New Omicron Boosters Are Now Available, But It's Unclear How Effective They Will Be
The U.S. authorized the first reformulation of Covid booster shots this week. The new doses target the dominant omicron subvariants as well as the original Covid strain that emerged in China in 2019. Top health officials believe the shots will provide more durable protection heading into the fall, but acknowledge...
Vitamin B12 deficiency: The ‘feeling’ in your feet that’s a sign
Vitamin B12 deficiency, or folate deficiency anaemia, starts off without symptoms. But over time, a range of symptoms including dizziness, hair loss, shortness of breath, and more, can occur at the same time or separately. Many people with the deficiency will experience a strange sensation in their hands and feet.
CVS to Buy Home Health Giant Signify Health for About $8 Billion
CVS said it would acquire Signify Health for $30.50 per share in cash. The deal marks a big push by CVS into the in-home health care space. Signify announced its decision to explore strategic alternatives in early August. CVS Health has reached a deal to acquire in-home health-care company Signify...
