Santa Barbara Independent

D’Alfonso-Curran Elevates Science Over Tradition

What follows is an edited excerpt from Vines & Vision: The Winemakers of Santa Barbara County, published in 2020 by Matt Kettmann and Macduff Everton. You might expect romantic tales of viticultural conquest and testaments to age-old traditions when talking to wine industry veterans Bruno D’Alfonso and Kris Curran.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Legendary Latin Guitarist Antonio Rey Comes to Santa Barbara

Flamenco music and dance fans are in for a history-making special treat this weekend. International flamenco superstar Antonio Rey, one of Spain’s best guitarists and composers, will perform in Santa Barbara for the first time on Sunday, September 11. Rey says this is a don’t-miss event “because it will...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

All Booked | Legal Dramas Amid Jury Duty in Los Angeles

This edition of All Booked was originally emailed to subscribers on August 30, 2022. To receive our literary newsletter in your inbox, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. Last week, I was chosen to serve on a jury in federal court. This is my first experience serving on a jury, and for it to be in federal court makes it feel extra dramatic. For the past week, I’ve been living the dreaded L.A. commuter life. Sometimes, I’m getting on the road as early as 5 a.m. to get down there in time and before the traffic picks up, just to turn around hours later and drive all the way home. In my many hours of driving, I have been listening to music, podcasts, and (of course) audiobooks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

McMenemy Trail and Modoc Trees Controversies to Get Public Airing

A Santa Barbara County committee with the unwieldy acronym of CRAHTAC will meet on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the fate of the McMenemy Trail and also the bike, foot, and horse paths along Modoc Road. While Modoc Road has become a rallying point in Hope Ranch over the potential elimination of trees to create the pathways, moving the McMenemy Trail is a quieter controversy in the hills above Montecito, which disturbs Dave Everett.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Uncool and Uncaring

I can’t believe that City of Santa Barbara hasn’t created designated cooling centers. They sent out weak advice: cool your home via air conditioning 10 a.m.-2 p.m. If no air conditioning, make arrangements. Make arrangements with whom? That non-helpful advice is racist, ageist, ableist, not helpful to those...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
CBS LA

Black bear wanders into Simi Valley home's kitchen

A black bear on Sunday morning entered a Simi Valley home and was wandering through the kitchen before it left. Police responded to the home around 10:05 a.m. following a report of a bear that had entered the home through an open back door. When officers arrived, the bear was still inside the kitchen. Soon after, police say the bear exited and climbed a backyard tree. No injuries were reported. 
SIMI VALLEY, CA
kvta.com

Everywhere In Ventura County Sunday Was 100+

Updated--Everywhere in Ventura County Sunday was at least 100 degrees with daily records falling in Camarillo and Oxnard. And Fillmore topped them all at 113 degrees according to the National Weather Service. Meanwhile, Simi Valley was 111, Ojai and Westlake were at 110, and Thousand Oaks hit 108. Camarillo set...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Claus Multi-Purpose Path Construction to Start Tuesday

The Santa Claus Lane Bikeway project will be built between the freeway and the railroad tracks and will include a bikeway and turnaround, according to a statement from Kirsten Ayars at SBRoads.com. The construction will force closures on several roads and ramps between Summerland and Carpinteria over the next few...
CARPINTERIA, CA
KEYT

West Wind Drive-In in Goleta to permanently close Monday

GOLETA, Calif. – The West Wind Drive-In will permanently close its doors to the public. In honor of its farewell weekend, admission will be $3 Saturday, and free on Sunday. "We would like to thank you for your support and we will miss serving you at the Santa Barbara Drive-In," said the drive-in's Facebook post.
GOLETA, CA
sitelinesb.com

Tomorrow Is the West Wind Drive-In Theater’s Last Day

••• Here’s a commercial real estate listing you don’t see every day: “2020 Chapala is a commercially zoned half-acre site with two commercial buildings totaling approximately 4,068 square feet: There is a 2,803-square-foot chapel and a 1,265-square-foot office building. The front building is a former church and historic landmark. This redwood chapel has a seating area for approximately 175 people, three offices, a waiting room, two restrooms, kitchenette, and storage. The rear building has three offices and a restroom. There are 17 parking spaces and a large yard area. […] The chapel dates to 1875 and was moved to the current site. It was later converted to the offices of California Time Sharing (a computer business serving many Santa Barbara companies) and is now leased.The tenant is a mortuary using it for offices and funeral services.” The price is $2.695 million. Maybe the Church of Skatan can be revived.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

