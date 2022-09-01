ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, OR

kezi.com

FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire crews brace for wind and heat, found three more burned structures

MERLIN, Ore. -- A weekend that started with a red flag alert could be a calm between two wind storms for Rum Creek Fire crews. They're progress toward containment of the deadly northern Josephine County wildfire stands at 34% today, up from 1% reported Thursday. Rum Creek Fire's Unified Command (UC) reported steady progress through the weekend with slightly milder weather, which changes this week.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Rum Creek fire burning 19,495 acres: high winds, temps to test containment lines

MERLIN — The Rum Creek fire is now burning 19,495 acres with 34% of the blaze now contained. Firefighters have found three more burned buildings, bringing the total structure losses to two residences and four minor buildings. The Oregon Department of Forestry noted that these buildings were likely destroyed during the rapid spread of the fire on Aug. 26 when firefighters were unable to access that region.
ROGUE RIVER, OR
KDRV

FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire at 27% containment, 18,768 acres in size

MERLIN, Ore. -- The Rum Creek Fire's containment is growing tonight, up to 27% for the wildfire in rugged terrain in northern Josephine County. The fire's Unified Command (UC) says aerial fire attack today supported ground crews in advancing containment lines for the deadly fire that has burned 18,768 acres near Galice and Rand.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
opb.org

Firefighters catch ride with rafters through Rum Creek Fire area

Mountainous and rough terrain can make battling wildfires in the Pacific Northwest even more challenging. Firefighters working the Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County got some respite last week by catching a ride with river rafters. “The firefighters were so happy to see the guides, and the firefighters really enjoyed...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire containment lines advance, some resources redeploy

MERLIN, Ore. -- Today the Rum Creek Fire's Unified Command says, "Nearly the entire Rum Creek Fire is encircled by well-defined control lines." That progress has some crews starting to stand down from the fire. Fire personnel are listed at 2,098 today for the Rum Creek Fire and its 18,966 burned acres, one week into the fire's unified command and two weeks today since Northwest Incident Management Team took charge of the fire response.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

PHOTO GALLERY: National Guard med evac helicopter and crew assist with Rum Creek Fire effort

MEDFORD Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon National Guard sent a medical evacuation helicopter and crew to the Medford Airport on Wednesday, according to the Oregon Military Department. “We are here in Medford for MEDEVAC stand by for the wildland fires and are the dedicated MEDEVAC asset for any of the firefighting crews in the area,” said HH-60 Pilot, Chief Warrant Officer Corey Wadsworth.
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MARTIN CREEK FIRE BURNING NORTHWEST OF GLENDALE

Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association initiated an aggressive attack on an estimated 3 to 5 acres wildland fire about 7 miles north of Glendale, near Martin Creek Road on Wednesday night. DFPA Public Information Officer Rachael Pope said the Martin Creek Fire was reported at about 6:00 p.m....
GLENDALE, OR
KDRV

FireWatch: Red Flag Alert today for Rum Creek Fire

MERLIN, Ore. -- A Red Flag Warning in effect today from 11am to 11pm is compounding challenges for crews fighting a growing wildfire in northern Josephine County. The Rum Creek Fire's Unified Command (UC) says the National Weather Service's parent agency NOAA issued this warning for the Rum Creek Fire and other parts of Oregon for strong gusty winds and low relative humidity. It is aware Red Flag Warning conditions could cause rapid fire spread and "provide resistance to control efforts on new ignitions."
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
