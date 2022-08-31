Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington, Missouri has over 500 buildings listed on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsWashington, MO
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery Mac
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
American Legion baseball Reacts to the Explosion of Baseball ClubsRussell KlickerSaint Louis, MO
The historic and last home of American frontiersman Daniel Boone in Defiance, St. Charles County, MissouriCJ CoombsDefiance, MO
Related
Missouri school bus driver killed in crash south of St. Louis
A school bus driver was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Perryville, Missouri.
KMOV
Vandals damage historic cemetery in Arnold
ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV) - Sometime in the last week, vandals toppled headstones and damaged monuments at the Richardson Cemetery in the 2000 block of Richardson Road in Arnold. Arnold Historical Society member Wesley Jackson was the first to notice the damage on Saturday. “It’s just a senseless act. There’s so...
Counties with the most seniors in Missouri
Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
myleaderpaper.com
Three arrested following report of burglary in progress at Arnold business
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 54-year-old St. Louis man in connection with attempted burglary at Preferred Waste Concepts, 18 Tenbrook Industrial Park. Before that suspect was stopped and arrested, Arnold Police pulled over another pickup and ended up arresting a 39-year-old Arnold man and a 40-year-old Bismarck woman who weren’t connected to the burglary but allegedly were found with drugs, authorities reported.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myleaderpaper.com
Marble Hill man arrested in Eureka for allegedly damaging hotel room
Eureka Police arrested a 22-year-old Marble Hill man for allegedly punching several holes in a wall at the Super 8 hotel, 1733 W. Fifth St. The man was renting a room at the hotel and damaged one of the walls in it, but no estimate for the damage was available, Eureka Police reported.
KMOV
3 wounded in downtown St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A teen and two men were wounded in a shooting that happened in downtown St. Louis early Sunday morning. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened near the intersection of Washington and Tucker around 2:00 a.m. A 17-year-old boy, a 34-year-old man and a 42-year-old man were shot.
Downtown St. Louis shooting kills one, injures 2 others
A man was shot and killed just south of downtown St. Louis early Tuesday morning.
myleaderpaper.com
Plan for scenic byway through county gets cool reception
A group is looking to include the portion of Hwy. 21 in Jefferson County as part of a scenic byway through the Ozarks. However, some of the county residents who attended an Aug. 24 public hearing said they feared they may be taken for a ride. About 50 people attended...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Autopsy reveals Villa Ridge man clearing brush died from a gunshot
ST. CLAIR, Mo. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly shooting near St. Clair. Deputies say 53-year-old Hugh Campbell of Villa Ridge was found dead Friday afternoon off of Dry Branch Road. Campbell was reportedly in the area to clear out timber and brush. An autopsy performed yesterday revealed that Campbell had […]
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis man hurt in crash south of Crystal City
A St. Louis man was injured early Friday, Sept. 2, in a two-vehicle accident on I-55 at mile marker 169 south of Crystal City, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:07 a.m., Isaiah A. Reddick, 21, of Herculaneum was driving a 2016 Mercedes Benz C300 north on the interstate and struck the rear of a northbound 2019 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by Odell Young, 65, of Memphis, Tenn., the report said.
Steelworkers voice frustrations during Granite City Labor Day Parade
GRANITE CITY, Ill. — The Granite City Labor Day Parade brought Metro East union workers together with their families to celebrate the hard work that means so much to them. “Showing our strength within our jobs, fighting for what's fair for workers within the community. I'm part of Local 2887 out of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, I'm the President. And it's very important to stand up for workers' rights. Workers aren't always treated fairly and we are the backstop to that,” Julie Latempt-Brazier said.
mymoinfo.com
St. Louis man arrested after two vehicle accident on Route PP at HWY 30
One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Route PP at Highway 30 in Jefferson County Sunday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 43-year-old Angela Tynes of High Ridge was driving a 2014 Ford Explorer and was struck from behind by a 2021 Kia Forte driven by 46-year-old Tyler Booth of St. Louis, as that vehicle was making a left turn onto Route PP from 30. A passenger in the Forte, 38-year-old Tammy Gordon of Florissant was taken by ambulance to SSM Health St. Clare Hospital with minor injuries. Booth was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated. The accident took place a little before noon on Sunday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMOV
Man shot, killed as he was clearing timber in Franklin County, deputies say
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Deputies in Franklin County are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near St. Clair, Mo. Friday afternoon. The shooting happened around 1:20 p.m. in the 5800 block of Dry Branch Road. Hugh Campbell, 53, of Villa Ridge, was clearing timber when he was shot and killed, deputies say.
A Drive To These 6 Northern Missouri Towns Will Be Worth It
Any of us who have lived here in Missouri for a decent length of time, know that there are so many hidden gems and small towns that our state has. Many of them are worth visiting. With Labor Day weekend, and many people going out of town, maybe in the future, you will want to take a 3 day weekend and visit these 6 destinations in northern Missouri. Let's begin.
St. Louis Board of Aldermen proposes new law to make intersections safer for emergency vehicles and drivers
The St. Louis Board of Aldermen is getting prepared to introduce a new law to make intersections safer for emergency vehicles and drivers.
starvedrock.media
Man struck, killed on Interstate 64 in Metro East after early Monday crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A man died after being struck by a vehicle early Monday on a Metro East stretch of Interstate 64. The accident happened just after midnight, near the 3.6 mile marker in St. Clair County. The victim had been driving an eastbound 2004 Acura that hydroplaned...
19-year-old shot and killed in St. Louis Friday afternoon
ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old man was shot and killed Friday afternoon south of downtown St. Louis. The shooting happened shortly after 3 p.m. on the 1400 block of Park Avenue in the city's Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood. Officers responded and found the man lying on his back on the sidewalk. He was not conscious or breathing.
Officials say they have found missing helicopter
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Officials with Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management say the helicopter has been found and family will be notified. Officials also say the pilot, David Stone, has died. Officials with Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management say that Stone last called his wife in Sparta, Illinois. EMA officials say that was the last time anyone heard […]
Flight issues for Labor Day travelers at St. Louis Airport
Travelers going through St. Louis-Lambert International Airport on Labor Day face headaches amidst a slew of delays and cancellations nationwide.
Man caught with 10 undocumented immigrants on I-70 in St. Peters
A man faces federal charges after police pulled him over in St. Peters and found 10 undocumented immigrants in his minivan.
Comments / 0