College Station, TX

Antonio Johnson and Layden Robinson land on The Athletic’s latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft

By Cameron Ohnysty
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago

We’re now only three short days away from actual live-action Texas A&M football, which inevitably means we’ve survived yet another grueling college football offseason!

Well, instead of talking about the Aggie’s Saturday matchup with Sam Houston State, I’m here to tell y’all that star defensive back Antonio Johnson, and mauling aficionado offensive lineman Layden Robinson have made their way into The Athletic’s brand new 2023 NFL Mock Draft, both landing in the first round of the top 32 picks.

Authored by The Athletic writers Nate Tice and Nick Baumgardner, Antonio Johnson was selected by The Philadelphia Eagles with the 17th pick, which does come as a surprise after the team traded for former New Orleans defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, which presumably fills their safety for the long term as of now, but alas, here is Baumgardner’s brief explanation of the pick:

“Note: This pick was sent in just before the Eagles traded for Chauncey Gardner-Johnson on Tuesday. But I’m leaving it anyway because of Antonio Johnson’s versatility and long-range potential. Johnson is one of those prospects in this class that you have to squint at right now to see the full picture, but if/when it all comes together, it could be fantastic. He’s a safety with corner skills who could also be a big nickel.

The Eagles are also in a great spot here to go corner. Or they could package these picks (Nos. 17 and 19) and go get a QB to replace Jalen Hurts, if need be.”

As unsurprising as Antonio Johnson’s top 20 selection is due to his suburb defensive versatility and ceiling at both corner and safety in the NFL, starting right guard for the Aggies Layden Robinson was mocked to the Buffalo Bills with the 32nd pick. Not only are the Bills of the best teams in the league going into this season, but they might also be the absolute perfect fit for a player of his skill set, grit, and determination to get better every single day. Here’s what Nate Tice had to say about the potential fit:

“Our current projection has the Bills winning it all this year (or finishing with the top record, at least). So, congrats, Bills fans!”

“The offensive line is still a bit of concern in Buffalo — 34-year-old Rodger Saffold is starting at left guard this year. GM Brandon Beane could decide to address it in the 2023 draft with Robinson. It’s never sexy to draft a guard in the first round, but QB Josh Allen is special enough to make whatever weapons are around him several tiers better, and the Bills already have Stefon Diggs and an emerging Gabe Davis in their receiver room.”

“The Bills’ defense is a strong unit, too, but another option could be to start looking for a safety (or safeties) of the future next offseason.”

