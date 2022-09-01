ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverstraw, NY

Haverstraw man sentenced to 14 years in prison in child abuse case

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EYr5n_0hdOYLCy00

A Haverstraw man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison in a child abuse case.

According to the District Attorney’s office, 46-year-old Sherman Brody was sentenced in Rockland County Court.

Brody had pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a young girl from late 2017 to April 2021.

She was 7 years old when the abuse began.

Brody will be on probation for 10 years after he is released from prison and will have to register as a sex offender.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockland County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Haverstraw, NY
Haverstraw, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Rockland County, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Prison#Abuse Case#Violent Crime#Rockland County Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

News 12

105K+
Followers
35K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy