Did you know that the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting donations of NEW or GENTLY USED clothing and shoes?. This is part of the “1st Annual Caring Hands Clothing Closet” campaign for local students in need, a partnership with Crosspoint, Niceville church. It’s part of the build-up to a free clothing event to be held at the church on October 15th.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO