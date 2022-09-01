Effective: 2022-09-04 18:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-04 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning can kill. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bell; Falls; Limestone; McLennan The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern McLennan County in central Texas Northeastern Bell County in central Texas Southwestern Limestone County in central Texas Falls County in central Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 631 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lott, or 11 miles southwest of Marlin, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Temple, Hewitt, Robinson, Marlin, Morgan`s Point Resort, Lorena, Troy, Bruceville-Eddy, Rosebud, Moody, Riesel, Lott, Golinda, Thornton and Kosse. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 299 and 327. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BELL COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO