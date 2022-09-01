Read full article on original website
WGAL
State police warn of Romanian transnational criminals in Pennsylvania
News 8 is On Your Side with a warning from Pennsylvania State Police and local police. Troopers said there has been an increase in crimes committed by Romanian transnational criminals, and Manheim Township police urged its residents to be on the lookout for these scammers. The scammers will tell you...
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police, PennDOT urge people to drive responsibly on Labor Day
Pennsylvania State Police and PennDOT are urging people to drive responsibly and sober on Labor Day. Some people may be hitting the road for holiday activities or returning from a weekend away. Those drivers are asked to be cautious of their behaviors behind the wheel and to pay attention to...
WGAL
Witnesses reported hearing explosion before barn fire in Lebanon County
NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A barn burned to the ground on Sunday in Lebanon County. It happened on the 200 block of Village Drive around 2 p.m. in North Cornwall Township. A uLocal member shared video with WGAL of the burning barn. You can watch that in the player below.
WGAL
One person dies in Dauphin County hit-and-run
State police in Harrisburg are investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run. Police say the hit-and-run occurred just after 10 p.m. Friday in West Hanover Township. According to state police, the victim was found on the roadway in the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard. Anyone with information on this fatal crash is...
WGAL
Crews in Lebanon County on scene of barn fire
Crews are on the scene of a barn fire in Lebanon County. The fire is in the 200 block of Village Drive, in North Cornwall Township. A number of tankers have been called in to supply water. Emergency dispatchers say Rocherty Road is closed from Route 72 to Route 241.
WGAL
Rain could be heavy at times; flood watch for parts of south-central Pennsylvania
A flood watch is in effect from Monday at 4 p.m. to Tuesday at noon for much of Pennsylvania (see map below). The flood watch will be in effect for all counties in the Susquehanna Valley except Adams, Lancaster and York.
WGAL
Early morning fire damages Lancaster County home
A Lancaster County home was damaged by fire overnight. Crews were called to the 1300 block of Habecker Road in Rapho Township just before 12:30 Sunday morning. The fire quickly went to a second alarm. It took firefighters two hours to get the fire under control. The cause of the...
WGAL
Fire destroys home's roof in West Cocalico Township
WEST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews responded to a Lancaster County house fire on Sunday night. The fire started around 7 p.m. along North King Street in West Cocalico Township. The fire chief said that when they got to the home, it was already engulfed in flames. The fire...
