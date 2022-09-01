Haverstraw man sentenced to 14 years in prison in child abuse case

A Haverstraw man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison in a child abuse case.

According to the District Attorney’s office, 46-year-old Sherman Brody was sentenced in Rockland County Court.

Brody had pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a young girl from late 2017 to April 2021.

She was 7 years old when the abuse began.

Brody will be on probation for 10 years after he is released from prison and will have to register as a sex offender.