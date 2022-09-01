ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

fox17.com

Man escapes police custody in Cannon County while handcuffed

AUBURNTOWN, Tenn. -- Police are searching for a man that escaped their custody in Cannon County. Devin Anthony Young, 36, escaped while being placed into custody on Sunday, according to the Cannon County Sheriff's Office. He ran away down Bryson Street shirtless, shoeless and with his hands cuffed behind his back.
CANNON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

FOX 17's 'Nashville in Focus' moves to Sundays at 11:30 p.m.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Push back from parents who don't like the idea of third graders who fail the state reading exam being forced to repeat the grade is among the topics this week on "Nashville in Focus." FOX 17 News' Scott Couch put the question to our panel of two...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

One dead in Priest Lake area head-on crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A head-on crash in the Priest Lake area leaves one person dead. The crash occurred on Hobson Pike just past Old Nottingham Drive at 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Metro Nashville police say their preliminary investigation shows that a Nissan Murano crossed a double line and hit a Saturn Aura.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Couple's Nashville rent rises $500 a month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) –- Skyrocketing rental prices without any form of notice is what some Nashville residents said they’re experiencing, but according to Tennessee law, this is completely legal. Holiday Campanella and her husband said the cost of their unit went up by almost $500. “It's a lot...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
fox17.com

Police: Man wanted for brutal attack on woman in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. -- A man is on the run after reportedly brutally assaulting a woman in her Franklin home. Franklin police say 21-year-old Julius Waters assaulted and terrorized a woman he is familiar with on Spring Street Saturday morning. He left the scene before police arrived. Waters stole the victim's...
FRANKLIN, TN
fox17.com

Puppy thrown out of a car in broad daylight in Metrocenter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) – A puppy was thrown out of a car at a metro center intersection. A young passerby saw it happen and was able to get the puppy to safety. Fox 17 news’ Payton Muse was heading to metro center when Payton’s mom pointed out the pup in the middle of the road, so they stopped the car and ran to help and that’s when Payton met the young man who helped save the puppy.
NASHVILLE, TN

