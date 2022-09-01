ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WEAR

Okaloosa Island Boat Basin set to reopen after $1 million makeover

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. -- A $1 million makeover is finished. Okaloosa County is ready to celebrate the grand reopening of the Okaloosa Island Boat Basin. It's at soundside access two, west of Bluefish Drive. Improvements include an ADA-accessible kayak launch. The ribbon cutting is scheduled for Thursday morning at 9...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

New IHOP possible for Pine Forest Road in Escambia County

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A well-known restaurant chain has submitted plans to open a new location in the greater Pensacola area. IHOP has an application that will go before the Escambia County Developmental Review board this week. The location is near Loblolly Ln. on Pine Forest Boulevard. The chain already operates...
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
County
Escambia County, FL
Local
Florida Industry
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE DANIELLE, TROPICAL STORM EARL, AND THIRD SYSTEM ON THE MOVE

TWO SYSTEMS EAST OF FLORIDA…TROPICS GETTING BUSY… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 3 p.m. ET Sunday, September 4, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Danielle is again a hurricane, Earl remains a tropical storm, and now there is a new tropical wave far east of Florida being watched […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
WEAR

Two rescued from sinking boat near Bob Sikes Bridge in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people Sunday from a sinking boat near the Bob Sikes Bridge in Pensacola. It happened Sunday morning when a 35-foot recreational vessel started taking on water near the bridge. "The two people on board were both wearing life jackets, shot off...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Register for the 2022 Pensacola Senior Games

The City of Pensacola Parks and Recreation Department is scheduled to host the Pensacola Senior Games this Friday through Sept. 23. Citizens age 50 and older may compete in 22 recreation and sporting events over the course of a two-week period. Athletes of all levels of experience are encouraged to participate.
PENSACOLA, FL
ssrnews.com

High Bacteria Counts Prompt Temporary Closure of Certain Local Oyster Beds

Portions of 0233 and 0232 will be closed, starting October 1. Graphic by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The State of Florida on October 1 plans to close some local oyster and other shellfish harvesting areas, following high bacteria counts indicated per water sampling in East Bay and Escambia Bay.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwest Florida#Oysters#Bacteria#Harvesters#Avalon Aquaculture#Healthy Gulf Spokesperson
WEAR

How to find a good contractor: The red flags to avoid

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Executive Director of the Home Builders Association of West Florida, David Peaden, says the most common mistake homeowners make while searching for a contractor is rushing the process to vet their options. He says homeowners should watch out for several signs of fraudulent contractors. Peaden tells...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

In Florida, it’s not winter that’s coming. It’s the ocean.

Florida’s already in deep with catastrophic weather events likely exacerbated by the effects of climate change, and with so much coastline and coastal living, Floridians have a large stake in dealing with sea-level rise. Case in point, the St. Augustine flooding in September 2020 from a combination of king...
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Early morning jubilee surprises Daphne residents

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A jubilee occurred on the Eastern Shore Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Residents near Mayday Park in Daphne south to Montrose rushed to Mobile Bay to scoop up their catch. Daphne is one of the few places in the world where jubilees occur. It’s a phenomenon that brings blue crab, shrimp […]
DAPHNE, AL
getthecoast.com

New flight to Destin coming soon

Did you know that the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting donations of NEW or GENTLY USED clothing and shoes?. This is part of the “1st Annual Caring Hands Clothing Closet” campaign for local students in need, a partnership with Crosspoint, Niceville church. It’s part of the build-up to a free clothing event to be held at the church on October 15th.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
WEAR

Japanese culture Bon Fest held at Bayview Senior Center in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Northwest Florida residents got a chance to experience Japanese culture Saturday without traveling overseas. Taiko drummers from Disney's Epcot center in Orlando were part of the entertainment line up at the Bon Festival held at the Bayview Senior Center in Pensacola. The festival included authentic Japanese food,...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Labor Day 2022 events around Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — From the shores of Crystal Beach in Destin to the bayous of Shalimar, many Labor Day events are scheduled for Okaloosa Co. We provided a list of events for the weekend such as live music concerts to firework shows. Destin Arts & Drafts, Friday, Sept. 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 […]
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Overturned vehicle fire near Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office shared some incredible footage of firefighters working to put out a fire from an overturned vehicle on FL123 and 85 South near the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport via a Facebook post from the OCSO. First responders responded to the scene of a “rollover traffic crash” […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL STORM DANIELLE FORMS, NO THREAT TO LAND FOR NOW

OTHER SYSTEMS REMAIN EAST OF FLORIDA, GROWING… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Tropical Storm Danielle formed Thursday. It is not expected to threaten Florida, or the U.S. Mainland. Here is the latest from the National Hurricane Center. Tropical Storm Danielle Discussion Number 2 NWS […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

New airline coming to Destin-Fort Walton Beach airport

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A non-stop service from Minneapolis, Minnesota to Destin will become a reality next spring. The Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) will welcome the new Sun Country Airlines service on April 12, 2023. “This partnership is so meaningful for Okaloosa County,” said Okaloosa Board of County Commissioner Chairmen Mel Ponder. “Not only […]
DESTIN, FL
WEAR

Pensacola Historic Preservation Society held 26th annual Appraisal Fair

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Some Northwest Florida residents put their antiques to the value test Saturday. It was the Pensacola Historic Preservation Society's 26th annual Appraisal Fair. It's similar to the popular Antiques Roadshow. Residents were given a chance to bring their treasures to Garth's Auction Gallery on Navy Boulevard and...
PENSACOLA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy