Voth allowed a run on six hits and struck out four over 3.1 innings in a no-decision during Saturday's 8-1 win over the Athletics. Voth wasn't particularly efficient, throwing 47 of 70 pitches for strikes in the short outing. Manager Brandon Hyde opted to pull the starter after he allowed three straight singles to load the bases in the fourth inning, and Keegan Akin escaped the jam without allowing a run. Voth hasn't allowed more than two runs in his last five outings, covering 26.1 innings in that span. He's completed five innings seven times this year, including six of his last seven appearances. The 30-year-old righty has a 4.41 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 73:25 K:BB through 81.2 innings this year between Baltimore and Washington, though his ratios with the Orioles (2.71 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 55:19 K:BB) in 63 innings are much more encouraging than the season-long marks.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO