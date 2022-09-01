Read full article on original website
Related
Scott Frost Announces Notable Change: College Football World Reacts
Scott Frost has announced a notable change for the Huskers moving forward. Following the Week 1 victory against North Dakota, Frost revealed that he's changing things up at practice. Frost will be going 1s vs. 1s more at practice, to give the defense a better look at more talent. "Scott...
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost updates Nebraska's plans for Rahmir Johnson in 2022
Scott Frost and the Huskers rebounded over the weekend with a win over North Dakota. While it was not always easy, Anthony Grant established himself as the lead running back with a huge effort. Unfortunately, Rahmir Johnson continues to get edged out of the backfield picture. After leading all Husker...
Scott Frost Reacts To Mark Whipple's Week 1 Play Calling
Scott Frost liked what he saw from his offensive coordinator during Nebraska's Week 1 game against North Dakota. Frost spoke to the media on Monday and said that he was pleased with Whipple's playcalling in the second half of the Cornhuskers' 38-17 win. These comments are a welcome change from...
Scott Frost Reveals Message To Players After Saturday's Win
Nebraska's even-game losing streak came to a merciful end yesterday with a 38-17 win over South Dakota. Head coach Scott Frost should have been all smiles afterwards, but instead he had a strong message for his players. Speaking to the media following the win, Frost revealed his message to his...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thot Doc’s Brain Droppings on the Nebraska-North Dakota Football Game
Huskers held for a half before Hawks handled by Grant’s gains and Palmer’s paws
saturdaytradition.com
Adrian Martinez, former Nebraska QB, reminiscent of time with Huskers: 'I wish them nothing but success'
Adrian Martinez may be at Kansas State now, but he still has plenty of respect for Nebraska. He still checks up on the Cornhuskers when he can per Jimmy Watkins of the Omaha World-Herald. Martinez had 53 yards passing in his debut with Kansas State. The Wildcats went on to...
Daily Nebraskan
Three takeaways from the first five games of Nebraska’s 2022 volleyball season
As the current No. 2 team in the country, one may expect Nebraska volleyball to be putting out performances like this. The Huskers have now won their first 15 sets of the year, leading them to a 5-0 record after a 3-0 sweep of Ole Miss (25-13, 25-23, 25-21). As...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Volleyball Remains Undefeated
Nicklin Hames was the starting setter with Kennedi Orr coming in three rotations later. Nebraska ran a two setter offense tonight. This option allowed Orr to set but also watch and learn while she was out. This allows her to get immediate feedback from the coaches when she comes to the bench.
RELATED PEOPLE
kmaland.com
Nebraska's Grant named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska running back Anthony Grant has been named the Co-Offensive Player of the Week by the Big Ten Conference. Grant scored two touchdowns for the second straight game and finished with 189 yards rushing on 23 carries to lead the Huskers in a win over North Dakota. View...
klkntv.com
Out of state Husker fans make the journey to Memorial Stadium for the first home game of the season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Most Husker fans can agree that the first home game of the season is always a memorable one. With fans traveling far and wide to gather at Memorial Stadium to cheer on their team with the iconic phrase, “Go Big Red,” it is understandable why they are referred to as a “Sea of Red” as they descend upon Lincoln’s University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s campus.
kmaland.com
College Football (9/3): Iowa, Nebraska, Iowa State, Kansas State grab first wins
(KMAland) -- Iowa found a unique way to score only seven points, Iowa State and Kansas State rolled and Nebraska pulled away for win Saturday. Iowa State (1-0): Iowa State rolled to a 42-10 win over Southeast Missouri (0-1). Hunter Dekkers threw for 293 yards and four touchdowns, including three to Xavier Hutchinson. Hutchinson caught eight balls for 128 yards and three scores. Jirehl Brock had a stellar showing on the ground with 104 yards and a score on 16 hauls. DeShawn Hanika also caught a touchdown.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln, Memorial Stadium impress large group of UND fans
LINCOLN - On Saturday, Nebraska hosted North Dakota in their 2022 home opener and a large group of Fighting Hawks faithful made the trip to Lincoln. They were impressed by the town and appreciated the experience of playing at a venue such as Memorial Stadium. “It’s big it’s nice, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Nebraska City News Press
Actor Bradley Whitford makes Nebraska City genealogical connection
Actor Bradley Whitford’s journey to trace his ancestry started in sunny California and ended at a snow-covered Nebraska cemetery. Along the way, he met several experts who helped him uncover his family history, including a University of Nebraska at Kearney faculty member. UNK assistant history professor Nathan Tye appeared...
3 News Now
Skyrocketing absenteeism in Nebraska schools worries teachers, hampers learning
In mid-August, Rhonda Mueller welcomed her 26th class to Elliott Elementary School in central Lincoln. As her new crop of fifth graders filed into the room, she checked off names and listened to the students’ excited back-to-school chatter. The bell rang, and Mueller gazed at her students, arranged in...
thebestmix1055.com
FB: Fourth Quarter Score Propels Warriors to Win in Watchorn-McLaughlin Rivalry Game
FREMONT, Neb. – Coming off an offensive outburst a week ago, Midland University had to earn everything they got on the gridiron on Saturday as they battle Hastings College in the annual Watchorn-McLaughlin Rivalry Game. The Warriors scored bookend touchdowns to prevail 14-10 in their Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) opener and retain the rivalry trophy for the seventh straight season.
News Channel Nebraska
Valverde's 5 TDs Power Pierce Past Scotus
COLUMBUS - Keenan Valverde scored 5 touchdowns, 4 before halftime, as the Pierce Bluejays dominated Scotus Central Catholic 45-7 Friday night. The Jays cashed in four of the first five drives for TDs, and the Pierce defense kept the Shamrocks from crossing midfield until the 3rd quarter. When Scotus finally had a chance to dent the scoreboard in the 3rd, a Bluejay goal-line stand proved to be the backbreaker.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kmaland.com
Wanted: Next-Generation Beekeepers for Nebraska Farms
(Lincoln) -- With the age of Nebraska's farmers and beekeepers on the rise, bee enthusiasts are encouraging more young people to check out the Great Plains Master Beekeeping Program. The program spans across the Midwest, with sites in Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha and Scott's Bluff. Sheldon Brummel, master beekeeping project...
iheart.com
Ragweed pollen level high, allergy season getting longer in Nebraska
(Omaha, NE) -- Ragweed season is now underway in Nebraska and Iowa, with rising levels of pollen. For allergy sufferers, it's getting worse. Studies show the pollen produced by ragweed has increased in both amount and potency over the past 40 to 50 years. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection...
1011now.com
Second deadly crash in southeast Nebraska on Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities in Otoe County say two people were killed in a head-on crash very early Saturday morning. The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a report of a crash on Highway 50 between Cook and Syracuse, roughly a mile south of Highway 128 near County Road O.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska lawmaker seeks investigation of possible fraud by former child welfare contractor
A Nebraska lawmaker wants a state probe of allegedly fraudulent dealings within the Kansas-based nonprofit that formerly managed Omaha-area child welfare cases. Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha sent a letter last week to Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, asking him to take action on behalf of Nebraska taxpayers and the child welfare system.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
607K+
Followers
74K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0