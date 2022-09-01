Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Here's What's Closed in San Diego County This Labor Day
San Diego workers are enjoying a much-deserved day off this Labor Day, and that includes most county and city employees. Here's what's closed and what's open on the annual holiday that falls on the first Monday in September. What's Closed in San Diego County on Labor Day. All San Diego...
NBC San Diego
Here's Where Temperature Records Were Broken in San Diego County on Sunday
If you thought Saturday was hot, wait until you hear about Sunday's record-breaking temperatures across Southern California for Sept. 4. Escondido set a record of 102 degrees for the hottest temperature on this day, breaking a 1997 record of 101, according to the National Weather Service. Oceanside Harbor set a...
NBC San Diego
Brush Fire in Fallbrook Forward Rate Stopped at 30 Acres, 10% Contained
Road Closures: Northbound Sandia Creek Dr. at Rock Mountain Rd. Firefighters are in North County battling a brush fire that sparked in Fallbrook Sunday afternoon. The fire sparked around 1:30 p.m. in the 39000 block of Sandia Creek Drive. By 5 p.m. the forward rate was stopped at 30 acres. Cal Fire said firefighters will remain at the scene building a containment line and mopping up hot spots.
NBC San Diego
Backyard Sinkhole Leads to Mudslide Evacuations in Valencia Park
A handful of homes on Trinidad Way in the Valencia Park neighborhood were evacuated Saturday after a water leak caused a mudslide in the backyard of one home, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said. A retaining wall also collapsed at 11:07 a.m. Saturday behind the home in the 5500 block...
NBC San Diego
Brush Fire East of Ramona Halted at 50 Acres
Evacuations: Those already evacuated can return home. Evacuation orders remain in place for residents of Ramona Trails Drive, Sunset Oaks Drive and Caesar Drive; an evacuation center is open at 1521 Hanson Lane. Road Closures: SR-78 at Magnolia Avenue remains closed, open for residents only. San Diego County firefighters stopped...
NBC San Diego
Scorching Temps Mark Labor Day, But Chance of Rain Could Follow This Week
Scorching temperatures will mark your Labor Day as the unforgiving heat will continue to linger. That excessive heat warning that has gripped San Diego County has been extended to Wednesday as unseasonably high temps will make for warmer-than-usual conditions. Thanks to an area of high pressure over the Sun Belt, temperatures for Monday are forecasted as followed:
NBC San Diego
Heat Wave Continues for San Diego County, Excessive Heat Warning Extended
The searing heat that has baked San Diego County in recent days is expected to continue through the Labor Day weekend, with excessive-heat warnings in place into next week. The National Weather Service extended the excessive heat warning through 8 p.m. Wednesday for all areas. It said it appears that any significant cooling will be delayed until Friday.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Unified Parents and Students Hot Over Lack of Air Conditioning
Some parents, students and teachers in the San Diego Unified School District are seething over having no air conditioning in some schools. The district said it is trying to get portable air conditioning units to schools as soon as possible. “Last class I was lightheaded,” said San Diego High School...
NBC San Diego
Scorching Temps Cause Power Outages for SDG&E Customers
Excessively high heat baked San Diego County Saturday, shutting off power for over 10,500 SDG&E customers at one point, according to the electric company. The biggest outages were recorded in Chula Vista, East Ramona and Pine Valley. SDG&E confirmed that heat was a factor in some of those circuits coming...
NBC San Diego
Woman Charged With Kidnapping 2-Year-Old at Escondido Park
Police said a homeless woman snatched a 2-year-old son from his babysitter while she was buying him ice cream Thursday in Escondido. “He is the light of our lives, just the happiest little 2-year-old,“ parent Emily Ramirez said. Two-year-old Ralph Ramirez's happy place is Grape Day Park. He’s with...
NBC San Diego
Heat Wave Forces Rescues During Opening Game at Snapdragon Stadium
San Diego State opened its new 35,000-seat Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday during an excessive heat warning. Several people were treated thus far for heat exhaustion at Snapdragon Stadium on opening day, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said. SDFD put a lot of resources toward treating people at the stadium for heat...
NBC San Diego
Aztecs Fall In Snapdragon Stadium Debut, SDSU loses 38-20 To Arizona
The temperature was hot, the play on the field by the home team was not. San Diego State opened Snapdragon Stadium with a 38-20 loss to Arizona on a day in which the temperatures consistently flirted with 100 degrees. After playing the previous 2 seasons in Carson and before that...
