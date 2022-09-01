Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Last day of Du Quoin State Fair to feature tripleheader racing events
We're looking at a flurry of opportunities to get Heartland residents in touch with regional heritage during the Labor Day weekend! Carla Jordan with the Cape Girardeau County History Center shares a look at what folks can see. Preview of Du Quoin State Fair opening Friday. Updated: Aug. 26, 2022...
KFVS12
Du Quoin State Fair USAC race postponed due to rain
DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The USAC Silver Crown Series Ted Horn 100 race at the Du Quoin State Fair has been postponed due to steady rainfall. Originally set for Saturday, Sept. 3, the race is now scheduled for Labor Day, Sept. 5, at 1 p.m. According to a release,...
KFVS12
Fort D in Cape Girardeau holds Fall Muster event
A photo display at Wappapello Lake honors Missouri's fallen soldiers. Labor Day weekend fun at Lake Wappapello. Fort D in Cape Girardeau held a Fall Muster event. Shoppers are looking for bargains at the 61-Mile Yard Sale this weekend. Jazz Festival held in Cairo, Ill. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at...
KFVS12
Crews busy setting up SEMO District Fair this week
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews are busy setting up and preparing for the SEMO District Fair coming up in Cape Girardeau later this week. Many of the rides were delivered on Monday and food stands were starting to set up in their places. Crews were washing and wiping down...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFVS12
Labor Day weekend at Wappapello Lake
A photo display at Wappapello Lake honors Missouri's fallen soldiers. Fort D in Cape Girardeau held its Fall Muster event. Fort D in Cape Girardeau held a Fall Muster event. Shoppers are looking for bargains at the 61-Mile Yard Sale this weekend. Jazz Festival held in Cairo, Ill. Updated: Sep....
KFVS12
Folks gather in southern Illinois for jazz festival
CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - People in the three-state region came together this weekend for a jazz festival in the Heartland. It’s called the 3rd Annual Smooth Jazz on the River Festival and is taking place at the Fort Defiance Park just south of Cairo. The Harold S. Jones Fine...
KFVS12
Fallen soldier memorial on display at Wappapello Lake
WAPPAPELLO, Mo. (KFVS) - A memorial photo exhibit of Missouri’s fallen is now being displayed inside the Bill Emerson Memorial Visitor Center located at Wappapello Lake. The display is called Remembering Our Fallen. It remembers and honors the service men and women from all branches who have lost their life since the 9/11 attacks.
KFVS12
Jazz Festival held in Cairo, Ill.
Shoppers are looking for bargains at the 61-Mile Yard Sale this weekend. 2 children die in crash on I-55 in New Madrid Co. Two children died and five others were injured in a crash on I-55 in New Madrid County, Mo. People from around the area search for bargains at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFVS12
Annual Heritage Blues & Gospel Festival kicks off soon in Cairo
CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Historic 8th Street will again be filled with the sounds of live music, food and more. The 9th Annual Heritage Blues & Gospel Festival kicks off on Thursday, September 8 and runs through Saturday, September 10. In addition to performance from several artists and food vendors,...
KFVS12
Hundreds enjoy annual Labor Day picnic in Advance
ADVANCE, Mo. (KFVS) - If you were in Advance this weekend, you probably saw hundreds of people crowding Umfleet Park. They were there as part of the 60th Annual Advance Labor Day Picnic. This event had much to do for people of all ages including a car show, quilt show,...
KFVS12
3rd annual Smooth Jazz Festival held in Cairo, Ill.
Shoppers are looking for bargains at the 61-Mile Yard Sale this weekend. Jazz Festival held in Cairo, Ill. A jazz festival was held in Cairo, Ill. 2 children die in crash on I-55 in New Madrid Co. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Two children died and five others were injured...
KFVS12
Reenactors educate visitors about Fort D over Labor Day weekend
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - While people are taking some much needed rest this Labor Day weekend, some reenactors are busy educating folks about a historic site. We caught up with people visiting Fort D in Cape Girardeau on Sunday as part of the Fall Muster event. Visitors were able...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFVS12
Cape Riverfront Market to hold Youth Entrepreneurship Day
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Youth Entrepreneurship Day, a one-day event created to encourage young entrepreneurship, will be featured in the Cape Riverfront Market schedule this upcoming week. Scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10, this event aims to instill an appreciation of business and entrepreneurship, as well as encouraging community involvement...
KFVS12
2 children die in crash on I-55 in New Madrid Co.
Shoppers are looking for bargains at the 61-Mile Yard Sale this weekend. Jazz Festival held in Cairo, Ill. A jazz festival was held in Cairo, Ill. People from around the area search for bargains at 61-Mile Yard Sale. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Shoppers from around the Heartland turned up...
KFVS12
SEMO Food Bank kicking off Hunger Action Month
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO Food Bank kicked off Hunger Action Month with a mobile drive thru food pick up for families in need. Donor Relations, Heather Collier said, “Hunger. Action. Month. It means that we are raising awareness focusing the message on hunger in southeast missouri and that we want everyone to stop and think about the impossible choices some of our neighbors have to make everyday.”
KFVS12
Tree falls on vehicle injuring driver
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Poplar Bluff man was injured in a crash involving a tree early Saturday morning, September 3 in Butler County. The crash happened at 5:20 a.m. on County Road 533, about seven miles north of Poplar Bluff. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Neal...
KFVS12
Shoppers take advantage of bargains at the Highway 61 Yard Sale
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Highway 61 Yard Sale brought in many to southeast Missouri to do a little shopping. People from the region and beyond took advantage of the many yard sales that were set up for 61 miles from Jackson up to Bloomsdale. Individuals were looking for unique...
KFVS12
One person dead after car runs off the road in Butler County crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A crash in Butler County resulted in one man’s death after police say his car ran off the road. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Melvin Lewis, 75, of Fisk, Mo., was killed in a crash on Saturday, Sept. 3, around 7 a.m.
Comments / 0