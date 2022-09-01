ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Genie Bouchard Makes Opinion On Serena Williams Clear

The legendary women's tennis star played in what could be the final match of her career on Friday night, losing in the third round of the U.S. Open. Williams, one of the winningest players in tennis history, might not return to the court. Canadian tennis star Genie Bouchard has made...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

'She's the only reason Serena Williams existed': 23-time Grand Slam champion busts into tears as she thanks sister Venus and parents for their roles in her iconic career... but leaves door slightly open to playing on!

Serena Williams burst into tears following her career-ending defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third-round of the US Open. The American thanked her family, including father Richard and mother Oracene, before breaking down on the center of Arthur Ashe stadium. 'Thank you Daddy, I know you're watching. Thanks Mom. Oh...
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Course Outfit

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac continues to make waves with her golf course outfits. Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State, has millions of followers across social media platforms for a reason. This weekend, Spiranac went viral for her golf...
GOLF
The Spun

PGA Tour Makes Official Decision On Phil Mickelson, Others

The PGA Tour is reportedly extending its ban on LIV golfers, saying in a memo that those who chose to jump to the Saudi-backed league "cannot and will not be renewed." In the letter sent to Phil Mickelson and others, via golf writer Bob Harig:. The Tour cannot enter into...
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Star Russian Athlete Comments On Brittney Griner

Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev was asked earlier this week about the situation involving WNBA star basketball player Brittney Griner. The reigning U.S. Open champion was asked to give his thoughts on Griner, who has been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling overseas. Griner will hopefully be...
TENNIS
The Spun

What Brittney Griner's Ex-Wife Has Said About Her Situation

The sports world continues to hope for Brittney Griner's safe return to the United States. Griner, one of the top players in the WNBA, has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison after getting arrested for drug smuggling at the airport. The legendary women's basketball star was taken...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Chris Paul
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder reacts to Ruiz Jr’s win over Ortiz

By Jim Calfa: Moments after Andy Ruiz Jr’s 12 round unanimous decision win over Luis Ortiz last Sunday night, Deontay Wilder made it clear that he’s opponent to fighting Ruiz. Wilder was ringside to watch Ruiz defeat Ortiz in an exciting fight at the Crypto Arena in Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To U.S. Basketball, Brittney Griner News

Despite Brittney Griner being arrested and sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison, several Americans are reportedly set to play basketball in the country moving forward. According to a report by USA TODAY, more than 30 Americans are set to head overseas to play basketball in Russia, while Griner is presumably locked up.
NBA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Bundchen Departure News

All apparently is not well in the Tom Brady household. The legendary NFL quarterback is reportedly fighting with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, over the decision to continue to play football. Brady, 45, retired earlier this year, only to un-retire about a month later. He then took a leave of...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tyson Health Details Revealed: Sports World Reacts

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson was recently spotted in a wheelchair at the airport. Naturally, sports fans were pretty concerned about the longtime heavyweight champion. Tyson was spotted in a wheelchair at the Miami airport. Fans were concerned about Tyson's health. "Hopefully it's just a back or hip," one fan wrote.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Nba#Sports World Reacts#The Associated Press#Grand Slam
The Spun

Everyone's Making The Same Joke About Brian Kelly Tonight

Brian Kelly has been a major topic of conversation on social media during his debut as LSU's head coach tonight. There have been a lot of things said about Kelly as his Tigers continue to struggle against Florida State, but one of the most frequent topics brought up his the coach's infamous Southern "accent" from when he was hired last December.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Look: Olympic Star's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some notable Olympians over the years. Several swimmers, skiers and other athletes have been featured in the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Some of those athletes have taken part in the iconic "Body Paint" swimsuit photoshoots. Olympic swimmer Natalie Coughlin joined that list...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Racy U.S. Open Fan Video

Are you pro or anti the viral chugging videos at sporting events?. Fans appear to be split on the debate. Last year, a young woman went viral at the U.S. Open for chugging her beer on the broadcast. Not everyone was thrilled with the moment, though. "I don’t think I’d...
TENNIS
The Spun

Report: What Gisele Has Threatened In Fights With Tom Brady

All marriages have fights. Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are no different. Unfortunately for them, though, they're two of the most famous people in the world. So, when they fight, a lot of people are going to hear about it. According to a report from Page Six, Brady and Gisele...
NFL
The Spun

Look: LeBron James Reacts To Big U.S. Open Upset

Even LeBron James was amazed by what happened at the U.S. Open on Monday night. Frances Tiafoe upset No. 2 seed Rafael Nadal in the fourth round of the U.S. Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium. LeBron took to social media following the big upset win to shout out Tiafoe. "CONGRATS...
BASKETBALL
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen Development

The Michael Jordan-Scottie Pippen storyline took an interesting turn this weekend. Over the past couple of years, Pippen has taken some shots at Jordan, most notably following ESPN's "The Last Dance" documentary. Pippen clearly believed he was more integral to the Bulls' success than Jordan's documentary showed. While the Jordan-Pippen...
NBA
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
607K+
Followers
74K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy