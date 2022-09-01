ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Steph Curry Reacts to Serena Williams' US Open Victory

By Joey Linn
Inside The Warriors
Inside The Warriors
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Yhv1_0hdOkFGy00

Serena Williams has the support of Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry

View the original article to see embedded media.

Few people in the history of sports can boast the GOAT title for their respective sport. For Serena Williams, the title is essentially unanimous. Building upon her unparalleled career with another US Open victory on Wednesday, the legend addressed the crowd with a message.

"It's no rush here," Williams said. "I'm loving this crowd. Oh my goodness, it's really fantastic. There's still a little left in me, we'll see."

After her message to the crowd, which suggested she still has some Tennis left to play, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry shared his reaction on Twitter:

One of the greatest players in his sport as well, Steph was able to appreciate the greatness he saw with Serena not only on Wednesday, but throughout her career. The two superstars collaborated for a Chase Mobile app commercial in 2017 , playing a table tennis match that Williams unsurprisingly dominated.

It is always fun to see legends across different sports pay their respects to one another. Between Tiger Woods attending the US Open, Steph Curry and other stars showing love online, there was a large amount of support for Williams across the sports world. It is certainly deserved, as few athletes have ever accumulated the success that she has over her career.

While its is unclear what exactly the future holds for Serena Williams, she suggested that there is still some left in the tank, and Steph Curry is here for it.

Related Articles

James Wiseman Opens up About Injuries and Adversity

Former Nets Guard Reacts to Backlash Over Steph Curry Comments

Video: Steph Curry Shows Insane Confidence vs. Nikola Jokic

Comments / 2

Michelle Kirkendall
4d ago

Two of the greatest athletes of all time: Serena and Steph!!!!! Love to you Serena on your farewell tour, and Happy 5th Birthday to Olympia!

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Tiger Woods, Simone Biles and LeBron James react as Serena Williams bids farewell to tennis

Tiger Woods called Serena Williams “literally the greatest” after she bowed out of professional tennis with a third-round defeat at the US Open.The 23-time grand slam singles champion produced a memorable second-set fightback in a raucous atmosphere inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, but succumbed 7-5 6-7 (4) 6-1 to Ajla Tomljanovic.Williams’ appearance at Flushing Meadows was set to be her career swansong and her defeat led to an outpouring of support and affection from across the sporting world..@serenawilliams you’re literally the greatest on and off the court. Thank you for inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams. I love you...
TENNIS
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
Larry Brown Sports

Larsa Pippen spotted on date with Michael Jordan’s son

Larsa Pippen may or may be dating a new fan that ex-husband Scottie really would not like. TMZ Sports obtained photos of Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus eating lunch together in Miami on Sunday. A source told TMZ that the two appeared to be on some sort of double date, though there were no obvious signs of PDA and Pippen seemed to want to keep a low profile.
NBA
The Spun

What Brittney Griner's Ex-Wife Has Said About Her Situation

The sports world continues to hope for Brittney Griner's safe return to the United States. Griner, one of the top players in the WNBA, has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison after getting arrested for drug smuggling at the airport. The legendary women's basketball star was taken...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Serena Williams
Person
James Wiseman
Person
Tiger Woods
Person
James Woods
The Spun

Look: Star Russian Athlete Comments On Brittney Griner

Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev was asked earlier this week about the situation involving WNBA star basketball player Brittney Griner. The reigning U.S. Open champion was asked to give his thoughts on Griner, who has been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling overseas. Griner will hopefully be...
TENNIS
HollywoodLife

Serena Williams Thanks Sister Venus In Emotional Speech After Losing Final Tennis Match: Watch

Fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens witnessed the curtain call of a lifetime following Serena Williams‘ match with Ajla Tomljanović, 29, on Friday, Sept. 2. Serena, 40, finished her match and, ultimately, her career. After speaking about life after tennis in Vogue magazine, the sports icon took her final bow after being knocked out of the US Open in the third round 7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 6-1. The tennis icon gave an emotional speech on the court after the match, shouting out her older Venus Williams. “I wouldn’t be Serena if there wasn’t Venus. She’s the only reason Serena Williams ever existed,” she said through tears to a roaring audience.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Chase Mobile
Reuters

Tennis-Serena's massive on-court earnings have no rival

NEW YORK, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Serena Williams lost to Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic at the U.S. Open on Friday night, likely marking the end of arguably the sport's greatest Grand Slam career, but her title as the biggest earner in women's tennis history will remain for years to come.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Mike Tyson Health Details Revealed: Sports World Reacts

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson was recently spotted in a wheelchair at the airport. Naturally, sports fans were pretty concerned about the longtime heavyweight champion. Tyson was spotted in a wheelchair at the Miami airport. Fans were concerned about Tyson's health. "Hopefully it's just a back or hip," one fan wrote.
COMBAT SPORTS
Inside The Warriors

Inside The Warriors

San Francisco, CA
6K+
Followers
552
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the Golden State Warriors

 https://www.si.com/nba/warriors

Comments / 0

Community Policy