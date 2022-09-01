Read full article on original website
Related
okcfox.com
Raising Oklahoma: Keeping A Schedule
Mindy Mcneil and Cody Yount from the OKC County Extension Service are here to help us stay on task and show how to better schedule your life. There are all sorts of resources from the OSU County Extension Service, so check out their Facebook page. You can also check them...
okcfox.com
Gov. Stitt, Oklahoma wind power company discuss impact of federal clean energy tax credits
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — On Friday, the head of an Oklahoma wind turbine manufacturing company responded to Gov. Kevin Stitt's argument that federal clean energy tax credits aren't needed for industry growth. The governor spoke with with the Financial Times in an article published on Aug. 31 on the...
okcfox.com
How to stretch your dollars at the gas pump this Labor Day weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — It is Labor day weekend, and many Oklahomans are taking advantage of their extra day off, with a road trip despite the high gas prices. Though gas prices are slowly making their way back down, they are still over 50 cents higher than they were at this time last year, but there are some ways you can get more mileage for your money,
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police release additional details on incident that left county deputy dead
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department released a community briefing on an incident last month that left an Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office deputy dead and another wounded. Police said officers responded to 2221 SW 78th Street shortly after 1 p.m. on August 22 after a report...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
okcfox.com
Labor Day With What's Going On
We're taking a look of Labor Day fun with What's Going On in the metro and Beyond. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health and safety measures, visit grandresortok.com. **Sponsored by Grand Casino Hotel...
okcfox.com
Moore woman starts business to cope with family tragedy
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — A mother in Moore is starting a business in hopes she'll recover from a tragedy. KimmyJo Wellman lost her 31-year-old daughter Alaura Crouse in June of 2022. Since then, grieving and making money hasn't been easy for Wellman. Fox 25 learned how she's getting by,...
okcfox.com
OKCPD arrests two individuals after reports of alleged drunk, armed driver in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two people are in custody after what police believe was a DUI incident. On Monday morning, Oklahoma City police were called about a possible DUI incident where a small white car was stalled in the intersection of NW 39th and Portland. When OKCPD arrived on...
okcfox.com
Workers at Apple store in Oklahoma City's Penn Square Mall file for union election
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Workers at the Apple store inside Penn Square Mall have filed for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board with the goal of joining the Communication Workers of America. More than 70 percent of the group of more than 90 eligible workers have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
okcfox.com
OU adds new tailgating areas - but will their tailgates compete with the SEC?
NORMAN (KOKH) — Football is finally back at OU, and thousands of sooner fans made their way to Norman this weekend to tailgate before the 2:30 pm kickoff. Tailgating and football is a tradition that goes hand in hand, and with OU moving to the SEC in a few years, many sooner fans are left wondering, will our tailgates compete?
okcfox.com
Friday Night Rivals week 1: Midwest City vs Carl Albert
Watch a replay of our first Friday Night Rivals showdown of the season, Midwest City against Carl Albert. ORTHO CENTRAL FRIDAY NIGHT RIVALS 2022 remaining schedule (Subject to change) (All games are on Friday starting at 7 pm CST on CW 34) September 9th CLINTON @ HERITAGE HALL. September 16th...
Comments / 0