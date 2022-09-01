ANNA Shelter rescues 13 German Shepherd from terrible living conditions

The ANNA Shelter is continuing to look out for animals in need. This time the shelter is rescuing 13 German Shepherds from a certified breeder in Butler, PA.

The shelter received calls from Pennsylvania State Police who were about to serve a warrant on the property.

What they found were horrible conditions that the dogs were living in.

Once they were back at the shelter, the dogs were cleaned, fed, and had various parasites removed.

“Just deplorable conditions. The home, the kennels themselves, really bad. Some of the worst that I’ve seen. But the biggest thing was that they were terrified. They were hungry. They were terrified. The puppies were infested with fleas and lice so they were uncomfortable. So the whole situation was just really hard,” said Ruth Thompson, Director and Co-Founder of the ANNA Shelter.

Thompson said that despite their situation, the dogs have come along nicely.

The dogs should be ready for adoption soon.

