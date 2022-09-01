ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benteke makes MLS debut for DC in 2-1 win over New York City

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Christian Benteke made his Major League Soccer debut, entering in the 73rd minute of DC. United’s 2-1 win over New York City on Wednesday night.

The 31-year-old Belgian forward joined D.C. from Crystal Palace on Aug. 5 but his debut was delayed until he obtained a U.S. work visa. He traveled from London on Tuesday.

Benteke had been with Palace since 2016 after stints at Aston Villa (2012-15) and Liverpool (2015-16). He has scored 18 goals in 45 international appearances.

Ola Kamara scored in the 24th minute and Steve Birnbaum in the 57th for D.C. (7-17-4).

Héber tied the score in the 27th for New York (13-9-6).

The match, originally scheduled for April 9 at the Mets’ Citi Field, was moved in mid-March to the revised August date and Red Bull Arena, home of NYC rival New York Red Bulls.

Both teams play again on Sunday, with United hosting the Colorado Rapids while NYC visits the New England Revolution.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

