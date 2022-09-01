Read full article on original website
Related
Journal Review
Mounties edge out Chargers in physical county rivalry
NM: Wil Ramsey 22 yd pass from Ross Dyson, - Conversion failed; 6:51. NM: Gage Galloway 5 yd run - Conversion Fails; 2:43. Rushing: SM Wyatt Woodall 22-86, Scott 5-(-54), Sam Line 2-16, Carson Chadd 7-27, Kion Cornelius 2-3; NM Ross Dyson 14-8, Austin Sulc 8-13, Gage Galloway 2-4, Lucas Lighty 1-5.
Journal Review
Stars notch SAC win vs Athenians
WB: Weakley 16-102 2TD, Durbin 6-64 TD, Amich 6-21, Bayles 3-18, Smith 3-13, Yancey 2-8, Adkins 1-21 TD, Potter 1 (-3) CHS: Cardenas 6-7, Hall 5 (-13), Hites 1-10, Patton 1-2, Bowman 1-1, Surface 1-0 Passing. WB: Durbin 7-9-86 2 TD. CHS: Hall 4-10-18 INT, Patton 0-1-0 FUM. Receiving. WB:...
Journal Review
Little Giants put up 52 points in season opening win
The saying that will never die at Wabash College is ‘Wabash Always Fights’. As the Little Giants opened up their 2022 football season at home on Saturday, that saying rang loud and true once again as Wabash rallied multiple times in the fourth quarter to defeat Hampden Sydney College 52-48.
Journal Review
Little Giants open 2022 season by re-newing Gentleman's Classic
It’s hard to believe that College Football is making it’s return this weekend. And of course here in Crawfordsville that means that Wabash will on the gridiron once again as they open their season on Saturday when they host Hampden Sydney College as the two schools re-new the Gentleman’s Classic when the Tigers make the trip from Virginia to Little Giant Stadium in Crawfordsville.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Journal Review
Thomas W. Cate
Thomas Cate, 72, of Indianapolis passed away at his home Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, one day short of his 73rd birthday. He was born in Ft. Leavenworth, Kansas, the oldest son of Colonel William F. Cate Jr. and Ilse Gryszka Cate, who both preceded him in death. Thomas is survived...
Journal Review
One Way dedicates new church home
Pastor Steven Lee is carrying on his late father’s mission in a new home. Lee is a son of longtime Apostolic pastor and community advocate Bishop Clarence Lee who died in May. Lee and members of the One Way Pentecostal Apostolic Church recently celebrated the dedication of their new home at 711 Curtis St.
Journal Review
Only 2 Lots Left to Build Your Custom Home!
Ads for F.C. Tucker West Central in Crawfordsville, IN. Sep 01, 2022. F.C. Tucker West Central Real Estate Ads from Journal Review.
Journal Review
Chamber hands out awards
A newcomer to the downtown and a deeply-rooted business took home top honors Thursday at the annual Crawfordsville/Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce awards program at the Crawfordsville Country Club. Minerva Baez and Joaquin Vega of Jarocho Mini Market took home Small Business of the Year honors; while Lakeside Book Company...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Journal Review
Benefit planned for cancer patient
Friends and family of a Crawfordsville man who is battling cancer for a second time are planning a fundraiser later this month. The Rev. Rodger Hoffman was diagnosed in 2002 with pancreatic cancer and was in remission until June of this year when he was told the cancer had returned. This time it was found in a lung, throat and brain.
Comments / 0