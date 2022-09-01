ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

Police investigating racist, threatening graffiti at a church in McKinney

By Erin Jones
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CTdBk_0hdOgzrY00

Police investigating racist, threatening graffiti at a church in McKinney 02:12

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - McKinney police are investigating racist and threatening graffiti discovered at an entrance to Stonebridge United Methodist Church's preschool over the weekend. A dumpster and plants were also set on fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZPmNj_0hdOgzrY00
CBS DFW

The church's lead pastor addressed what happened and how the church is responding.

"It makes me feel all kinds of things," Jeff Lust said. "I feel distressed, I feel angry, I feel frustrated."

He says early Sunday morning, before service began, a staff member discovered racist slurs, swastikas and the messages "Welcome skin king" and "Not my best work yet" smeared across an entrance to the church's preschool, which was starting school the next day.

"I don't know if that means they're coming back," he said. "I don't know if it means they're doing something like this somewhere else. We really don't know."

He said the community is disturbed and on edge. Stonebridge United Methodist Church has now been targeted by acts of hate twice. A similar incident occurred July 17th on an exterior wall. Police are investigating.

"I actually led a biblical racial reconciliation ministry in town and so when these things happen sometimes people will shoot it over to me," Threaded Founder and CEO Markus Lloyd said.

Lloyd lives nearby and said his son attended the preschool.

"There's a part of you that's like it's really not that surprising because this kind of thing is something that I've seen my whole life, but I think seeing it so close to home, having kids and family here, you start to create a bit of anxiety."

On Wednesday, he met with 26 local pastors to discuss where to go from here.

"We're hoping that we can find something to do together in this city that's led by the church but it's for the community so we can bring this community together," he said.

There are no exterior security cameras where these incidents occurred, but the church is now going to be adding those as well as more lights.

"I do think this is going to be a springboard for us to work with the community to be better about addressing racial issues here in McKinney," Lust said.  "We don't teach hate. We would hope that the person who did this would really examine their actions and their motives and have a change of heart."

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

Shooting at Irving Mall being investigated by police

IRVING, Texas - Police are investigating a shooting at Irving Mall Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened at about 4 p.m., and officers are on scene. No victims or suspects have been found by police. Shell casings were found near the food court, police said. No further details have been released...
IRVING, TX
WFAA

Man injured in shooting near Fort Worth rodeo event, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are investigating a shooting that allegedly started with a fight at an amateur rodeo event in Fort Worth. Police said an on-duty officer was in the parking lot at the Central Division patrol office when they were approached by a man with a gunshot wound. That was at about 2 a.m. on Monday.
FORT WORTH, TX
People

'People Magazine Investigates': How a Seemingly Normal Suburban Texas Mom Went Down a Violent Path

Candy Montgomery decided to have an affair with her best friend's husband after accidentally colliding with him during a church volleyball game By all appearances, there was nothing unusual about Candy Montgomery. A stay-at-home mom, Candy lived with her husband and two children in the Dallas suburb of Wylie, Texas. She was a regular churchgoer, and it was at church where she met Betty Gore, a married mother and an elementary school teacher, and the two would become best friends. But the relationship would ultimately lead to Betty's death...
WYLIE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Mckinney, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Mckinney, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at S. Cockrell Hill Rd

On September 3, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 6500 block of S. Cockrell Hill Road. The preliminary investigation determined three men were fighting in a parking lot when shots were fired. When officers arrived they found Juan Romero, 25, shot inside an apartment. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and transported Romero where he died. The investigation also determined two apartments and vehicles were hit by gunfire. No one else was injured. The investigation is ongoing and is documented under case number 160658-2022.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Suspects Arrested After Fort Worth Police Chase

Two people, a male and a female, were arrested in Haltom City after a Fort Worth police chase led to a crash on the morning of July 30. Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes announced the incident in a news conference later that day, explaining that the chase began after the department was alerted about a stolen vehicle by a license plate camera around 10:48 a.m. Officers had found the vehicle and attempted to stop it, but say the driver drove off.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Graffiti
kurv.com

Two Police Officers Ambushed, Injured

Two Texas police officers are injured following an ambush attack in Sachse, just outside of Dallas. The officers were sitting in their cruiser outside a Medpost Urgent Care office when a suspect opened fire on them. One officer was shot in the head. The other officer fired back at the suspect, hitting him.
SACHSE, TX
sungazette.news

Police: Texan charged after verbal altercation turns physical

On Aug. 29 at 7 p.m., individuals known to each other became involved in a verbal dispute in the 2100 block of Clarendon Boulevard that turned physical when the suspect allegedly stole the wallet and phone of a victim, Arlington police said. During the incident, the suspect allegedly stabbed the...
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Girl shot during fight in Dallas motel room

DALLAS - A girl was shot while in a Far North Dallas motel room early Sunday morning. Police said this shooting happened just after midnight, at the Red Roof Inn in the 13600 block of N. Central Expressway, near Spring Valley Road. Investigators said the juvenile victim and shooter were...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Shooting in Dallas Leaves 1 Dead, Gunman at Large: Police

A man is dead following a shooting that happened in Dallas early Saturday morning, police say. At approximately 1:17 a.m., officers were flagged down regarding a shooting at Malcolm X Boulevard and Commerce Street. Upon arrival, officers found a 20-year-old male lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. According...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 2800 Clover Street

On September 3, 2022, at approximately 1:17 a.m., Dallas Police were flagged down regarding a shooting at Malcolm X and Commerce Street. Upon arrival, officers found a 20-year old male lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported the complainant to a local hospital where he died. After further investigation it was discovered that the actual shooting happened at 2800 Clover Street. The investigation is ongoing. The victim’s identity is not being released pending next of kin notification.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Five Local Teens Involved in SUV Crash

An SUV carrying five teens crashed into a creek in Carrollton, sending them to an area hospital Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. in the 1700 block of Parker Road, west of Josey Lane. Police said the vehicle was traveling westbound when the driver lost control of...
CARROLLTON, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police officer on leave for attempting to circulate 'challenge coin' with racist images

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - "I'm not having it... it's not going to continue on my watch."Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia moved swiftly on Wednesday to condemn a 'challenge coin' that a white officer working in the department's South Central Division was attempting to circulate. The images on the coin, a culmination of racist stereotypes appearing to mock the Oak Cliff community.  "This coin and it's references... represent a drug dealer called 'doughboy'," explained Black Police Association President Terrance Hopkins. "This character has gold teeth, a grill, an AK 47 assault rifle in one hand and a stack of cash in the...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Suspect arrested for multiple offenses in Garland and Mesquite

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Garland and Mesquite police are asking for the public's help, if they were approached by Justin Dejohn Smith.Police said he physically and sexually assaulted several women the past two weeks and has since been arrested.In broad daylight on Aug. 23, police say Smith came to an apartment community on Duck Creek Road in Garland, knocked on a woman's door and when she answered, Smith went inside and physically and sexually assaulted her. Then police said he stole several items and took the victim's car. The next day in Mesquite at an apartment complex in the 2700 block...
MESQUITE, TX
CBS DFW

ATF and North Texas police ask public for help IDing suspects in gun store burglaries

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and two North Texas police departments are asking the public to help them identify multiple people suspected of burglarizing several firearm dealers last week.The North Richland Hills and Fort Worth Police Departments are working with the ATF to capture the four people responsible for stealing 11 guns from firearms dealers between Aug. 28 and Aug. 31.In each case, four masked individuals drove up to the stores in a dark-colored pickup truck and tried to break in through a window. One of the suspects wore a particularly distinctive mask during...
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
135K+
Followers
23K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy