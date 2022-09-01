Read full article on original website
WWMT
Funeral Service for Naya Reynolds: 22-year-old WMU student shot and killed in Portage
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Hundreds gathered for the funeral service of a 22-year-old Western Michigan University student who was shot and killed in a triple shooting in Portage on Aug. 26, 2022. The funeral service for Naya Reynolds was held Saturday at 1 p.m., at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in...
WWMT
Wayland Balloonfest raises suicide prevention awareness to new heights
WAYLAND, Mich. — September is National Suicide Prevention month, and one Michigan town is taking raising awareness to new heights. Wayland Balloonfest organizers Anthony Winters and Nissa Smith hope to create an uplifting atmosphere during the two-day event happening at Calkins Field on September 9 and 10, especially for those suffering in silence.
WWMT
WMU student dies, fatal shooting kills one outside Kalamazoo market, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. WMU student dies after hit-and-run A Western Michigan University Student has died following a hit-and-run on Saturday, Aug. 27. 21-year-old Kaylee Gansberg of Lisle, Illinois was hit by a car on the 2700 block of...
WWMT
Boater safety reminders heading into Labor Day
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Labor Day may be the last day for some out on Lake Michigan before they dock their boats and call an end to boating season. "Boating definitely slows down once you got your kids are back in school. It starts to cool off a little bit so people start to gear up for fall," said Captain Richard Lendardson, owner of TowBoatUS in Grand Haven.
WWMT
One dead, one injured in early morning Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One male is dead and a female is wounded after gunfire rang out near La Petite Chateau in the 2700 block of South Division Avenue Sunday morning. Grand Rapids Police responded to the shooting around 1:20 A.M. A male victim was found and given life-saving...
WWMT
Summer tourism seasons winds down in South Haven
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The unofficial end of summer brought a big weekend for tourism across west Michigan. Despite gloomy weather, the city of South Haven saw thousands of visitors during Labor Day weekend. Local business owners pointed to encouraging signs of a strong summer tourism season. Plan ahead:...
WWMT
Battle Creek asks residents to limit toilet use during sewer pipe project
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek is asking neighbors alongside a large sewer pipe project to limit their toilet use for about 24 hours, starting Tuesday. City residents will receive door hangers 24 hours ahead of work on their street, city officials said. Limiting their toilet usage the following 24 hours will allow for the lining adhesive to set on the large sanitary sewer pipe.
WWMT
Grand Rapids man trapped inside SUV
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 70-year-old Grand Rapids man found himself pinned in his own vehicle that rolled over after he was struck by another vehicle Saturday afternoon, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. After the crash happened, the man's Jeep Cherokee turned over and he was trapped...
WWMT
Kalamazoo man charged for deadly 2021 shooting at LakeView Apartments
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Jayshaun Bishop, 22, of Kalamazoo was arrested for shooting and killing Collin Mitchell, 23, almost one year later, according to the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department. Mitchell died at LakeView Apartments and his death was ruled a homicide on Sept. 21, 2021. Mitchell was found by...
WWMT
Pfizer asks state for increase in groundwater for facility cooling
PORTAGE, Mich. — Pfizer requested a large increase in groundwater use Monday to assist with cooling its facility. The pharmaceutical corporation in Portage proposed an increase of 4.3 million gallons per day, according to the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, also known as EGLE. The increase will...
WWMT
No one injured after argument over truck leads to shots fired
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Shots were fired after a 24-year-old Kalamazoo man arrived at the home of a 45-year-old Bangor man to discuss a prior sale of a truck Friday, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were dispatched to the 46 thousand block of...
WWMT
Two people in critical condition after three overnight shootings in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating three overnight shootings that left three people injured, and two in critical condition. Two of the shootings happened Friday night and the other happened early Saturday morning. 8:02 PM: Shots fired in the 500 block of Trimble Avenue.
WWMT
3 teens arrested after a fight breaks out at Portage movie theater
PORTAGE, Mich. — Several juveniles were arrested after a fight broke out at a Portage movie theater during a $3 movie night, police said. Three juveniles were arrested following a large fight that started inside the Celebration Cinemas Saturday night, according to Portage Dept. of Public Safety Chief Nick Armold.
