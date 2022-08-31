Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Shericka Jackson surges at line to win 100m at Brussels Diamond League (video)
Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson won the women’s 100m at the Brussels Diamond League stop on Friday, surging at the line to defeat countrywoman Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (video embedded above). Fraser-Pryce, who won her fifth 100m world title earlier this summer, led for most of the race until Jackson passed her...
NBC Sports
Erriyon Knighton bounces back, American records fall: Brussels Diamond League recap, results, highlights
After a sixth-place finish in Lausanne last week, 18-year-old phenom Erriyon Knighton bounced back with a win in the 200m at the Brussels Diamond League, the final meet of the season before the two-day final in Zurich. Knighton ran 20.07, edging out second-place Alexander Ogando of the Dominican Republic and Canada’s Aaron Brown, for the first Diamond League win of his career. The meet was the final opportunity for athletes to earn points and qualify for the Diamond League final. Knighton’s win secured him a spot – the full Diamond League standings are here.
NBC Sports
2022 U.S. Open men’s singles results, bracket
At the 2022 U.S. Open, world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal headline the men’s singles draw as the top two seeds. Rising star Carlos Alcaraz of Spain also poses a strong threat to winning the Grand Slam title. Missing from the drawing is twenty-one time grand slam...
Comments / 0