Fairfax County, VA

WTOP

Husband charged in Fairfax Co. shooting that left wife dead

The Fairfax County, Virginia, police said Monday that the shooting in the Alexandria section Sunday that left a woman dead and her husband badly wounded was the result of the husband shooting her, then himself. The police said they got a report at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday about a shooting....
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Woman dead, man injured in Fairfax County shooting

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A woman is dead, and a man is injured after a shooting in Fairfax County early Sunday morning, police say. Fairfax County Police were called to report of shooting at a residence in the 7000 block of Central Park Circle in the Mount Vernon area of Alexandria.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Man Found Shot and Killed in Hyattsville Parking Lot

A man was found shot and killed in a parking lot in Hyattsville, Maryland, police said. Officers responded to a shooting in the 7700 Block of 23 Avenue, about a mile west of the University of Maryland campus at 1 a.m. Police found an adult male in a parking lot with gunshots wounds, the Prince George's County police said in a statement.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
NBC Washington

‘Past Devastated': Friends Remember Woman Shot, Killed in Fairfax County Domestic Incident

A woman was killed, allegedly by her husband, in a case of domestic violence in a Fairfax County home, law enforcement sources tell News4. Police were called to reports of a shooting at the 7900 block of Central Park Circle in the Mount Vernon area of Alexandria at 3:19 a.m. on Sunday, a Fairfax County Police spokesperson said. A man said he had accidentally shot his wife.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

19-year-old shot in Woodbridge drug bust dies

One of the men shot in an exchange of gunfire with police during an undercover multi-agency drug bust in Woodbridge has died from his injuries at the hospital. Police identified the victim as Jaiden Malik Carter of Woodbridge. Carter was 19 years old. The other person shot, still only identified...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WTOP

1 of 2 men shot in Woodbridge drug raid dies

One of the two men shot in a drug raid in Woodbridge, Virginia, last week has died, the Prince William County police said Monday. Jaiden Malik Carter, 19, of Woodbridge, was wounded in an exchange of gunfire Sept. 1 and died Sunday, Sept. 4, the police said. The raid on...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WTOP

9-year-old shot during home invasion in St. Mary’s Co.

A 9-year-old was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg during a home invasion in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, on Sunday, deputies say. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Old Missouri Avenue, in Lexington Park just before 4 a.m. Two...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
WUSA9

Vehicle wanted in connection to Beltway road rage shooting found torched

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are once again asking for the public's help to find the person who opened fire on another driver on Interstate 495. The most recent plea for information comes after Virginia State Police say the car they were looking for in connection to this case, a 2010 blue Honda Civic, was found on fire in the woods in Prince William County on Saturday.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Stafford Sheriff’s Office says men’s dates were in on robbery

Stafford Sheriff’s Office says men’s dates were in on robbery. A Facebook date did not have the desired outcome for two men, as they were robbed at a local motel Saturday and evidence indicated their dates were in on the crime. On September 3rd at 12:29 a.m. Deputy...
STAFFORD, VA

