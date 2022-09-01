Read full article on original website
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
The mother of a 16-year-old left alone overnight in an airport pleaded with a security guard to look after her daughter
Ainsley Ashton said her teenage daughter was left "abandoned" in an airport after her plane developed a fault and she was then "forgotten".
6.6-magnitude earthquake hits China's southwestern Sichuan province, 46 dead
At least 46 people have died after an earthquake hit China's southwestern Sichuan province on Monday, according to Chinese broadcaster CCTV citing local authorities.
China warns of 'counter-measures' as US approves $1.1bn arms sales to Taiwan
China has warned the United States it will take "counter-measures" after the Biden administration approved more than $1.1 billion in arms sales to Taiwan.
Rescuers search for survivors after eight die while trying to climb Russian volcano
Rescuers are trying to reach survivors of a climbing expedition on Eurasia's highest volcano that has already claimed eight lives as of Monday, local authorities say.
Travel to the Caribbean during Covid-19: Resources for your trip
If you're planning to go to the sun-kissed Caribbean, here are some resources to help you plan your trip to 10 of the most popular islands.
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
World Cup Fast Facts
View CNN's Fast Facts about the FIFA World Cup football (soccer) tournament, one of the most widely watched sporting events in the world.
Water from Pakistan's largest lake threatens to spill into densely populated cities
Pakistan authorities intentionally breached the country's largest freshwater lake on Sunday, displacing 100,000 people from their homes but preventing more densely populated areas further afield from being hit by flood water.
