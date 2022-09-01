Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
D’Alfonso-Curran Elevates Science Over Tradition
What follows is an edited excerpt from Vines & Vision: The Winemakers of Santa Barbara County, published in 2020 by Matt Kettmann and Macduff Everton. You might expect romantic tales of viticultural conquest and testaments to age-old traditions when talking to wine industry veterans Bruno D’Alfonso and Kris Curran.
Santa Barbara Independent
Legendary Latin Guitarist Antonio Rey Comes to Santa Barbara
Flamenco music and dance fans are in for a history-making special treat this weekend. International flamenco superstar Antonio Rey, one of Spain’s best guitarists and composers, will perform in Santa Barbara for the first time on Sunday, September 11. Rey says this is a don’t-miss event “because it will...
Santa Barbara Independent
All Booked | Legal Dramas Amid Jury Duty in Los Angeles
This edition of All Booked was originally emailed to subscribers on August 30, 2022. To receive our literary newsletter in your inbox, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. Last week, I was chosen to serve on a jury in federal court. This is my first experience serving on a jury, and for it to be in federal court makes it feel extra dramatic. For the past week, I’ve been living the dreaded L.A. commuter life. Sometimes, I’m getting on the road as early as 5 a.m. to get down there in time and before the traffic picks up, just to turn around hours later and drive all the way home. In my many hours of driving, I have been listening to music, podcasts, and (of course) audiobooks.
Missing male hiker identified as search continues
The man missing from the Trespass Trail and Gaviota area this past weekend has been identified as 29-year-old Tim Sgignoli. The post Missing male hiker identified as search continues appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
McMenemy Trail and Modoc Trees Controversies to Get Public Airing
A Santa Barbara County committee with the unwieldy acronym of CRAHTAC will meet on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the fate of the McMenemy Trail and also the bike, foot, and horse paths along Modoc Road. While Modoc Road has become a rallying point in Hope Ranch over the potential elimination of trees to create the pathways, moving the McMenemy Trail is a quieter controversy in the hills above Montecito, which disturbs Dave Everett.
Santa Barbara Independent
Uncool and Uncaring
I can’t believe that City of Santa Barbara hasn’t created designated cooling centers. They sent out weak advice: cool your home via air conditioning 10 a.m.-2 p.m. If no air conditioning, make arrangements. Make arrangements with whom? That non-helpful advice is racist, ageist, ableist, not helpful to those...
Free family swim day gives residents an escape from the Santa Maria heat
The city of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and PLAY, Inc. partnered to offer a free family swim day at the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center Saturday. The post Free family swim day gives residents an escape from the Santa Maria heat appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Aloha Beach Festival returns to Ventura
The Aloha Beach Festival gave Promenade Park near Surfer Point in Ventura a Hawaiian makeover this Labor Day weekend. The post Aloha Beach Festival returns to Ventura appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara County Swelters Through Scorching Triple-Digit Heat Wave
Santa Barbara County was in the grip of a late-summer heat wave Sunday, but despite the torrid conditions, no temperature records were broken locally. The Santa Barbara Airport — the official station for the city — topped out at 99 degrees, 3 degrees short of the 102 mark set for Sept. 4 in 1998.
Ventura Surf Club hosts 36th annual C-Street Classic in Surfers Point
The 36th annual C-Street Classic surf contest was held at Surfers Point by the Ventura Surf Club. The post Ventura Surf Club hosts 36th annual C-Street Classic in Surfers Point appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Black bear wanders into Simi Valley home's kitchen
A black bear on Sunday morning entered a Simi Valley home and was wandering through the kitchen before it left. Police responded to the home around 10:05 a.m. following a report of a bear that had entered the home through an open back door. When officers arrived, the bear was still inside the kitchen. Soon after, police say the bear exited and climbed a backyard tree. No injuries were reported.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: 1-Year-Old’s Tragic Death in Goleta Collision Jolts Entire Community
Reality has a funny way of intruding at the most inopportune time. Not even a week after California banned — banned — the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by a mere 4,230 days from now, Californians were told to not charge their electric cars due to ... a shortage of electricity.
kvta.com
Everywhere In Ventura County Sunday Was 100+
Updated--Everywhere in Ventura County Sunday was at least 100 degrees with daily records falling in Camarillo and Oxnard. And Fillmore topped them all at 113 degrees according to the National Weather Service. Meanwhile, Simi Valley was 111, Ojai and Westlake were at 110, and Thousand Oaks hit 108. Camarillo set...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Claus Multi-Purpose Path Construction to Start Tuesday
The Santa Claus Lane Bikeway project will be built between the freeway and the railroad tracks and will include a bikeway and turnaround, according to a statement from Kirsten Ayars at SBRoads.com. The construction will force closures on several roads and ramps between Summerland and Carpinteria over the next few...
Santa Barbara Independent
Book the Date for Planned Parenthood’s Annual Book Sale in Santa Barbara
Students aren’t the only ones getting back to the books this fall. The annual Planned Parenthood Book Sale is back in person at the Earl Warren Showgrounds Exhibit Hall September 15-25. This awesome book sale is a great place to stock up on bestsellers, fiction and nonfiction favorites, children’s...
KEYT
West Wind Drive-In in Goleta to permanently close Monday
GOLETA, Calif. – The West Wind Drive-In will permanently close its doors to the public. In honor of its farewell weekend, admission will be $3 Saturday, and free on Sunday. "We would like to thank you for your support and we will miss serving you at the Santa Barbara Drive-In," said the drive-in's Facebook post.
Santa Barbara County Fire rescue woman from hiking trail
Santa Barbara County Fire rescued a woman from a hiking trail after mild heat exhaustion. Firefighters are still looking for her boyfriend. The post Santa Barbara County Fire rescue woman from hiking trail appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Fire officials identify lost hiker on Goleta trail, search continues
Santa Barbara County Fire officials are searching for a lost hiker near a Goleta Peak trail Monday morning.
Santa Barbara Independent
UCSB Only Campus to Receive No Individual Funding in State’s $600 Million UC Budget
This story first appeared at the Daily Nexus. The state of California approved its 2022-23 budget this July with its annual allocations for the University of California through general systemwide funding and campus-specific funding. Among all UC campuses, UC Santa Barbara is the only campus that will not receive any individual funding.
sitelinesb.com
Tomorrow Is the West Wind Drive-In Theater’s Last Day
••• Here’s a commercial real estate listing you don’t see every day: “2020 Chapala is a commercially zoned half-acre site with two commercial buildings totaling approximately 4,068 square feet: There is a 2,803-square-foot chapel and a 1,265-square-foot office building. The front building is a former church and historic landmark. This redwood chapel has a seating area for approximately 175 people, three offices, a waiting room, two restrooms, kitchenette, and storage. The rear building has three offices and a restroom. There are 17 parking spaces and a large yard area. […] The chapel dates to 1875 and was moved to the current site. It was later converted to the offices of California Time Sharing (a computer business serving many Santa Barbara companies) and is now leased.The tenant is a mortuary using it for offices and funeral services.” The price is $2.695 million. Maybe the Church of Skatan can be revived.
