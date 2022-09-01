NOW: ’The place has always for me been a refuge’: Award-winning author utilizes elements of Racine County life in her best-selling novels. ROCHESTER, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The apple harvest season is underway at orchards across Wisconsin including the Ela Orchard in the Racine County village of Rochester. Cousins Edwin Ela and Bob Willard lead the family owned and operated farm started by their grandparents nearly a century ago. In addition to producing apples, pears and fresh cider for generations, the peaceful orchard has also provided the inspiration and some of the source material for books penned by a best-selling novelist.

RACINE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO