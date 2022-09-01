ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CVS to Buy Home Health Giant Signify Health for About $8 Billion

CVS said it would acquire Signify Health for $30.50 per share in cash. The deal marks a big push by CVS into the in-home health care space. Signify announced its decision to explore strategic alternatives in early August. CVS Health has reached a deal to acquire in-home health-care company Signify...
