Separate shooting deaths under investigation in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday night, law enforcement agencies responded to two unrelated shootings in Jackson County which left two people dead. A man died after a shooting in Moss Point, and a woman died after a shooting in Vancleave. Moss Point Police responded to a scene on Molden...
MPD investigate several disturbances on Schillinger Road South Saturday night
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police were busy Saturday night investigating two incidents on Schillinger Road South, including one in which shots were fired. Officers responded around 9:50 p.m. to the AMC Theater at 785 Schillinger Road South regarding a complaint of disorderly conduct involving juveniles in the parking lot. When officers arrived, the crowd dispersed, according to the Mobile Police Department.
Almost three months after Prichard workers found body, still no answers on murder
EIGHT MILE, Ala. (WALA) - Nearly three months after Prichard city workers discovered a body near an abandoned house, the victim’s family on Monday gathered to mourn him – and search for answers. Antonio Hill said it was about 7:30 in the morning on June 10 when he...
MPD: Suspect stabs 2 relatives
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are trying to determine what led a person to stab two relatives Saturday morning. The incident happened on Coronado Court. According to police, one victim sustained critical injuries while the other was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities said the suspect is related to both victims.
Popular tattoo artist killed in Saddle Up Saloon shooting remembered
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Last month marked one year since the deadly shooting inside downtown’s Saddle Up Saloon. Multiple people were shot inside the bar -- including 30-year-old Andy Sims -- who died at the scene. Another person and the club’s security guard were also injured. Suspect Freddy Escobar...
MPD wants people to report crimes to police, not just on social media
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department say people are quick to post a crime to social media but often fail to actually file a police report. While the police department encourages people to inform their neighbors of criminal activity, it is also urging them to call and file a police report.
MPD investigating possible drowning in west Mobile pond
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a possible drowning in a west Mobile pond Friday evening. A 60-year-man was found dead floating in a pond behind a home on Walter Smith Road. The incident happened around 7 p.m. FOX10 News is working to get more details and will...
Citronelle PD issues bulletin for man accused of domestic violence, reckless endangerment
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) - The Citronelle Police Department issued an all-points bulletin Friday for a 31-year-old man wanted on domestic violence and reckless endangerment warrants. Police said that on around 8:27 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, Marcus Leon Byrd, 31, observed the victim traveling in her vehicle on Coy Smith...
Woman hides in bathroom with two kids when shots ring out in West Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gunshots Saturday night near a busy store on Schillinger Road left bystanders completely rattled, especially the woman who called 911 while hiding in a bathroom stall, huddled with her children. “I heard someone say that shots had been fired,” said Amber Barnard, who was inside Target....
Coast Guard rescues 2 people as boat sinks in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The U.S. Coast Guard Mobile Sector rescued two people from a sinking boat near the Bob Sykes Bridge in Pensacola Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post, Station Pensacola, CGC Ridley Sector Mobile Command Center, and a CASA aircraft from Aviation Training Center Mobile responded to a 35-foot recreational vessel that was taking on water, according to a post on the Coast Guard Mobile Sector Facebook page.
2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - Officials say two children were killed and three were injured when their car was hit by an 18-wheeler on a Missouri highway. According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford Expedition failed to yield around 12:10 p.m. Friday and pulled into the path of an 18-wheeler in the northbound lane of Interstate 55. The incident happened a few miles south of Marston, KAIT reports.
Annual Labor Day parade set to roll Monday morning in downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 75th annual Labor Day Parade set to take to the streets of through downtown at 9:45 a.m. Monday. The parade will begin and end at the Mobile Civic Center. Monday’s parade, presented by the Southwest Alabama Labor Council, rolls rain or shine. --- Download...
Gulf Shores 9/11 Memorial and Tower Climb
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gulf Shores Fire Rescue is hosting its inaugural 9/11 Memorial Ceremony and Tower Stair Climb on Sunday, September 11, 2022, to pay tribute to those who were lost in the devastating terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. The event is scheduled to begin at Gulf Place...
Missing elderly man found safe
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing 83-year-old whom they say is easily confused. Henry Alexander was reported missing Friday, September 2, 2022. Alexander was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Friday at Wal-Mart at 685 Schillinger Road South by his wife...
Counter height dining tables at Barrow Fine Furniture
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We took a trip to Barrow Fine Furniture to check out their selection of dining room tables. Sarah from Barrow’s tells us “counter height” tables are becoming more and more popular, not only due to their height difference, but because of the opportunities for storage underneath.
New bridge on South Craft Highway opens, includes pedestrian path
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - After months of construction, a new bridge on South Craft Highway opened Friday to serve drivers and pedestrians. The newly-constructed bridge over Toulmins Spring Branch includes a pedestrian path. Mobile County officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday. Work to replace the old bridge took about...
Labor Day in Baldwin County a picture perfect beach day
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The Labor Day holiday closes out the busy, summer tourist season and Baldwin County beaches were packed over the weekend. Those still there on Monday were treated to a near-perfect beach day. Labor Day is known as the unofficial bookend to the summer tourist season...
Chelsey stops by FOX10 Midday with baby Scottie
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We kicked off our new FOX10 Midday show with the return of Chelsey Sayasane. Chelsey stopped by for a visit with her baby girl “Scottie”!. Both mom and baby are doing well. We catch up with Chelsey about her life as a new mom and all about baby Scottie.
Chickasaw Civic Theatre presents “The Play That Goes Wrong”
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mark Wyatt and Kelly Teague, two of the cast members from “The Play That Goes Wrong” joined us on Studio10 to preview the upcoming show at the Chickasaw Civic Theatre. The Play That Goes Wrong at Chickasaw Civic Theatre. September 9th-11th, 16th-18th, 23rd-25th (3...
Local teen one step closer to kidney transplant
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - “When I was a little girl, people used to come here to this park and throw coins in it and make wishes,” said Erica Watson. If Erica and her 15-year-old son Devin Smith had one wish, it would be for Devin to get a new kidney. The teen has been living with kidney disease since shortly after birth.
