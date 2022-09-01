Read full article on original website
New class no issue for CBA, New Hartford (5 things we learned from Week 0 in Section III football)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Week 0 is in the books, and a lot went down in Section III football. Teams played in new classes, new players had breakout performances and under-the-radar teams showed they could be contenders this fall. Here are five things we learned about Section III football over...
Henninger football powered by offensive trio to victory over Nottingham in ‘city rivalry’
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Henninger trio of Hunter Kirnie, Sean Hunt and Nishawn Everson powered the Black Knights to a 52-32 victory over Nottingham in Saturday’s non-league matchup of Syracuse teams. “It was really exciting to get this win right out of the gate, especially with-it being Week...
Section III football stats leaders (Week 0)
Here are Section III football statistics leaders through Week 0. Games as reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches. If statistics are missing, please encourage coaches to send them to hssports@syracuse.com. Look for these overall season stats leaders on Mondays. >> Team previews, top players: Class AA | Class A...
Syracuse center Jesse Edwards shines in Netherlands’ loss to Czech Republic in EuroBasket
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse center Jesse Edwards put together his best performance in five games with the Netherlands’ National Team in the EuroBasket championship on Monday. Edwards, a native of the Netherlands, scored 12 points and hauled in nine rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to prevent an 88-80...
Dave Shullick Jr. wins 66th annual Classic at Oswego after leader runs out of fuel on final lap
Dave Shullick Jr. won Sunday’s 66th annual Budweiser International Classic in dramatic fashion when leader Michael Barnes ran out of fuel on the fourth turn of the final circuit of the main event at Oswego Speedway. Shullick Jr. had been hounding Barnes for the last 80 laps of this...
HS football roundup: Holland Patent cruises to win with first-half offensive explosion
Syracuse, N.Y. — Holland Patent put up 44 points in the first half of Saturday’s matchup with Herkimer and never looked back. The Golden Knights defeated the Magicians 51-7 in a non-league contest in Holland Patent.
Chris Elmore, Stefon Thompson both out for season following Saturday injuries
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football fullback Chris Elmore and linebacker Stefon Thompson are both out for the season with injuries they suffered in SU’s season-opening 31-7 win over Louisville. Orange coach Dino Babers announced the news during his Monday press conference. “You’re talking about a guy who’s been...
Mikel Jones, a pregame target for Louisville, helps spur a dominant effort by Syracuse’s defense
Syracuse, N.Y. — Mikel Jones knew Malik Cunningham had a quote taped in his locker. Louisville fans wouldn’t let the Syracuse linebacker forget about his comment from July either. They shared to Twitter all summer a partial quote from Jones in which he said he didn’t view the Cardinals or their talented quarterback as much of a challenge.
Garrett Shrader looks sharp; Syracuse commits a ridiculous number of penalties (Brent Axe’s best and worst)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The curtain came up on the 2022 season with an electric performance from Syracuse football’s defense, a balanced effort from a quarterback who looked really comfy in his new offense, an injury scare involving SU’s best player and a whole lot of penalties. Let’s...
Mets allow late runs in 5-1 loss to RailRiders on Sunday afternoon
Moosic, PA – The Syracuse Mets lost their fourth straight game with a 5-1 loss to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Sunday afternoon at PNC Field. All six runs were scored from the seventh inning onward. With the win, the RailRiders won five games in the six-game series against the Mets.
Chris Elmore, SU football’s 6th-year senior captain, leaves Louisville game with injury
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse captain and sixth-year senior. left Saturday’s game against Louisville in the first quarter with an apparent lower-leg injury. Elmore was injured midway through the opening quarter on a short gain by Sean Tucker. Chris Elmore returned to the sideline wearing street clothes. He was...
Syracuse football opens with dominant win; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 4)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 76; Low: 61. Mostly cloudy with a thunderstorm. See the 5-day forecast. Orange opens season with 31-7 pounding of Louisville: The Louisville Cardinals have gotten used to putting beatings on Syracuse in recent years. On Saturday night, SU flipped the script. Behind a solid outing from quarterback Garrett Shrader and a dominant defense that produced three second-half turnovers, the Orange opened the season with a 31-7 rout of the Cardinals at the JMA Wireless Dome.
Louisville’s trip to Syracuse will be Cardinals’ first road opener since 2005 (8 things to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Louisville has lucked out on the location of its past 16 season openers. In that span, the Cardinals have hit the road to start the season just four times, playing the other 12 games back home.
Syracuse football box score vs. Louisville
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 31-7 victory against Louisville on Saturday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Lou_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE FOOTBALL:. Garrett Shrader looked sharp;...
Garrett Shrader, SU’s ‘field general,’ lost his helmet but found his passing in Robert Anae’s offense
Syracuse, N.Y. — Garrett Shrader might have managed to put any uneasiness fans had about him holding the starting quarterback job to bed after just one game. Syracuse football coach Dino Babers’ “field general” showed a firm understanding of first-year offensive coordinator Robert Anae’s new system.
Early offense leads Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to 14-5 win over Syracuse on Saturday night
Moosic, PA – The Syracuse Mets fell behind early and didn’t come back in a 14-5 loss to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Saturday night at PNC Field. The RailRiders have won four of the first five games in this six-game series. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (68-59) struck first in the bottom...
Axe: Fans brought the noise against Louisville. Can they keep the Dome roaring all season?
Syracuse, N.Y. — There were fewer conversations than normal in church pews, the produce section at Wegmans or at your local coffee shop on Sunday morning in Central New York. You’ll have to forgive all the hoarse voices that were in recovery.
Syracuse vs. UConn odds and betting preview for CFB Week 2
The Syracuse Orange took down the Louisville Cardinals 31-7 on Saturday night, and their new-look offense performed at an elite level. QB Garrett Shrader threw for 237 yards and two touchdowns, while RB Sean Tucker totaled 98 yards on the ground to go with a rushing and receiving touchdown. The Orange rolled on all cylinders, so our experts looked at next week’s betting odds provided by FanDuel Sportsbook.
Syracuse football ends the misery vs. Louisville behind a resurgent quarterback, dominant defense
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse lost several things during its game against Louisville on Saturday night. Starting quarterback Garrett Shrader lost his helmet twice, forcing backup Carlos Del Rio-Wilson in on two third-down plays. The offense lost 107 yards on 18 penalties, several of which were false starts. SU also...
How many fans were in attendance for Syracuse’s win against Louisville?
Syracuse, N.Y. — The first group Syracuse football coach Dino Babers mentioned when he got to the microphone Saturday night didn’t include any of his players. “Really proud of Otto’s Army,” Babers said, calling out the SU students. “The noise level was through the roof, and...
