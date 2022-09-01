ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTVB

Boise State falls to Oregon State 34-17 in season opener

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State's highly-anticipated season opener against Oregon State quickly snowballed in favor of the Beavers Saturday night. Trailing 24-0 at halftime, the Broncos were unable to pull themselves back despite a strong second-half effort, dropping the week one contest 34-17. Following back-to-back interceptions and a fumble from Hank Bachmeier, Boise State elected to pull the fourth-year starter in favor of redshirt freshman Taylen Green early in the second quarter.
