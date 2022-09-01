Read full article on original website
Spectator run over, killed at illegal sideshow in Kansas City
A spectator at an illegal sideshow on Front Street in Kansas City was killed after being ran over by a vehicle just after midnight.
Pedestrian killed on I-435 Northbound Sunday morning
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian killed Sunday morning.
KMBC.com
Thieves steal cannoli mobile from Jasper's Italian Restaurant
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It took just more than a minute for thieves to break in, hotwire and steal the Cannoli Mobile from Jasper's Italian Restaurant. It happened in their parking lot at 103rd and Stateline around 4:45 p.m. Sunday. Surveillance video shows thieves breaking in through the window,...
Police find murder weapon during Kansas City-area traffic stop
KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City-area man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his father on Wednesday at a Lee's Summit residence, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Michael E. Hamilton, 23, Lee's Summit, faces Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to court records...
lakeexpo.com
One Man Killed In Head-On Crash On Hwy 5, Other Driver Arrested
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A Versailles man was killed in a head-on crash, Friday night, and the driver of the other vehicle is facing a potential criminal charge for driving while intoxicated. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Alexander Luttrell, of Kansas City, Kan., was driving a...
KCTV 5
Kansas City woman seriously injured after tubing incident at Lake of the Ozarks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City woman suffered serious injuries Saturday afternoon following an incident at the Lake of the Ozarks. A report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol indicated 26-year-old Ashton Penrod was tubing behind a boat just before 4:30 p.m. when she was thrown from the tube.
Man dies in Monday evening double shooting in Kansas City
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a shooting that critically injured a man on Monday evening.
KCTV 5
I-435 SB clear after body found in median from fatality crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are investigating what is believed to be a fatality crash that left one dead on southbound I-435 just south of Gregory Blvd. Earlier, reports from KC Scout and KCPD indicated that it was possibly a two-vehicle crash that led to the closing of both NB and SB I-435 Highway between Gregory Blvd. and 87th Street.
KMBC.com
One arrest made after boat crash in Gardner sends two people to the hospital
GARDNER, Kan. — An unidentified person has been arrested after a boat crash late Sunday night on Gardner Lake sent two people to the hospital. According to Sergeant David Rollf with the Gardner Police Department, alcohol was a factor in the crash. Rollf said the boat hit an outcropping...
Three Bullies stolen from Raytown dog shelter
Around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers were called to Midwest Animal ResQ in regard to three dogs being stolen.
lakeexpo.com
Woman Seriously Hurt In Tubing Accident
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — A Kansas City, Mo. woman was seriously injured in a tubing accident on the Lake, Saturday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 33-year-old Bruce Peterson was driving a Supra boat pullling 26-year-old Ashton Penrod on a tube, around the 10.6 Mile Marker of the Glaize Arm. Penrod was thrown from the tube and sustained serious injuries. She was flown by MU Air Ambulance to University Hospital for treatment.
KMBC.com
Lawrence police detective arrested on suspicion of DUI
A Lawrence, Kansas police detective has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Lawrence Police Department. Police say around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a crash at East 15th Street and Lindenwood Lane. A vehicle had hit a parked car. Police say the...
KYTV
Driver dies in head-on crash in Morgan County, Mo.
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on crash that killed one driver and injured another driver. Steven Stafford, 25, of Versailles, Mo., died in the crash. The crash happened Friday night on Route 5, two miles south of Versailles. Investigators say, Alexander Luttrell, of...
KCTV 5
Motorcyclist in KCMO crash suffers serious injuries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist in Kansas City, Missouri, suffered serious injuries in a crash early Saturday morning. According to the Kansas City Police Department, officers responded to a call at 1:29 a.m. Saturday following a one-vehicle collision. Police said a black Honda 125cc motorcycle was traveling east...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests on Saturday, September 8
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a st. Joseph resident was arrested late Saturday night in DeKalb County. 57-year-old William Gimse was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance/mushrooms, felony unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, and exceeding the speed limit. Gimse was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.
Neighbor helps subdue axe-wielding suspected KC shooter
A suspected shooter is in Kansas City, Missouri police custody, thanks in part to a neighbor who took on who he describes as a "mad man with an axe."
