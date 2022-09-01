Read full article on original website
WTOP
Husband charged in Fairfax Co. shooting that left wife dead
The Fairfax County, Virginia, police said Monday that the shooting in the Alexandria section Sunday that left a woman dead and her husband badly wounded was the result of the husband shooting her, then himself. The police said they got a report at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday about a shooting....
Woman dead, man injured in Fairfax County shooting
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A woman is dead, and a man is injured after a shooting in Fairfax County early Sunday morning, police say. Fairfax County Police were called to report of shooting at a residence in the 7000 block of Central Park Circle in the Mount Vernon area of Alexandria.
NBC Washington
Man Found Shot and Killed in Hyattsville Parking Lot
A man was found shot and killed in a parking lot in Hyattsville, Maryland, police said. Officers responded to a shooting in the 7700 Block of 23 Avenue, about a mile west of the University of Maryland campus at 1 a.m. Police found an adult male in a parking lot with gunshots wounds, the Prince George's County police said in a statement.
NBC Washington
‘Past Devastated': Friends Remember Woman Shot, Killed in Fairfax County Domestic Incident
A woman was killed, allegedly by her husband, in a case of domestic violence in a Fairfax County home, law enforcement sources tell News4. Police were called to reports of a shooting at the 7900 block of Central Park Circle in the Mount Vernon area of Alexandria at 3:19 a.m. on Sunday, a Fairfax County Police spokesperson said. A man said he had accidentally shot his wife.
19-year-old shot in Woodbridge drug bust dies
One of the men shot in an exchange of gunfire with police during an undercover multi-agency drug bust in Woodbridge has died from his injuries at the hospital. Police identified the victim as Jaiden Malik Carter of Woodbridge. Carter was 19 years old. The other person shot, still only identified...
WTOP
1 of 2 men shot in Woodbridge drug raid dies
One of the two men shot in a drug raid in Woodbridge, Virginia, last week has died, the Prince William County police said Monday. Jaiden Malik Carter, 19, of Woodbridge, was wounded in an exchange of gunfire Sept. 1 and died Sunday, Sept. 4, the police said. The raid on...
Police Investigating Hit and Run Crash in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA – The Frederick County Virginia Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run crash...
WTOP
Fairfax co. woman dead, husband hospitalized after shooting, police say
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to clarify the location where the shooting happened. A woman is dead and her husband is in the hospital with serious injuries Sunday morning after a double shooting in Fairfax County, Virginia, police say. Officers were dispatched to a home at Central...
Knife-Wielding Man Attempts To Abduct Woman In Fairfax County: Police
Authorities are on high alert after there was a new incident involving a man attempting to abduct a woman in Virginia. Police said that officers were at the scene at approximately 5 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, where there was a reported attempted abduction in the 7200 block of Arlington Boulevard in Falls Church.
fox5dc.com
3 arrested for robbing men after meetup with woman, girl at Stafford motel: police
STAFFORD, Va. - Authorities say three men were arrested after they barged into a Stafford County motel room and robbed two men who were there to meet a woman and a girl early Saturday morning. Police say the two men used Facebook to arrange the meeting at the Super 8...
Men in Virginia set up date through Facebook, get robbed at knifepoint
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies said a rendezvous at a Super 8 hotel Saturday ended when three people robbed two men. Investigators said the people the men were meeting were in on the robbery. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said the men met their prospective dates on Facebook. The dates asked […]
fox5dc.com
Violent Labor Day weekend in Prince George’s County leaves 4 dead, several injured
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - A very violent Labor Day weekend in Prince George's County left four dead and several others, including a one-year-old baby, injured. FOX 5's Maureen Umeh says the baby was shot around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon inside an apartment in the 9900 block of Good Luck Road in Lanham.
WTOP
Deputies: Two men robbed in Fredericksburg hotel. Their dates set them up.
Two men got a hotel room in Fredericksburg, Virginia, for women they met on Facebook and ended up getting robbed at knifepoint early Saturday. Deputies said their dates set them up. In a news release, Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the Super 8 at 557 Warrenton Road...
WTOP
9-year-old shot during home invasion in St. Mary’s Co.
A 9-year-old was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg during a home invasion in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, on Sunday, deputies say. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Old Missouri Avenue, in Lexington Park just before 4 a.m. Two...
Fairfax Police investigating attempted abduction in West Falls Church
According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department, a man with a knife grabbed a woman on the 7200 block of Arlington Boulevard in the West Falls Church area. The woman was able to break free from the man's grasp.
WTOP
Police: Car involved in Beltway shooting found in flames in Northern Virginia woods
The vehicle that was involved in a shooting on the Beltway last month was found on fire in the woods in Northern Virginia during the predawn hours of Saturday, according to police. Prince William County police said they found the car in Prince William Forest Park near Joplin Road shortly...
Police: 9-year-old shot in home invasion in St. Mary's County Sunday morning
Around 3:57 a.m., Sunday morning, the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a home invasion with shots fired in the 21500 block of Old Missouri Avenue in Lexington Park.
NBC Washington
2 Teenagers Shot in Movie Theater Parking Lot: Prince George's County Police
Two teenagers were shot in a movie theater parking lot in Largo, Maryland, on Saturday, authorities say. Police were called to reports of a shooting at the Boulevard at the Capital Centre Mall at 11:15 p.m. A teenaged girl was found shot outside the theater. She was taken to a...
Vehicle wanted in connection to Beltway road rage shooting found torched
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are once again asking for the public's help to find the person who opened fire on another driver on Interstate 495. The most recent plea for information comes after Virginia State Police say the car they were looking for in connection to this case, a 2010 blue Honda Civic, was found on fire in the woods in Prince William County on Saturday.
fredericksburg.today
Stafford Sheriff’s Office says men’s dates were in on robbery
Stafford Sheriff’s Office says men’s dates were in on robbery. A Facebook date did not have the desired outcome for two men, as they were robbed at a local motel Saturday and evidence indicated their dates were in on the crime. On September 3rd at 12:29 a.m. Deputy...
