for an escaped K9.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Body cam protesters appear in Augusta County court Friday

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A group of protesters appeared in Augusta County court Friday for noise ordinance and disorderly conduct violations. The charges stem from protests over body cameras for the Augusta County Sheriff's deputies in June and July of 2021. The judge heard one case for the...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Mark Dean sentenced to nearly 13 years

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Pain Specialist charged in a series of sexual assaults by his former patients will serve nearly 13 years in prison. Doctor Mark Dean was arrested four years ago, but the matter has dragged on through delays. Sentencing Wednesday, August 31, comes from...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Virginia Woman Found Dead Had Refused Abortion: Affidavit

A day before his pregnant girlfriend was fatally shot in July, a Naval officer took her to a Virginia abortion clinic, where she refused the procedure, investigators said in an affidavit. Raquiah King, 20, was found dead near an intersection in Hanover County and about a month later, investigators arrested...
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
WSET

Amherst Co. deputies looking for suspects captured on camera

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Amherst County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying some individuals caught on camera. On Tuesday, they said they are looking for the people pictured below:. The Sheriff's Office did not share what the individuals are involved in. If you know anything or recognize...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Missing male has been safely located

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Augusta County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance with locating a missing person, who was last heard from at around 7 A.M. on Sept. 1. The missing person is identified as 45-year-old Nathan Levi Miles, who is a white male, with brown...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Thousands come out for Women's Four Miler Event

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Women's Four Miler Event celebrated its 40th year Saturday, September 3. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, for the past two years the event was held inside Foxfield Grounds. However, this year they were able to get back on the roads. Every runner and...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Over 10,0000 images of Holsinger's work coming to Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Over 10,000 images of Holsinger's work will be a part of the Albert and Shirly Small Special Collections Library at UVA. The images are at least 611 known portraits of African Americans in Charlottesville and Central Virginia. These images capture the history, style, and dignity...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

