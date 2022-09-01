ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raymore, MO

KCTV 5

Person watching car doing donuts in parking struck and killed, driver in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person died early Monday morning after he was struck by a Dodge Charger that was doing donuts in a parking lot. The Kansas City Police Department stated just that just after midnight, two vehicles, including an orange Dodge Charger, were conducting “an illegal street racing side show” in front of a large crowd at the American Freight Warehouse parking off Front Street.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Gunshots fired during incident inside of Independence Center

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Families trying to relax on Labor Day at a shopping center in Independence, Missouri, were in for a terrible surprise Monday afternoon. Police are reporting a shooting that took place at Independence Center just after 3:00 p.m. Independence police were called to the scene on shots...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KMBC.com

Illegal sideshow results in pedestrian death after spectator is struck by car

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An illegal street racing sideshow turned deadly overnight in Kansas City. A pedestrian believed to be a spectator was struck during the incident. Evidence of what happened remains scorched across the parking lot where the death occurred. Rubber left behind from the cars doing donuts in the parking lot of American Freight off of Front Street.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Shots fired at Independence Center; no injuries reported

Independence, Mo. — Police are investigating after shots were fired inside Independence Center Monday afternoon. According to the Independence Police Department, an off-duty officer was inside the mall around 3 p.m. and called to report the sound of gunshots. When officers arrived, they determined that at least three shots were fired, but they were unable […]
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KMBC.com

Thieves steal cannoli mobile from Jasper's Italian Restaurant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It took just more than a minute for thieves to break in, hotwire and steal the Cannoli Mobile from Jasper's Italian Restaurant. It happened in their parking lot at 103rd and Stateline around 4:45 p.m. Sunday. Surveillance video shows thieves breaking in through the window,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
lakeexpo.com

One Man Killed In Head-On Crash On Hwy 5, Other Driver Arrested

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A Versailles man was killed in a head-on crash, Friday night, and the driver of the other vehicle is facing a potential criminal charge for driving while intoxicated. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Alexander Luttrell, of Kansas City, Kan., was driving a...
VERSAILLES, MO
KCTV 5

I-435 SB clear after body found in median from fatality crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are investigating what is believed to be a fatality crash that left one dead on southbound I-435 just south of Gregory Blvd. Earlier, reports from KC Scout and KCPD indicated that it was possibly a two-vehicle crash that led to the closing of both NB and SB I-435 Highway between Gregory Blvd. and 87th Street.
KANSAS CITY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Woman Seriously Hurt In Tubing Accident

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — A Kansas City, Mo. woman was seriously injured in a tubing accident on the Lake, Saturday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 33-year-old Bruce Peterson was driving a Supra boat pullling 26-year-old Ashton Penrod on a tube, around the 10.6 Mile Marker of the Glaize Arm. Penrod was thrown from the tube and sustained serious injuries. She was flown by MU Air Ambulance to University Hospital for treatment.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Lawrence police detective arrested on suspicion of DUI

A Lawrence, Kansas police detective has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Lawrence Police Department. Police say around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a crash at East 15th Street and Lindenwood Lane. A vehicle had hit a parked car. Police say the...
LAWRENCE, KS
KYTV

Driver dies in head-on crash in Morgan County, Mo.

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on crash that killed one driver and injured another driver. Steven Stafford, 25, of Versailles, Mo., died in the crash. The crash happened Friday night on Route 5, two miles south of Versailles. Investigators say, Alexander Luttrell, of...
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Motorcyclist in KCMO crash suffers serious injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist in Kansas City, Missouri, suffered serious injuries in a crash early Saturday morning. According to the Kansas City Police Department, officers responded to a call at 1:29 a.m. Saturday following a one-vehicle collision. Police said a black Honda 125cc motorcycle was traveling east...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests on Saturday, September 8

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a st. Joseph resident was arrested late Saturday night in DeKalb County. 57-year-old William Gimse was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance/mushrooms, felony unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, and exceeding the speed limit. Gimse was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.
DEKALB COUNTY, MO

