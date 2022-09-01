Read full article on original website
Greg Abbott to launch television ad targeting Beto O'Rourke over police funding
"Greg Abbott to launch television ad targeting Beto O’Rourke over police funding" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Gov. Greg Abbott is launching an...
Texas ranks among the best states for remote work in the US, according to study
SAN ANTONIO - If you like working from home, Texas is one of the best places in the U.S. to do so, according to a study from SysAid. The study showed that Austin/Round Rock/Georgetown and Rockport, Texas were among the top 30 metro and micropolitan areas in the country with the highest rates for remote workers aged 16+.
Texas education board moves to delay updates to curriculum after conservative pushback
Opponents of the recommended changes, including Republican legislators, complained that they downplayed Texan and American exceptionalism and didn't present opposing views on the gay rights movement. After facing pressure from conservatives over proposed updates to the state’s social studies curriculum scheduled for this year, the State Board of Education on...
Beto O'Rourke confronts a formidable GOP firewall as he woos rural Texans
In 2018, Beto O’Rourke put more work into campaigning in rural Texas than perhaps any statewide Democratic candidate ever has. He visited all 254 counties, campaigning in far-flung communities where many had not seen a Democrat running for senator in their entire lifetime. Still, he lost rural Texas by...
Most destructive wildfire in Texas history remembered 11 years later
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — It’s been 11 years since the most destructive wildfire in Texas history roared through Bastrop. On Labor Day weekend in 2011, and wind-blown power line sparked a complex of fires, killing two people. Even more, than a decade later, remnants still burn the Bastrop...
Texas' oil and gas industry will produce "massive amount" of toxic wastewater
Oil and gas companies produce 3.8 billion barrels of wastewater per year in the arid Permian Basin. A state consortium is trying to figure out whether it can be reused. Oil and gas extraction in the Permian Basin of arid West Texas is expected to produce some 588 million gallons of wastewater per day for the next 38 years, according to findings of a state-commissioned study group — three times as much as the oil it produces.
DPS releases report on crash that killed man running across country for healthcare workers
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Texas Department of Public Safety released its report on the crash that killed a man running across the country for healthcare workers. Grady Lambert, 32, was hit by a Ford F-150 around 7:40 p.m. Sunday, about 10 miles east of Amarillo. According to DPS,...
Man detained in connection to reported abduction of jogger in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man has been detained in connection to a report about a woman who was abducted while jogging in Tennessee, according to authorities. In a tweet on Saturday afternoon, the Memphis Police Department said "the vehicle of interest has been located and a male who was occupying the vehicle has been detained."
