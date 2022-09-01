Stillwater PD: Armed barricaded suspect surrenders
STILLWATER, Okla. ( KFOR ) – A barricade situation at a trailer park in Stillwater ends as the suspect surrenders.
The Stillwater Police Department responded to a welfare check near 2900 E. 6th around 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday for an individual who was allegedly suicidal. According to officials, Brandon Troy Roberts had an active felony warrant and barricaded himself in a residence before officers arrived.
According to Stillwater PD, an acquaintance of Roberts told police that Roberts had a 9mm pistol in the room with him.
Officials say Roberts surrendered safely and there were no reported injuries. Roberts was taken to a Stillwater jail.
