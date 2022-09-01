ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WGAL

State police warn of Romanian transnational criminals in Pennsylvania

News 8 is On Your Side with a warning from Pennsylvania State Police and local police. Troopers said there has been an increase in crimes committed by Romanian transnational criminals, and Manheim Township police urged its residents to be on the lookout for these scammers. The scammers will tell you...
MANHEIM, PA
WGAL

One person dies in Dauphin County hit-and-run

State police in Harrisburg are investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run. Police say the hit-and-run occurred just after 10 p.m. Friday in West Hanover Township. According to state police, the victim was found on the roadway in the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard. Anyone with information on this fatal crash is...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Crews in Lebanon County on scene of barn fire

Crews are on the scene of a barn fire in Lebanon County. The fire is in the 200 block of Village Drive, in North Cornwall Township. A number of tankers have been called in to supply water. Emergency dispatchers say Rocherty Road is closed from Route 72 to Route 241.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Early morning fire damages Lancaster County home

A Lancaster County home was damaged by fire overnight. Crews were called to the 1300 block of Habecker Road in Rapho Township just before 12:30 Sunday morning. The fire quickly went to a second alarm. It took firefighters two hours to get the fire under control. The cause of the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fire destroys home's roof in West Cocalico Township

WEST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews responded to a Lancaster County house fire on Sunday night. The fire started around 7 p.m. along North King Street in West Cocalico Township. The fire chief said that when they got to the home, it was already engulfed in flames. The fire...
WEST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, PA

