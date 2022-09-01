Read full article on original website
Here's How Long A Tesla Model Y Battery Will Actually Last
Tesla has made quite a mark on the electric vehicle industry since the sale of its first all-electric vehicle in 2008. The automaker has come a long way since the introduction of its Roadster that year, and as of the second quarter of 2022, Tesla accounted for more than 66% of EV registrations in the U.S., according to data compiled by Experian. This is quite a feat, considering the competition stemming from manufacturers that have a long standing in the automotive world like BMW, Volvo, and Audi, all of which have notable electric models in production. Adding to this accomplishment is the idea that many U.S. consumers aren't ready to leap to an all-electric vehicle, preferring to stay with more moderately-priced hybrids instead.
electrek.co
Toyota will convert Japanese engine plants to build batteries – is it finally coming around to EVs?
Japanese automaker Toyota continues to delve deeper into a Bizarro-mirrored universe in which it actually (sort of) behaves like an EV automaker. Following news earlier this week in which the EV laggards laid out an $5.6 billion investment plan to build batteries, Toyota is already making moves to convert two engine and powertrain plants near its Japanese headquarters to produce EV batteries instead.
Ford CEO Calls Out Elon Musk And The Tesla Cybertruck
Elon Musk has had a target on his back ever since Tesla upset the automotive status quo. But it's not often the head of a carmaker calls out their counterpart, but that's exactly what Ford CEO Jim Farley did after a speech promoting the Ford F-150 Lightning, ended with a hasty, "take that Elon Musk." The Tesla boss provided a non-plussed reply.
makeuseof.com
What Is the Cheapest Tesla Model in 2022 and How Much Does It Cost?
Buying a new car is one of the biggest financial decisions most of us make. And when it's an electric car (EV), it can be anything but cheap. Fortunately, Tesla's innovative use of technology has proven that EVs can be both exciting and affordable. Tesla offers desirable electric vehicles at prices most customers can afford.
Honda, LG to build $4.4 billion electric vehicle battery plant in U.S.
Tokyo — Major South Korean battery maker LG and Japanese automaker Honda are investing $4.4 billion in a joint venture in the United States to produce batteries for Honda electric vehicles in the North American market, the two companies said Monday. The plant's site is still undecided, but construction...
EV Curiosity: How to Rent an Electric Car
Good news for U.S. motorists -- the national average price for regular gasoline has finally dipped below $4 a gallon after months of record-setting cost levels. See: 5 Things To Always Buy at...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Panasonic plans second $4 billion U.S. EV battery plant
Panasonic, which supplies its electric vehicle (EV) batteries to companies like Tesla, announced it plans another $4 billion factory, which is expected to be located in Oklahoma, reports sources close to the Wall Street Journal. The factory joins a Kansas City area facility that was announced last month. The Kansas...
fordauthority.com
Lincoln Ranked Well Below Average In 2022 U.S. Tech Experience Study
Lincoln has produced some mixed results in recent studies, ranking below average in the 2022 Pied Piper Prospect Satisfaction Index Premium Auto Study (PSI), J.D. Power’s 2022 APEAL Study, and the 2021 China Tech Experience Study, though it did rebound to finish third among all premium brands in 2022 China Tech Experience Index Study. Now, after Ford ranked well below the mass market average in J.D. Power’s 2022 U.S. Tech Experience Study, Lincoln is following suit with a similarly poor ranking in the premium segment.
A 17-year-old engineer's magnet-free motor prototype could make electric vehicles more sustainable
His new prototype had 39 percent greater torque over a traditional motor.
CNBC
Tesla threatens to sue critic over ads showing its car hitting kid-sized mannequin
Tesla sent a cease-and-desist letter to Green Hills Software CEO Dan O'Dowd, a vocal critic of its driver-assistance systems. O'Dowd paid for a national ad campaign showing a Tesla vehicle plowing down a child-sized mannequin on a test track. The electric vehicle maker calls the ad "misinformation." Tesla has threatened...
Ford EV Sales Jump
Overall, the sales data from Ford Motor continues to be positive. In August, U.S. unit sales rose 27.3% to 158,008. The industry continues to face supply chain problems which makes the number particularly impressive. Sales of Ford’s EVs were especially strong, but tiny. The numbers show how far Ford has to go to have a […]
Tesla Giga Canada Rumors, Ford's Sizzling EV Sales, Lucid, Nikola Tap Equity Market, Canoo Loses Top Manufacturing Executive: Week's Biggest EV Stories
EV stocks were not spared by the across-the-market sell-off in the week ended Sept. 2. Tesla's China sales rebounded in China and its Giga Berlin production has been brisk. Electric vehicle stocks fell across the board in the week ended September 2 amid macroeconomic concerns that rocked the market. The August jobs report, the U.S. government’s move to restrict chip exports to China, and the shutting down of the Nord Stream 1 offshore pipeline that supplies oil from Russia to Europe all served to intensify risk aversion in the market.
Watch Out Tesla, Consumers Want an Apple Car
It's the final that car and tech fans crave: Tesla (TSLA) vs. Apple (AAPL) ; Elon Musk versus Tim Cook. It would be a match of titans, pitting two of the biggest innovative companies of recent years against each other. It will be difficult to determine the winner. How do you bet against Musk, who has completely turned the entire automotive sector upside down? Since Tesla, all car manufacturers only see themselves as tech groups. Over-the-air update of features, Tesla's signature, has become the new normal. And how do you not bet on Apple which transformed the mobile phone.
The electric car Battery Belt is reshaping America’s heartland
The climate bill President Biden signed into law yesterday will open up tens of billions of dollars in subsidies for high-tech electric vehicle plants across the South and the Midwest. Why it matters: The package is a big down payment on addressing climate change and moving toward energy independence as...
Apple cars appear to be more popular than Tesla even before they hit the road, survey finds
Strategic Vision found that just over a quarter of buyers would consider purchasing a car made by Apple, compared to 20% for Elon Musk's marque.
teslarati.com
U.S. EV adoption is happening faster than anticipated
EV adoption in the U.S. happening much faster than anticipated, according to an observation of research by Recurrent Auto which is focused on providing transparency and confidence in pre-owned EV transactions. The research directly contradicts and challenges a statement by Jack Hollis, the executive vice president of sales at Toyota Motor North America.
teslarati.com
Elon Musk dubs Moody’s “irrelevant” after firm stands by TSLA’s junk credit rating
Tesla may have maintained its profitability and growth while absolutely dominating the electric vehicle industry, but for Moody’s Corporation, the electric vehicle maker is still rated “junk.” An explanation for this was recently shared online, though for CEO Elon Musk, what Moody’s thinks about Tesla doesn’t really matter.
9to5Mac
Report: People are more interested in buying Apple Car rather than a new Tesla
Apple Car is, at least, a few years away from being introduced. While Project Titan is surrounded by controversies, top executives leaving, and complete turnovers on what the Apple Car will ultimately be, a survey indicates that US customers are more interested in buying a car from the Cupertino company rather than buying a new Ford or Tesla.
teslarati.com
Loup Ventures: “AI Day II is already a win for Tesla” $TSLA
Tesla’s AI Day last year was an incredible learning experience for me when I attended in person. Tesla will be holding its second AI Day event at the end of this month and we have a lot to look forward to. Loup Ventures seems to agree and published an article titled AI Day Primer.
insideevs.com
Honda, Toyota, EV Sales And California Leads: EV News Sep 2, 2022
This week, we have news from Honda, Toyota, Global EV Sales, and US States following California's lead. Here's our top EV News for the week of September 2, 2022. Check out the full newsletter for the week which includes more Electric Vehicle News, and also news about Autonomous Vehicles. Bio:...
