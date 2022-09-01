ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
Summit Daily News

900-foot fall from Capitol Peak kills Denver woman Saturday

A Denver woman died on Saturday after falling 900 feet from below the summit of Capitol Peak into Pierre Lakes Basin, according to a news release from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. The woman was hiking solo and fell after a rock that she was trying to cling to...
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

Boreal toads used to be abundant in Summit County. What happened?

In the past, boreal toads thrived in Summit County’s high-Alpine environment, living into their 20s and moving across mountain passes. However, since the 1990s, a microscopic fungus has been a major factor in the decline in boreal toads in Colorado, threatening one of the Southern Rockies’ important ecological middlemen.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Montezuma, CO
City
Las Animas, CO
Summit County, CO
Government
County
Summit County, CO
City
Jefferson, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Summit Daily News

Colorado’s child care crisis shows no sign of waning

Timing was everything for Jaiya Jermulowske and her husband, Kory. They knew they couldn’t afford to have two kids in day care at the same time, so the couple — who live about 35 minutes south of Steamboat Springs — planned their second pregnancy around child care.
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Sweet Coloradough donut shop opening new location in Eagle

Sweet treat lovers rejoice: the award-winning Sweet Coloradough donut and coffee shop is opening a new location on Chambers Avenue in Eagle this fall, and plans to begin serving its popular handmade donuts by October. Sweet Coloradough was founded by married couple Aaron and Anne Badolato in Glenwood Springs in...
EAGLE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blue Sky People#U S Cavalry
Summit Daily News

Silverthorne plans open house sessions to discuss short-term rentals

The town of Silverthorne is going to host several town hall opportunities for community members to express their opinions on proposed short-term rental regulations. Currently, the plan would cap the number of short-term rentals at 10% of the number of units in the majority of town neighborhoods (also known as Area 1) and 50% of the number of units within the town core and riverfront areas (Area 2). Short-term rentals are not allowed within deed-restricted neighborhoods (Area 3). Under these rules, this would allow for another 400 short-term rental licenses in Silverthorne. As of Friday, Sept. 2, there are 240 short-term rentals in Silverthorne, or about 9% of the town’s units.
SILVERTHORNE, CO
Summit Daily News

Photos: 35th annual Great Rubber Duck Race swims down the Blue River

Scenes from The Summit Foundation’s Great Rubber Duck Race, held Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Blue River in Breckenridge. Scenes from The Summit Foundation’s Great Rubber Duck Race, held Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Blue River in Breckenridge. Scenes from The Summit Foundation’s Great Rubber Duck Race, held Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Blue River in Breckenridge. Scenes from The Summit Foundation’s Great Rubber Duck Race, held Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Blue River in Breckenridge. Scenes from The Summit Foundation’s Great Rubber Duck Race, held Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Blue River in Breckenridge. Scenes from The Summit Foundation’s Great Rubber Duck Race, held Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Blue River in Breckenridge. Scenes from The Summit Foundation’s Great Rubber Duck Race, held Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Blue River in Breckenridge. Scenes from The Summit Foundation’s Great Rubber Duck Race, held Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Blue River in Breckenridge. Scenes from The Summit Foundation’s Great Rubber Duck Race, held Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Blue River in Breckenridge. Scenes from The Summit Foundation’s Great Rubber Duck Race, held Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Blue River in Breckenridge. Scenes from The Summit Foundation’s Great Rubber Duck Race, held Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Blue River in Breckenridge. Scenes from The Summit Foundation’s Great Rubber Duck Race, held Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Blue River in Breckenridge. Scenes from The Summit Foundation’s Great Rubber Duck Race, held Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Blue River in Breckenridge. Scenes from The Summit Foundation’s Great Rubber Duck Race, held Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Blue River in Breckenridge.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Summit Daily News

Use of stolen credit cards and identities to book vacation rentals in Summit County brings felony theft charges against Denver man

A Denver man accused of using stolen credit cards to book vacation rentals for Summit County visitors was charged with three felonies and a misdemeanor. The 42-year-old man was charged with felony theft of $5,000 to $20,000, felony identity theft, misdemeanor criminal possession of a financial device and unauthorized use of a financial transaction device, a felony charge, according to court records. He was arrested on Aug. 9 by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office after extradition. His bond was set at $20,000.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Obituary: Craig “Corky” Woodring

Corky Woodring was born July 15, 1951 to Samuel and Elaine Woodring, of Schwenksville, PA. Corky is survived by daughters Jennifer Woodring-Shea (Chris) and Melissa Woodring, grandson Lincoln Shea, brothers Gary Woodring & James Woodring (Becky). Corky impacted everyone he met. He was a loving father and brother, and always...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Frisco Prime reopens with new partners, new menu and more to come

Frisco Prime is back with a sprinkling of new fare and new management, but more of the same diners love. The property at 20 Main St. went up for sale near the end of spring with staffing shortages threatening its sustainability. Vincent Monarca, owner of five years, was looking at the same problem faced by other businesses in Summit County and he found himself doing more management and less cooking.
FRISCO, CO
Summit Daily News

Bluebird Market in Silverthorne opens its event space

Summit County officially has another event space. Called Summit Assembly at Bluebird Market, the event space has 6,000 square feet of space that can hold functions like weddings, corporate events, immersive art shows and holiday parties, according to a news release from the Bluebird Market’s communication’s team. The...
SILVERTHORNE, CO
Summit Daily News

Opinion | Bruce Butler: A call for respectful discourse

It has been my personal experience that voters do not like name-calling and negative campaigns. This is especially true in local elections, as neighbors do not want nastiness over local politics to divide their friendships and community. There are a handful of contested local elections in Summit County this November and I hope the candidates will take the higher road and have a contest of ideas rather than attack the character and motives of the other.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Obituary: Chelsea Coye

Chelsea Coye, age 32, passed peacefully at home on 8/30/2022. Born August 24, 1990, in Portland, Maine; she graduated from Greely High School in Cumberland. She graduated from Eckerd College in Florida with a degree in Environmental Science. Chelsea moved to Summit County, Colorado in 2013 where she met and married her soul mate, Mathew Coye.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy