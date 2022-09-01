ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Can social media affect the outcome of an election?

By Allison Fox O'Connor
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zH7cP_0hdOVpi900

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — Social media has become a way of life in today’s society and many use it to promote themselves, products, or messages. Politicians are starting to hop on the trend of targeting newer platforms to reach more voters.

“Social media is a ginormous component of how we win elections,” Dr. Scott Varda said, a Communications Professor at Baylor

Society now lives in the digital world, with platforms like Tik Tok and Instagram, along with older platforms like Facebook and Twitter.

Today, political candidates are using those websites to their advantage as they gear up for an election.

But can their online presence change the public’s perception?

“We’re seeing some authenticity and some real personality coming through on these candidates,” Social Media Expert Caryn Brown said. “And it’s not just the polished here’s my airbrushed headshot and the perfect little, you know, commercial with me walking my family.”

Brown explained that a politician’s social media presence could make or break their campaign, as it all depends on what they put online.

Dr. Varda explained that Tik Tok is now one of the top used social media platforms in the world and the reason many candidates are using it is due to the nature of their reach when compared to other platforms.

“The other sort of important difference between the social media possibilities of Tik Tok versus the social media possibilities of another platform, however, are things like virality and intensity of engagements,” he said.

Varda touched on gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke’s Tik Tok presence and how he believes O’Rourke is using his platform to show that he is open to taking questions from people on the other side of the aisle.

Brown explained that in past elections, many on social media may have felt like their voices are not heard and their votes do not matter.

But with the use of social media, she says that could change.

“A lot of the politicians on Tik Tok are reinforcing that you make a difference and your vote counts,” Brown said. “And I think what a lot of that, again, that young demographic is feeling like it doesn’t matter if I go and vote, it’s not going to change anything. And so kind of overturning that mindset and that thought process.”

But the question still remains, can social media change the outcome of an election?

“I think that’s one that we are obviously not going to have an answer to until, you know, sometime late in late night, late at night in November. But there’s a very there’s a very real possibility,” Varda ended.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Six ASU football players arrested for robbery

(Update: 7:40 a.m., September 2, 2022) SAN ANGELO, Texas — A sixth member of the Angelo State University football team was arrested for robbery by the San Angelo Police Department on Thursday afternoon. Stilton McKelvey, 19, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Thursday, September 1, 2022 and charged with robbery. (5:30 […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
The Independent

Hillary Clinton reveals sad reason behind why she wears pantsuits instead of skirts

Hillary Clinton has revealed why she started wearing pantsuits instead of skirts following a 1995 Brazil state visit.The former presidential candidate revealed that she wore a cream skirt suit during her visit to Brazil when photographers shot her from below.“I was sitting on a couch, and the press was let in,” she told CBS Sunday Morning’s Norah O’Donnell. “There were a bunch of them shooting up.”According to reports, some photos from that trip, in which her underwear was allegedly visible, were later used in ads for a Brazilian lingerie brand.“All of a sudden the White House gets alerted to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beto O'rourke
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Hartley County Sheriff’s searching for man wanted for assault

HARTLEY, County (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hartley County Sheriff’s Office is searching for David James Sandavol wanted for “Aggravated Assault 1st Degree,” according to a social media post from Hartley County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. Hartley County Sheriff’s describe Sandavol as a 49-year-old man with brown hair and green eyes. If you know the location of […]
HARTLEY COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Waco#Social#Baylor Society
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Hazmat team responds to north Amarillo home

UPDATE 4:06 p.m.: The Amarillo Fire Department reports that Chlorine gas was detected by the AFD Hazmat Team at a north Amarillo home, Friday. According to AFD, two gallons of drain cleaner (concentrated sulfuric acid) were poured into a drain to attempt to unclog it. AFD believes that the cleaner reacted with other cleaning products […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

#YahirStrong: School districts mourn Dalhart JV football player

DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – After the death of Yahir Cancino, a player on the Dalhart Wolves Junior Varsity football team, local school district social media pages were awash in purple. Dalhart Independent School District officials said that Cancino lost consciousness after an injury during a JV football game in Dimmitt on Thursday, as previously reported […]
DALHART, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy