Jersey Proud: 22-year-old visits over 200 police departments for autism awareness

A young man visited several New Jersey police departments to continue his goal of educating officers around the country about autism.

Alex Mann is a 22-year-old with autism. He has made it his mission to visit as many police departments as possible for the past three years.

He’s currently making rounds in South Jersey. He was in Harrison Township this week and also rode with officers at the beach in Wildwood Crest.

Mann gives officers tips on how to interact with people with autism.

Other stops he’s made this month include North Wildwood, Woodbury, Moorestown, Mount Laurel and Gloucester Township.

Mann has visited 233 police departments in five states.