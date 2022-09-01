Read full article on original website
WEAR
Okaloosa Island Boat Basin set to reopen after $1 million makeover
OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. -- A $1 million makeover is finished. Okaloosa County is ready to celebrate the grand reopening of the Okaloosa Island Boat Basin. It's at soundside access two, west of Bluefish Drive. Improvements include an ADA-accessible kayak launch. The ribbon cutting is scheduled for Thursday morning at 9...
WEAR
'Jump in business': Pensacola Beach businesses share impact of summer tourism
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- This holiday weekend marked the end of another summer tourism season. It was a busy time, but will spell profit for merchants dependent on tourism. From Memorial Day; July 4th; Red, White and Blues week; and Labor Day, business was brisk on Pensacola Beach all summer. Daniel...
WEAR
New IHOP possible for Pine Forest Road in Escambia County
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A well-known restaurant chain has submitted plans to open a new location in the greater Pensacola area. IHOP has an application that will go before the Escambia County Developmental Review board this week. The location is near Loblolly Ln. on Pine Forest Boulevard. The chain already operates...
fox35orlando.com
'Michael Myers' spotted at Florida beach during Labor Day weekend
PANAMA CITY, Fla. - A man dressed up as horror icon Michael Myers was spotted strolling along a beach in Florida during the Labor Day weekend. Todd Easter says he was at Panama City Beach early Sunday morning when he spotted the masked slasher from a condo building. Despite his...
HURRICANE DANIELLE, TROPICAL STORM EARL, AND THIRD SYSTEM ON THE MOVE
TWO SYSTEMS EAST OF FLORIDA…TROPICS GETTING BUSY… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 3 p.m. ET Sunday, September 4, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Danielle is again a hurricane, Earl remains a tropical storm, and now there is a new tropical wave far east of Florida being watched […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WEAR
Two rescued from sinking boat near Bob Sikes Bridge in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people Sunday from a sinking boat near the Bob Sikes Bridge in Pensacola. It happened Sunday morning when a 35-foot recreational vessel started taking on water near the bridge. "The two people on board were both wearing life jackets, shot off...
WEAR
Register for the 2022 Pensacola Senior Games
The City of Pensacola Parks and Recreation Department is scheduled to host the Pensacola Senior Games this Friday through Sept. 23. Citizens age 50 and older may compete in 22 recreation and sporting events over the course of a two-week period. Athletes of all levels of experience are encouraged to participate.
ssrnews.com
High Bacteria Counts Prompt Temporary Closure of Certain Local Oyster Beds
Portions of 0233 and 0232 will be closed, starting October 1. Graphic by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The State of Florida on October 1 plans to close some local oyster and other shellfish harvesting areas, following high bacteria counts indicated per water sampling in East Bay and Escambia Bay.
WEAR
How to find a good contractor: The red flags to avoid
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Executive Director of the Home Builders Association of West Florida, David Peaden, says the most common mistake homeowners make while searching for a contractor is rushing the process to vet their options. He says homeowners should watch out for several signs of fraudulent contractors. Peaden tells...
floridapolitics.com
In Florida, it’s not winter that’s coming. It’s the ocean.
Florida’s already in deep with catastrophic weather events likely exacerbated by the effects of climate change, and with so much coastline and coastal living, Floridians have a large stake in dealing with sea-level rise. Case in point, the St. Augustine flooding in September 2020 from a combination of king...
Early morning jubilee surprises Daphne residents
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A jubilee occurred on the Eastern Shore Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Residents near Mayday Park in Daphne south to Montrose rushed to Mobile Bay to scoop up their catch. Daphne is one of the few places in the world where jubilees occur. It’s a phenomenon that brings blue crab, shrimp […]
getthecoast.com
New flight to Destin coming soon
Did you know that the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting donations of NEW or GENTLY USED clothing and shoes?. This is part of the “1st Annual Caring Hands Clothing Closet” campaign for local students in need, a partnership with Crosspoint, Niceville church. It’s part of the build-up to a free clothing event to be held at the church on October 15th.
WEAR
Japanese culture Bon Fest held at Bayview Senior Center in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Northwest Florida residents got a chance to experience Japanese culture Saturday without traveling overseas. Taiko drummers from Disney's Epcot center in Orlando were part of the entertainment line up at the Bon Festival held at the Bayview Senior Center in Pensacola. The festival included authentic Japanese food,...
Labor Day 2022 events around Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — From the shores of Crystal Beach in Destin to the bayous of Shalimar, many Labor Day events are scheduled for Okaloosa Co. We provided a list of events for the weekend such as live music concerts to firework shows. Destin Arts & Drafts, Friday, Sept. 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 […]
Overturned vehicle fire near Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office shared some incredible footage of firefighters working to put out a fire from an overturned vehicle on FL123 and 85 South near the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport via a Facebook post from the OCSO. First responders responded to the scene of a “rollover traffic crash” […]
WKRG
Tropical Depression 5 strengthens into Tropical Storm Danielle in the northern Atlantic
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical Depression 5 has strengthened into Tropical Storm Danielle in the northern Atlantic, but is not a threat to the United States or the News 5 area. It is moving to the east at 2 mph and is expected to loop around to continue moving...
TROPICAL STORM DANIELLE FORMS, NO THREAT TO LAND FOR NOW
OTHER SYSTEMS REMAIN EAST OF FLORIDA, GROWING… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Tropical Storm Danielle formed Thursday. It is not expected to threaten Florida, or the U.S. Mainland. Here is the latest from the National Hurricane Center. Tropical Storm Danielle Discussion Number 2 NWS […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
New airline coming to Destin-Fort Walton Beach airport
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A non-stop service from Minneapolis, Minnesota to Destin will become a reality next spring. The Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) will welcome the new Sun Country Airlines service on April 12, 2023. “This partnership is so meaningful for Okaloosa County,” said Okaloosa Board of County Commissioner Chairmen Mel Ponder. “Not only […]
WEAR
Pensacola Historic Preservation Society held 26th annual Appraisal Fair
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Some Northwest Florida residents put their antiques to the value test Saturday. It was the Pensacola Historic Preservation Society's 26th annual Appraisal Fair. It's similar to the popular Antiques Roadshow. Residents were given a chance to bring their treasures to Garth's Auction Gallery on Navy Boulevard and...
WEAR
Deputies investigating body found along Molino Rd. in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating the discovery of a body along Molino Road. The sheriff's office says the body of an adult male was found around 6 p.m. Saturday on the 200 block of Molino road -- just west of Louie's Bar and Jahaza Road.
