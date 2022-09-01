Read full article on original website
magnoliareporter.com
Three North Louisiana parishes will get road improvement funds
One North Louisiana project is among nine for which the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development recently received bids. Among them are safety improvements to various curves on state highways throughout Lincoln, Ouachita, and Union parishes. A bid of $6,269,405.50 was submitted.
KSLA
Northeast Louisiana farmers await crop damage results
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Farmers in northeast Louisiana are waiting to see how much damage their crops may have from recent downpours. Thousands of acres across the region were impacted by nearly six days of precipitation in late August. Mike Strain, Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture, said it could take another month before the number of crops lost would be known.
City of Ruston Water Utilities Department scheduled to make repairs to a water main
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to City of Ruston Mayor, Ronny Walker, the City of Ruston Water Utilities Department will be making repairs to a water main on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. The following streets will be without water from 8 AM to 2PM: 2500-3600 North Trenton Street Llanfair Drive Frazier Road Little River Road […]
City of Monroe announces Labor Day closures and schedules
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 2, 2022, the City of Monroe announced Labor Day closures and schedules. City of Monroe Facilities Closed on September 5, 2022Reopen on September 6, 2022 The Monroe Transit System Closed on September 5, 2022Resume on September 6, 2022 City of Monroe Trash Schedule Collected on September 5, 2022, andSeptember […]
KNOE TV8
Missing Baton Rouge woman with dementia has Bastrop ties, seen near Winnsboro
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Baton Rouge woman who suffers from dementia. Louisiana State Police say Gloria B. Frazier, 79, was reported missing Thursday. Police say she has family in Bastrop and may have been headed that way. She was last seen at 5:23 p.m. headed north on US 425 near Winnsboro, according to an LSP news release reproduced below.
KNOE TV8
Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter searches for Labor Day volunteers
Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter in search of volunteers. Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter is searching for Labor Day volunteers. NELA first response agencies help families properly install child car seats. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT. NELA first response agencies help families properly install child car seats. 2nd annual...
KNOE TV8
NELA first response agencies help families properly install child car seats
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - First responders in Ouachita Parish offered tips to families on how to properly install car seats for children Saturday morning. West Monroe fire and police departments teamed up to host a ‘Free Child Safety Seat Installation’ event at The Assembly West Monroe on Sept. 3, 2022, at 10 a.m.
KNOE TV8
Labor Day barbecue supports Monroe youth boxing program on Renwick St.
The BBB explains why you should never pay your Student Loan Forvigiveness upfront. Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter searches for Labor Day volunteers. Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter searches for Labor Day volunteers. NELA farmers await crop damage results. Updated: Sep. 4, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT. NELA farmers await crop damage...
Silver Alert: 74-year-old Louisiana woman located safe in Monroe
UPDATE (09/02/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On September 2, 2022, Louisiana State Police canceled the Silver Alert for Gloria B. Frazier. According to authorities, Frazier was located in Monroe, La., and is in good condition. BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 1, 2022, the Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Gloria B. […]
KNOE TV8
2nd annual World Beard Day competition happens in Monroe
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Beard lovers celebrated World Beard Day on on Sept. 3, 2022. Beard enthusiasts in Northeast Louisiana joined Warhawk Harley-Davidson and Beard Mobb Louisiana Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. at the Harley-Davidson Motorcycles Monroe location for their second annual World Beard Day. Six winners took home ribbons...
KNOE TV8
Salvation Army filled its essential cook position
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Salvation Army in Monroe has been short-staffed, they have not had a cook for a few months. Captain Jerry Casey has been the primary cook and others have pitched in to help. It has been a three-hour process that he has had to take time from his day, Theresa Vincent has taken over that duty.
4 LDWF Lakes Make Bassmaster’s Top 100 List
Bassmaster Magazine has released its list of the Top 100 Lakes (for bass fishing, of course) and 4 of Louisiana's lakes managed by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries made the list. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries just wanted to share the information in time for the...
MISSING PERSON: Winn Parish man found safe by authorities
UPDATE (09/02/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — As of Friday, September 2, 2022, Elisha Jonah Barrow has been located safe by authorities. WINN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Elisha Jonah Barrow. Barrow was born in 2001 and is entered as missing out of Winn Parish after […]
sandiegotroubadour.com
RON STEVEN HOUSTON: The Streets of West Monroe
The Streets of West Monroe is the second CD drop from singer/songwriter/guitarist Ron Steven Houston, a follow-up to his 2021 debut album A Long Road Home. Once again recorded and mixed superbly by Jeff Berkley at his Ohm Grown Studio in Oceanside, California, the 12-track album, all originals and two covers, takes us on a personal storytelling journey back in time to the roots of Houston’s formative years growing up in West Monroe, Louisiana. It’s an album filled with nostalgia, regrets, and redemption.
Caldwell Deputies: Missing man has been found safe and soon to be reunited with family
CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The 21-year-old man, Elisha Barrow, who was reported missing in Caldwell Parish back on August 26th has been found safe at the same wooded area where he was last seen, said Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office. “If it wasn’t for you and your help we couldn’t get the word out and […]
Catahoula Parish experiences parish-wide power outage
CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 1, 2022, Catahoula Parish, La. experienced a parish-wide power outage. According to reports, Catahoula Parish Schools and Central Office will dismiss at 2 PM. As of now, there is no anticipated time for the power to be restored from Concordia Electric. As always, we will keep you […]
2019 murder of Morehouse Parish man still unsolved
MOREHOUSE PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— In 2019, a small Morehouse Parish community was shaken after their neighbor was found murdered inside of his own home. The investigation never led to an arrest and his killer is still at large. Forty-two-year-old Tommy J. Jarrell was gunned down in his home in the Spicewood Village Mobile Park on May […]
KNOE TV8
Feed Your Soul: Restaurant making tracks with new international items
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Many people head to a coffee house and expect the usual items to eat, like muffins scones, and maybe some banana bread. Railway Coffee in Ruston wants to change that. With great coffee, Ella Williams, manager at Railway, wanted to make sure she had some great...
MISSING TEEN: 14-year-old runaway found safe by Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies
UPDATE (08/31/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office announced they have located 14-year-old Keara Thomas and she is safe. CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office needs assistance locating 14-year-old Keara Thomas. Thomas was last seen at her residence in Calhoun, La., wearing blue jeans with a […]
Road rage leads to the arrest of Louisiana man for allegedly putting gun at driver, authorities say
According to authorities, the first caller advised troopers that the vehicle drove in front of their vehicle and brake checked them multiple times, forcing them off the roadway.
