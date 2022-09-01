Read full article on original website
KTVB
Boise State falls to Oregon State 34-17 in season opener
BOISE, Idaho — Boise State's highly-anticipated season opener against Oregon State quickly snowballed in favor of the Beavers Saturday night. Trailing 24-0 at halftime, the Broncos were unable to pull themselves back despite a strong second-half effort, dropping the week one contest 34-17. Following back-to-back interceptions and a fumble from Hank Bachmeier, Boise State elected to pull the fourth-year starter in favor of redshirt freshman Taylen Green early in the second quarter.
KTVB
From fan to foe: Caldwell's Brandon Kipper 'always wanted' to face hometown Broncos
BOISE, Idaho — When Boise State kicks off the 2022 season Saturday night in Corvallis, the Broncos will be represented by team captains John Ojukwu and Scott Matlock, a pair of Idaho natives. Believe it or not, they are not the only two Idahoans leading their respective teams into...
KTVB
Idaho native Brandon Kipper 'excited' to face hometown Broncos
Oregon State's Brandon Kipper grew up a Boise State fan, but was not offered a scholarship. Since then, the Columbia grad has "always wanted" to face the Broncos.
KTVB
Boise State fans rally at Bronco Bash ahead of BSU-OSU game
The Broncos are facing the Oregon State Beavers in Corvallis Saturday night. KTVB will be providing game insights along with interviews from the players and coaches.
KTVB
Bronco Bash gets fans pumped for Boise State-Oregon State game
The Boise State Broncos will be taking on the Oregon State Beavers, Saturday night at 8:30. Fans are spending the day getting pumped for the big game.
KTVB
Former Bronco QB Grant Hedrick returns to the sidelines as high school coach
The last quarterback to win a Fiesta Bowl at Boise State is now the offensive coordinator and QB coach at Oregon City High School. Hedrick also teaches business.
KTVB
7's HERO: Kuna High School football player's good deed goes viral on TikTok
Kelly Miller shared an emotional video describing what a young KHS football player did for her. She wanted to track him down. The video went viral on social media.
KTVB
Strode Fire burns 200 acres near Homedale
The fire is located near Strode Basin, just 10 miles southwest of Homedale. The Bureau of Land Management said the fire has burned nearly 200 acres as of Saturday.
