Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJHG-TV
Sneads Keeping Offense Rolling
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Sneads Pirates have already began preparing this week as they’ll play against Graceville on Friday. Sneads coming of and incredible performace against Arnold this past Friday were they put up over 70 points and racked up over 500 yards of offense... most of those coming from running back Jason Patterson.
WJHG-TV
High School Football Week Two Scores and Highlights
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thursday.
WJHG-TV
Square dance classes return to Grand Square Hall
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Square and Round Dance Association invites you out on the dance floor. Beginning this Friday, September 9th, at 7:00 p.m., square dancing classes return to Grand Square Hall. This class is for beginners and those who have done it for a while.
WJHG-TV
Laboring on Labor Day
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - While Labor Day is a break for many Americans, not everyone gets the day off. First responders still have to be there to answer the call. “Being a part of something a lot bigger,” Garrett Jones, Panama City Breach fire fighter EMT, said. “Not just for the community, but coming here with these guys. These guys that you work with.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJHG-TV
10,000 pound of food given away to Bay County community
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Locals lined up starting at 6 a.m for the Hope Food Distribution Drive-thru event on Saturday. But the food giveaway wasn’t even set to start until 9 a.m. In total 10,000 pounds of food were given away. “People are hurting right now and everybody just...
WJHG-TV
BCSO still searching for man in woods near Pipeline Road
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 09/05/22 5:24 p.m.: Bay County Sheriff’s officials say they identified the man as 57-year-old Peter Tony Berecz, who got lost in the area of Pipeline Road. As of this afternoon, they are still looking for Berecz. Bloodhounds from Bay County Jail and the...
WJHG-TV
Conserving Water at the Conservation Park
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Water is a resource that covers 71% of the Earth’s surface. All things considered, the idea of conservation might feel like a pointless endeavor. But experts say it’s worth weathering the storm... “I think we’re gonna find in the future that our freshwater...
WJHG-TV
Two dogs rescued from Fire
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay County Fire Rescue worked alongside Panama City Beach Fire Rescue on Saturday. The first responders were not only able to save lives and property, but they also managed to save two pets as well. That was thanks to pet oxygen masks. Emergency officials tell us...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJHG-TV
Pedestrian safety is put on high alert over Labor Day weekend
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Labor Day comes just days after two pedestrian accidents in Bay County left a young boy and an older woman injured. So, local law enforcement is out in full force to ensure pedestrians and drivers stay safe with the influx of people coming to the area.
WJHG-TV
September 4th is National Blood Donation Day
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -September 4th marks National Blood Donation Day. The day s recognized by governors across the United States including Governor Ron DeSantis. “This helps not only raise awareness about what blood donation is, but it also allows people a chance to donate blood or sign up,” Dr. Daliah Wachs, MD, and radio personality. “But it also honors OneBlood, American Red Cross, Vitalant, community blood centers, all the blood banks out there as well as medical centers out there to save lives”
WJHG-TV
More research needed in COVID and diabetes correlation
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Multiple studies show people who have contracted COVID-19 may be at greater risk for developing type 2 diabetes. In this week’s Medical Monday, doctors said more research still needs to be done. Doctor Abhijit Duggal with Cleveland Clinic said there not only needs to...
WJHG-TV
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office: Be on the lookout for escapee with felony charges
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is searching for a man with felony charges in the area of Summer Camp and Lanark Village. According to Franklin County Sheriff, A.J. “Tony” Smith’s social media, Wesley Ryan Kester fled from the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office Friday evening.
Comments / 0