Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New "Mobile Adventures Van" Will Bring Outdoor Play & Nature-Based Crafts to Local CommunitiesDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
America's oldest bar has been serving guests since 1673 and is still serving guests todayAnita DurairajNewport, RI
Connecticut's Mohegan Sun Arena: Look At What One Of The Top Entertainment Venues In The World Has To OfferFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Related
Flooding shuts down I-95 in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, RI - Flooding from heavy rain shut down I-95 in both directions in Providence, Rhode Island Monday afternoon. Rhode Island State Police said the highway was closed at Eddy Street. Some drivers were stranded for hours. Multiple cars were stuck and people abandoned their vehicles in the floodwaters at the Thurbers Ave. curve. Route 10 in Providence was also closed in both directions. Governor Dan McKee urged Rhode Islanders to avoid travel during the heavy rain. The flooding was cleared and the major roadways were reopened by 7:00 p.m.
Turnto10.com
Fire displaces 10 from multifamily home in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A fire Monday in a multifamily home in Providence forced 10 people to find other places to stay. The deputy assistant chief said the fire started on the first floor of the Knight Street building before making its way to the second floor. No one...
Fundraiser held for woman who helped her grandchildren escape fire
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A car wash was held Sunday to raise money for the family of Maria Cadenas, who died last month after helping her two grandsons escape from a fire in Pawtucket. 12 News was at the fundraiser and spoke to the executive director of the group who organized the event. “All this […]
ABC6.com
Building collapses in Providence on Peace St.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Police say a building collapsed at 215 Peace Street Monday evening. Police say no one was inside the building at the time and no injuries were reported. Several surrounding intersections and streets are currently blocked off. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RI public schools to require teaching Asian American history
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Governor Dan Mckee signed a new bill into law Saturday that requires Asian American history and culture be taught in Rhode Island schools. The law applies to all public elementary and secondary schools in the Ocean State and ensures that they provide at least one unit of teaching on Asian American, […]
nbcboston.com
I-95 Under Water? Rhode Islanders Urged to Avoid Unnecessary Travel as Flooding Closes Major Highways
Soaking rain has been unfolding Monday in much of southern New England, resulting in several flash flood warnings in Rhode Island, including Bristol, Kent and Providence counties. NECN and NBC10 Boston remain in a First Alert through Tuesday due to the impact on travel and the potential for localized flooding...
ABC6.com
West Nile Virus found in Brockton
BROCKTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The Plymouth County Mosquito Control Project found a mosquito infected with West Nile Virus in Brockton Friday. The infected mosquito was found in the Campello section of the city. Brockton said that technicians from the Plymouth County Mosquito Control Project will start spraying the entire...
ABC6.com
33-year-old stabbed twice in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said Monday that a man was stabbed twice overnight. Police told ABC 6 News that the 33-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was stabbed on Jillson Street just before 3 a.m. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here are the 20 Safest Cities and Towns in Massachusetts in 2022
The national crime and safety data experts at SafeWise updated its 8th Annual Safest Cities report, including the 20 Safest Cities in Massachusetts of 2022. SafeWise uses FBI and U.S. Census data to determine the safest cities in America. SEE THE LIST BELOW: The 20 Safest Cities and Towns in...
ABC6.com
Emerson College warns students of increase in spiked drinks at surrounding bars
BOSTON (WLNE) — Emerson College posted a notice to students earlier this week, warning them of an increase in spiked drinks in bars around Boston. The college’s police department provided the following tips to students to help them stay safe:. · Do not accept drinks from strangers.
rinewstoday.com
Rare shark species captured off RI coast by local filmmakers
Wildlife cinematographers encounter “phantom” sharks off the coast of Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Wildlife cinematographers Joe Romeiro and his wife, URI marine biologist and PhD student Lauren Romeiro, have documented rare video footage and still photographs of rare porbeagle sharks swimming off the coast of RI and Southeastern Massachusetts.
WTNH.com
See something, say something: UPS driver saves Essex woman’s life
ESSEX, Conn. (Wtnh) — “I’m on my route, I kind of notice a little bit of everything that goes on every single day,” said Keith O’Brien, a longtime driver and delivery man for UPS. One day last winter, O’Brien noticed a girl named Jojo standing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Teenager seriously hurt in Providence shooting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police confirm a teenager was seriously hurt in Providence Saturday night after being shot in the back. Providence Police say they were first notified of the incident after they were contacted by a local hospital, where the shooting victim was dropped off. Shortly before that, police say they were monitoring reports of shots fired on Salmon St. Police say the 17-year-old […]
ABC6.com
McKee signs bill to require Asian-American history and culture to be taught in Rhode Island schools
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee signed a bill Saturday that will require all public Rhode Island schools to teach Asian-American history and culture. Starting in the 2023-24 school year, public schools will have to include one unit of Asian-American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander history and culture included in their curriculums.
fallriverreporter.com
Two Providence men sentenced to prison on ghost gun and fentanyl trafficking charges
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that two Providence men were sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to prison at the Adult Correctional Institutions after pleading to possessing a ghost gun and drug trafficking charges following their arrests by the Rhode Island State Police High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force in 2021, where investigators also seized a large-capacity magazine.
whdh.com
Boston ranked one of the worst retirement cities, according to study
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston is ranked one of the worst cities to retire in, according to a study from Home Bay. The study compared the 50 most-populous U.S. metro areas across several metrics including the percent of the metro area population that is 60 years or older and the number of statewide certified Medicare providers per 100,000 residents. Boston is among the 10 worst retirement cities with a score of 77.77%.
ABC6.com
Holiday travelers unphased by Ballard’s brawl
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE)– Hundreds of Labor Day travelers flocking to and from Block Island said they were unphased by the Ballard’s brawl over three weeks ago. “It was like a fluke really,” said one traveler from Charlestown. “It’s not typical of Block Island.”. After winning...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Pain endures for family of Henry
An open letter to the members of the Edgartown Field Club and Boathouse:. This is a photo of our son, Henry. This September, our family should have been eagerly looking forward to Henry starting kindergarten and turning 5 years old. Instead of celebrating his birthday, we will continue to mourn his death. Our son drowned in July of 2021 in the Field Club’s pool.
2 RI beaches cleared to reopen
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended Saturday that the Surfer’s Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth be reopened for swimming. The two beaches were initially closed for swimming on Thursday, but today a spokesperson for the department says the bacteria counts have returned to […]
4 RI beaches closed to swimming
The warning issued Thursday involved Scarborough State Beach (South) in Narragansett, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth, the Surfer's Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick.
Comments / 0