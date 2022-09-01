ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Stillwater PD: Armed barricaded suspect surrenders

By Caroline Sellers/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 5 days ago

STILLWATER, Okla. ( KFOR ) – A barricade situation at a trailer park in Stillwater ends as the suspect surrenders.

Brandon Troy Roberts. Image from the Stillwater Police Department.

The Stillwater Police Department responded to a welfare check near 2900 E. 6th around 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday for an individual who was allegedly suicidal. According to officials, Brandon Troy Roberts had an active felony warrant and barricaded himself in a residence before officers arrived.

High-speed chase ends in southwest Oklahoma City, suspect barricaded

According to Stillwater PD, an acquaintance of Roberts told police that Roberts had a 9mm pistol in the room with him.

Officials say Roberts surrendered safely and there were no reported injuries. Roberts was taken to a Stillwater jail.

KFOR

KFOR

