Eau Claire senior center expanding hours

EAU CLAIRE — L.E. Phillips Senior Center is expanding its hours to better serve members who are still in the workforce.

Starting next week, the center at 1616 Bellinger St. will open earlier on all weekdays and add evening hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

"We understand that many people 50-plus are still working, and yet could benefit greatly by using the facilities before or after work to enhance their physical and mental health," Jackie Minor, the center's director, said in a news release.

Currently the center is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. After Labor Day, the center will begin opening at 6:30 a.m. on weekdays. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, the center will stay open until 7 p.m., but keep the 4 p.m. closing time on other weekdays.

Saturday hours of 8 to 11 a.m. will remain unchanged.

For more information on the center, its facilities and programming, call 715-839-4909 or go to its new website at lep-sc.org.