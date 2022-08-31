ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Saint Louis, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KMOV

Vandals damage historic cemetery in Arnold

ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV) - Sometime in the last week, vandals toppled headstones and damaged monuments at the Richardson Cemetery in the 2000 block of Richardson Road in Arnold. Arnold Historical Society member Wesley Jackson was the first to notice the damage on Saturday. “It’s just a senseless act. There’s so...
ARNOLD, MO
FOX2Now

Counties with the most seniors in Missouri

Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
MISSOURI STATE
myleaderpaper.com

Three arrested following report of burglary in progress at Arnold business

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 54-year-old St. Louis man in connection with attempted burglary at Preferred Waste Concepts, 18 Tenbrook Industrial Park. Before that suspect was stopped and arrested, Arnold Police pulled over another pickup and ended up arresting a 39-year-old Arnold man and a 40-year-old Bismarck woman who weren’t connected to the burglary but allegedly were found with drugs, authorities reported.
ARNOLD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Marble Hill man arrested in Eureka for allegedly damaging hotel room

Eureka Police arrested a 22-year-old Marble Hill man for allegedly punching several holes in a wall at the Super 8 hotel, 1733 W. Fifth St. The man was renting a room at the hotel and damaged one of the walls in it, but no estimate for the damage was available, Eureka Police reported.
EUREKA, MO
KMOV

3 wounded in downtown St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A teen and two men were wounded in a shooting that happened in downtown St. Louis early Sunday morning. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened near the intersection of Washington and Tucker around 2:00 a.m. A 17-year-old boy, a 34-year-old man and a 42-year-old man were shot.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Plan for scenic byway through county gets cool reception

A group is looking to include the portion of Hwy. 21 in Jefferson County as part of a scenic byway through the Ozarks. However, some of the county residents who attended an Aug. 24 public hearing said they feared they may be taken for a ride. About 50 people attended...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

Autopsy reveals Villa Ridge man clearing brush died from a gunshot

ST. CLAIR, Mo. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly shooting near St. Clair. Deputies say 53-year-old Hugh Campbell of Villa Ridge was found dead Friday afternoon off of Dry Branch Road. Campbell was reportedly in the area to clear out timber and brush. An autopsy performed yesterday revealed that Campbell had […]
VILLA RIDGE, MO
myleaderpaper.com

St. Louis man hurt in crash south of Crystal City

A St. Louis man was injured early Friday, Sept. 2, in a two-vehicle accident on I-55 at mile marker 169 south of Crystal City, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:07 a.m., Isaiah A. Reddick, 21, of Herculaneum was driving a 2016 Mercedes Benz C300 north on the interstate and struck the rear of a northbound 2019 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by Odell Young, 65, of Memphis, Tenn., the report said.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
5 On Your Side

Steelworkers voice frustrations during Granite City Labor Day Parade

GRANITE CITY, Ill. — The Granite City Labor Day Parade brought Metro East union workers together with their families to celebrate the hard work that means so much to them. “Showing our strength within our jobs, fighting for what's fair for workers within the community. I'm part of Local 2887 out of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, I'm the President. And it's very important to stand up for workers' rights. Workers aren't always treated fairly and we are the backstop to that,” Julie Latempt-Brazier said.
GRANITE CITY, IL
mymoinfo.com

St. Louis man arrested after two vehicle accident on Route PP at HWY 30

One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Route PP at Highway 30 in Jefferson County Sunday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 43-year-old Angela Tynes of High Ridge was driving a 2014 Ford Explorer and was struck from behind by a 2021 Kia Forte driven by 46-year-old Tyler Booth of St. Louis, as that vehicle was making a left turn onto Route PP from 30. A passenger in the Forte, 38-year-old Tammy Gordon of Florissant was taken by ambulance to SSM Health St. Clare Hospital with minor injuries. Booth was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated. The accident took place a little before noon on Sunday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KIX 105.7

A Drive To These 6 Northern Missouri Towns Will Be Worth It

Any of us who have lived here in Missouri for a decent length of time, know that there are so many hidden gems and small towns that our state has. Many of them are worth visiting. With Labor Day weekend, and many people going out of town, maybe in the future, you will want to take a 3 day weekend and visit these 6 destinations in northern Missouri. Let's begin.
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

19-year-old shot and killed in St. Louis Friday afternoon

ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old man was shot and killed Friday afternoon south of downtown St. Louis. The shooting happened shortly after 3 p.m. on the 1400 block of Park Avenue in the city's Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood. Officers responded and found the man lying on his back on the sidewalk. He was not conscious or breathing.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WDTN

Officials say they have found missing helicopter

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Officials with Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management say the helicopter has been found and family will be notified. Officials also say the pilot, David Stone, has died. Officials with Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management say that Stone last called his wife in Sparta, Illinois. EMA officials say that was the last time anyone heard […]
BARREN COUNTY, KY

