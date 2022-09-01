ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

Sevier County Fair returns for 87th year

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Looking for a way to spend your Labor Day Weekend? If so, the Sevier County Fair could be the place for you. The fair kicked off on Tuesday, Aug. 30 and will last until Monday, Sept. 5. Fair Admission Pricing Aug. 30 (Sept. 2 and Sept. 5): Adults (11 years […]
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

Body in Douglas Lake identified as Kodak man

A body of a Kodak man was recovered from Douglas Lake after a possible drowning incident that happened late Saturday night. Veteran with stage 4 pancreatic cancer celebrated …. Teens injured while tubing on Douglas Lake in East …. Algae toxic for pets found in Knoxville pond. Sevier County Fair...
KODAK, TN
WATE

Man found dead inside Knoxville Taco Bell

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was found dead at a restaurant on Walbrook Drive. A spokesperson from Knoxville Police share that officers responded to the Taco Bell at 8615 Walbrook Drive around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Officers found a man unresponsive in the men’s bathroom. He was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. KPD says […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Two teenagers injured after accident on Douglas Lake

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two girls are injured after a boating accident on Douglas Lake. A Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency spokesman says a 16 and 17-year-old were airlifted to UT Medical Center after the two girls were ran over by another boat near point 8 on Douglas Lake. The...
DANDRIDGE, TN
WATE

Crews find body of missing Kodak man in Douglas Lake

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A body of a Kodak man was recovered from Douglas Lake after a drowning Saturday night, according to Sevier County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff said that emergency crews were called to the 1500 block of Dyke Road around 9 p.m. The body has...
KODAK, TN
WATE

One person injured after stabbing incident in Bean Station

BEAN STATION, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was injured after being stabbed during a confrontation at a local business in Bean Station, Tenn. Bean Station Police Department responded to a local business to take a report of two men who were in a confrontation Friday, Sept 2 around 9:44 p.m.
BEAN STATION, TN
WATE

Toxic algae in ponds can kill pets, UT professor says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A University of Tennessee assistant professor, Ivis Gore, is hoping to warn those who may take their dogs out for a swim at ponds or lakes about a type of algae that could potentially kill your furry friend. Gore has a one-year-old Labrador who loves...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Medal of Honor recipients to celebrate, honor service members in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Congressional Medal of Honor Celebration is coming to Knoxville with many events scheduled for the recipients and the community. Medal of Honor recipients were thanked at a concert during their first gathering in Knoxville eight years ago. This year will mark the second time this extraordinary group of men will walk the streets of East Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Panther Peps display school spirit, inclusivity

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An extracurricular group at Powell High School gives students with special needs the ability to shine. In 2010, a group of Powell High cheerleaders saw an all-inclusive squad at a competition and thought it would be a great idea to bring to Powell. Thus, the Panther Peps was created. Led by the varsity cheerleaders, the Panther Peps practice every Thursday to get ready for the big games. They perform during the third quarter of every home football game and at halftime during the girls basketball season.
POWELL, TN
WATE

Powell High School principal brings things full circle

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – Powell High School principal Dr. Chad Smith started at Powell as a student and now leads the school into a new age. When you enter Powell High School campus you can feel the love the student body has for their school. This school spirit clearly stays with the students after they graduate as many former students now find themselves back as educators. A great example of this is the principal of Powell High School Dr. Chad Smith. With an abundance of Panther Pride and some great stories about his years roaming the halls, Dr. Smith is leading a new age at Powell High School.
POWELL, TN

