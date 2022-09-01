Read full article on original website
18-year-old man killed in pedestrian vs. train accident in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating the death of an 18-year-old man involved in a pedestrian vs. train accident. Police say the incident happened near Pioneer Dr. around 2:13 a.m. Sunday. Anyone with any information regarding the case, is asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department...
Brown County Jail escape
Power outage and road closures on Green Bay’s west side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say a power pole was damaged in a single vehicle accident at Ashland Ave. and Dousman St., which are are expected to be closed until around 7:30 PM Saturday. For detours, authorities say to use Shawano Ave. and Broadway St. instead. Power is also...
Herman Van Beckum's 100th birthday
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office wants to identify men who brought weapons into a gentleman's club and got into a verbal argument on July 10.
Original Packers fence gets a new slogan
Two people receive life threatening injuries in Fond du Lac incidents, investigations underway
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating two overnight incidents. Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to an incident on Friday around 9:16 p.m. at the intersection of Scott and Mill Streets. According to preliminary information, the person was hit by a 53-year-old Fond du Lac resident driving westbound on Scott St.
Two hurt in accidental shooting in Grand Chute; Florida man faces charges
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Grand Chute police say two people were wounded Friday evening in an accidental shooting. According to police, a 70-year-old man from Grand Chute and a 67-year-old woman from St. Augustine, Florida, were both struck when a .22 caliber rifle was accidentally fired at about 7:15 P.M. on the 800-block of W. Northstar Dr.
Herbert Kohler Jr. dies at age 83
KOHLER, Wis. (WBAY) - Herbert Kohler Jr. passed away at the age of 83 on Saturday in Kohler, Wisconsin. Mr. Kohler was a dynamic leader and Executive Chairman of the Kohler Company, helping transform the plumbing products and manufacturing that was founded by his grandparents. He also helped put Wisconsin...
Peter Jennings gets first win in Titans debut
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) -The Peter Jennings era got off to a great start with a 53-13 Titans win over East Texas Baptist University Saturday. UW-Oshkosh’s quarterback Kobe Berghammer threw three touchdown passes and ran in a pair of TDs himself for five total scores on the day. The Titans...
World War II vet celebrates 100th birthday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A World War II veteran and one of the people who established a long-time roller rink in Green Bay celebrated his 100th birthday on Labor Day. Herman Van Beckum’s family tells us he entered the Army barely out of high school. During the war he worked in medical evacuation. He was stationed on the Island of Luzon in the Philippines, where they stabilized the wounded before they were flown to hospitals. He served from 1942 until 1945.
