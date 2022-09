CHENEY, Wash. — Mother Nature herself could not deter a fantastic ending in the season opener for the Eastern Washington football team today. The Eags received a late go ahead touchdown pass from quarterback Gunner Talkington to Efton Chism III and a game sealing interception by defensive back Tre Weed to defeat the Tennessee State Tigers 36-29 today at Roos Field.

