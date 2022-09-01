SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO Food Bank kicked off Hunger Action Month with a mobile drive thru food pick up for families in need. Donor Relations, Heather Collier said, “Hunger. Action. Month. It means that we are raising awareness focusing the message on hunger in southeast missouri and that we want everyone to stop and think about the impossible choices some of our neighbors have to make everyday.”

SIKESTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO