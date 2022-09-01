ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool, NY

Syracuse.com

Section III football stats leaders (Week 0)

Here are Section III football statistics leaders through Week 0. Games as reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches. If statistics are missing, please encourage coaches to send them to hssports@syracuse.com. Look for these overall season stats leaders on Mondays. >> Team previews, top players: Class AA | Class A...
Syracuse.com

Syracuse football opens with dominant win; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 4)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 76; Low: 61. Mostly cloudy with a thunderstorm. See the 5-day forecast. Orange opens season with 31-7 pounding of Louisville: The Louisville Cardinals have gotten used to putting beatings on Syracuse in recent years. On Saturday night, SU flipped the script. Behind a solid outing from quarterback Garrett Shrader and a dominant defense that produced three second-half turnovers, the Orange opened the season with a 31-7 rout of the Cardinals at the JMA Wireless Dome.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse football box score vs. Louisville

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 31-7 victory against Louisville on Saturday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Lou_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE FOOTBALL:. Garrett Shrader looked sharp;...
Syracuse.com

Syracuse vs. UConn odds and betting preview for CFB Week 2

The Syracuse Orange took down the Louisville Cardinals 31-7 on Saturday night, and their new-look offense performed at an elite level. QB Garrett Shrader threw for 237 yards and two touchdowns, while RB Sean Tucker totaled 98 yards on the ground to go with a rushing and receiving touchdown. The Orange rolled on all cylinders, so our experts looked at next week’s betting odds provided by FanDuel Sportsbook.
