Gausman pitches Blue Jays past Orioles in DH opener, 7-3
BALTIMORE (AP) — Kevin Gausman made a triumphant return to Camden Yards and Teoscar Hernández homered, leading the Toronto Blue Jays to a 7-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday in the opener of a doubleheader. Gausman (11-9) allowed two runs and seven hits in 6 2/3...
Boston-Tampa Bay Runs
Red sox first. Tommy Pham called out on strikes. Alex Verdugo homers to right field. Xander Bogaerts singles to left field. Rafael Devers flies out to center field to Jose Siri. Trevor Story grounds out to shallow infield, Luis Patino to Harold Ramirez. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1...
Washington-St. Louis Runs
Nationals third. CJ Abrams triples to center field. Lane Thomas doubles to deep right field. CJ Abrams scores. Luis Garcia strikes out swinging. Joey Meneses called out on strikes. Luke Voit strikes out swinging. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 1, Cardinals 0. Nationals sixth. Cesar...
Milwaukee-Colorado Runs
Rockies first. Ryan McMahon singles to shallow infield. Brendan Rodgers walks. Ryan McMahon to second. C.J. Cron reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Brendan Rodgers to second. Ryan McMahon to third. Throwing error by Kolten Wong. Charlie Blackmon singles to left center field. C.J. Cron to third. Brendan Rodgers scores. Ryan McMahon scores. Michael Toglia walks. Charlie Blackmon to second. Sean Bouchard strikes out swinging. Garrett Hampson out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Garrett Mitchell. C.J. Cron scores. Brian Serven grounds out to third base, Jace Peterson to Rowdy Tellez.
