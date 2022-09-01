Read full article on original website
Fort Fall Fiesta to be held Saturday, Sept. 17
The Fifth Annual Fort Fall Fiesta, a bilingual festival bringing together English and Spanish speakers, will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, from noon to 4 p.m. in Jones Park, Fort Atkinson. The event is co-sponsored by the Unity Project of Fort Atkinson, along with Fort Community Credit Union, Fort Healthcare, Madison Area Technical College, mkCellular and Griffin Ford.
Fort Fall Fiesta returns Sept. 17
Marilyn Elizabeth Bruns
Marilyn Elizabeth Bruns, age 86 of Johnson Creek, received her crown of eternal life on August 27, 2022, surrounded by all of her daughters. She was born on October 13, 1935, in Milwaukee, daughter of the late Marshall and Lucille (Malinowski) Gallot. She married Donald William Bruns on April 29, 1961. He preceded her in death on June 22, 2017.
Michels is running to ‘turn Madison upside down’
Now that the Wisconsin GOP has decided on the Trump-endorsed millionaire construction executive Tim Michels, our choice for Governor is clear. Do not elect someone who wants to turn the clock back on workers’ rights and is running to “turn Madison upside down.” Governor Tony Evers is a man of decency who is leading the fight for everything that we hold dear. This is no time for chaos. The Wisconsin legislature is still controlled by the do-nothing Republicans who have shown their disdain for working people and women’s rights – refusing to expand affordable health care, advocating for an 1849 law that criminalized abortion, saying no to sensible gun safety measures backed by strong majorities of people, and decimating voting rights and environmental protections that assure clean air and water for Wisconsinites. Gov. Tony Evers is the people’s champion, standing up to the GOP’s divisive agenda. Vote for Tony in November.
Whitewater: Road construction work on Janesville, Newcomb, Bishop to begin Tuesday
The City of Whitewater Department of Public Works has announced that milling and pavement work will take place next week on portions of Janesville, Newcomb and Bishop streets. According to a news release, work on Janesville Street will affect a portion of roadway between Walworth Avenue and the railroad tracks.
