KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An extracurricular group at Powell High School gives students with special needs the ability to shine. In 2010, a group of Powell High cheerleaders saw an all-inclusive squad at a competition and thought it would be a great idea to bring to Powell. Thus, the Panther Peps was created. Led by the varsity cheerleaders, the Panther Peps practice every Thursday to get ready for the big games. They perform during the third quarter of every home football game and at halftime during the girls basketball season.

POWELL, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO