Rock County Legacies Gala planned to celebrate opening of Legacies exhibit at Rock County Historical Society

JANESVILLE

The Rock County Historical Society plans to pay tribute to two people who helped build the economic foundation—and actual foundations—in Janesville and Rock County.

J.P. Cullen, who helped guide his family’s construction business for decades, and Glenn Lea, the first president of Blackhawk Community Credit Union, will be honored at the inaugural Rock County Legacies Gala at the historical society campus in Janesville on Sept. 24.

“It is such a pleasure for the RCHS to have this opportunity to honor two people who have made significant contributions in our community,” society Executive Director Tim Maahs said in a news release. “We want this evening to be a fun celebration of the history of Rock County.”

The society partnered with Blackhawk Community Credit union in 2021 to begin developing the Rock County Legacies exhibit, which opened in August and focuses on the employees of the former Janesville General Motors plant with exhibits, stories, photographs and more.

“Because of our exciting new Rock County Legacies exhibit, we felt it appropriate to recognize someone with a history of working at the Janesville GM plant and BHCCU,” Maahs said.

The Brothers Quinn will provide live music at the gala, which begins at 6 p.m. For more information about the gala and to purchase tickets, go to rchs.us or call the historical society at 608-756-4509.

About Cullen and Lea

John Paul “J.P.” Cullen was a Janesville native who graduated from Janesville High School and enlisted in the military in 1943. He later joined the family construction business, where he worked for more than 60 years. He continued the company’s partnership with GM that was established in 1920. The Cullens built more then 3 million square feet of space for GM and many of Janesville’s school buildings, including both high schools.

Cullen was an original founder of the Janesville Athletic Boosters, president and board member of the YMCA of Northern Rock County, and member of the Janesville Athletic Hall of Fame.

Glenn Lea was the first president of Blackhawk Community Credit Union and was in that post from 1967-96. He worked several jobs at the Janesville GM plant starting in 1955 and soon became involved with the United Auto Workers. He remained on the credit union’s board until 2021.