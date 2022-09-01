Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
900-foot fall from Capitol Peak kills Denver woman Saturday
A Denver woman died on Saturday after falling 900 feet from below the summit of Capitol Peak into Pierre Lakes Basin, according to a news release from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. The woman was hiking solo and fell after a rock that she was trying to cling to...
Summit Daily News
Blue River largely avoids temperature issues and erosion seen in other parts of Colorado
Over the summer, areas of Colorado’s rivers have faced closures and fish kills due to weather conditions, but the Blue River in Summit County has managed to avoid negative impacts from monsoonal moisture and warm temperatures. According to the most recent data from the United States Geological Survey, temperatures...
Summit Daily News
Vail Resorts files complaint against Vail in district court alleging misuse of emergency ordinance
Vail Resorts on Tuesday filed a complaint in Eagle County District Court accusing the town of Vail of improper use of the emergency ordinance process in denying permits to the resort developer. Those permits would have aided in the partial development of a 23.3-acre parcel of land which the company owns in East Vail.
Summit Daily News
Boreal toads used to be abundant in Summit County. What happened?
In the past, boreal toads thrived in Summit County’s high-Alpine environment, living into their 20s and moving across mountain passes. However, since the 1990s, a microscopic fungus has been a major factor in the decline in boreal toads in Colorado, threatening one of the Southern Rockies’ important ecological middlemen.
Summit Daily News
From seed to sapling: Budding signs of growth appear at the Buffalo Mountain burn scar four years post wildfire
Four years after the Buffalo Mountain Fire torched 91 acres of forest above the Mesa Cortina and Wildernest neighborhoods in Silverthorne, the forest is showing health signs of rebirth thanks in part to replanting efforts by the U.S. Forest Service. The fire was likely human caused and ignited June 12,...
Summit Daily News
Colorado’s child care crisis shows no sign of waning
Timing was everything for Jaiya Jermulowske and her husband, Kory. They knew they couldn’t afford to have two kids in day care at the same time, so the couple — who live about 35 minutes south of Steamboat Springs — planned their second pregnancy around child care.
Summit Daily News
Sweet Coloradough donut shop opening new location in Eagle
Sweet treat lovers rejoice: the award-winning Sweet Coloradough donut and coffee shop is opening a new location on Chambers Avenue in Eagle this fall, and plans to begin serving its popular handmade donuts by October. Sweet Coloradough was founded by married couple Aaron and Anne Badolato in Glenwood Springs in...
Summit Daily News
Working toward snow: Breckenridge Ski Resort and A-Basin enter final stages of lift upgrades
It may be hard to believe, but the 2022-23 ski season is less than two months away in Summit County. With the unofficial end of summer taking place on Labor Day, local ski resorts are making plans to finish any outstanding construction projects before snowmaking begins in a couple weeks.
Summit Daily News
Silverthorne plans open house sessions to discuss short-term rentals
The town of Silverthorne is going to host several town hall opportunities for community members to express their opinions on proposed short-term rental regulations. Currently, the plan would cap the number of short-term rentals at 10% of the number of units in the majority of town neighborhoods (also known as Area 1) and 50% of the number of units within the town core and riverfront areas (Area 2). Short-term rentals are not allowed within deed-restricted neighborhoods (Area 3). Under these rules, this would allow for another 400 short-term rental licenses in Silverthorne. As of Friday, Sept. 2, there are 240 short-term rentals in Silverthorne, or about 9% of the town’s units.
Summit Daily News
Colorado’s fall colors are coming — and leaf-peepers have a lot to be excited about this year
Having spent the past two months flying over all 24 million acres of Colorado’s forests to assess their health, one of the state’s leading forestry experts foresees a good-to-great year for fall foliage with peak colors starting in mid-September. Dan West, the state forest entomologist for the Colorado...
Summit Daily News
Bergman Bowl work will close Keystone Gulch road for remainder of fall season
Keystone Gulch Road, also known as National Forest Service Road 175, will remain closed this fall to motorized vehicles at the upper gate, which is about 2.5 miles up the road from County Road 4, due to heavy traffic from ongoing construction work, the U.S. Forest Service announced. The narrow...
Summit Daily News
Photos: 35th annual Great Rubber Duck Race swims down the Blue River
Scenes from The Summit Foundation’s Great Rubber Duck Race, held Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Blue River in Breckenridge. Scenes from The Summit Foundation’s Great Rubber Duck Race, held Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Blue River in Breckenridge. Scenes from The Summit Foundation’s Great Rubber Duck Race, held Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Blue River in Breckenridge. Scenes from The Summit Foundation’s Great Rubber Duck Race, held Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Blue River in Breckenridge. Scenes from The Summit Foundation’s Great Rubber Duck Race, held Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Blue River in Breckenridge. Scenes from The Summit Foundation’s Great Rubber Duck Race, held Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Blue River in Breckenridge. Scenes from The Summit Foundation’s Great Rubber Duck Race, held Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Blue River in Breckenridge. Scenes from The Summit Foundation’s Great Rubber Duck Race, held Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Blue River in Breckenridge. Scenes from The Summit Foundation’s Great Rubber Duck Race, held Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Blue River in Breckenridge. Scenes from The Summit Foundation’s Great Rubber Duck Race, held Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Blue River in Breckenridge. Scenes from The Summit Foundation’s Great Rubber Duck Race, held Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Blue River in Breckenridge. Scenes from The Summit Foundation’s Great Rubber Duck Race, held Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Blue River in Breckenridge. Scenes from The Summit Foundation’s Great Rubber Duck Race, held Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Blue River in Breckenridge. Scenes from The Summit Foundation’s Great Rubber Duck Race, held Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Blue River in Breckenridge.
Summit Daily News
Use of stolen credit cards and identities to book vacation rentals in Summit County brings felony theft charges against Denver man
A Denver man accused of using stolen credit cards to book vacation rentals for Summit County visitors was charged with three felonies and a misdemeanor. The 42-year-old man was charged with felony theft of $5,000 to $20,000, felony identity theft, misdemeanor criminal possession of a financial device and unauthorized use of a financial transaction device, a felony charge, according to court records. He was arrested on Aug. 9 by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office after extradition. His bond was set at $20,000.
Summit Daily News
What’s working: Older Coloradans are returning to work, and inflation may be to blame
The number of all workers in Colorado’s labor force fell in the first year of the pandemic, with notable declines among those 55 and older. But just like the rest of the population, older workers are returning to work. A slightly larger percentage of people between ages 55 and...
Summit Daily News
Obituary: Craig “Corky” Woodring
Corky Woodring was born July 15, 1951 to Samuel and Elaine Woodring, of Schwenksville, PA. Corky is survived by daughters Jennifer Woodring-Shea (Chris) and Melissa Woodring, grandson Lincoln Shea, brothers Gary Woodring & James Woodring (Becky). Corky impacted everyone he met. He was a loving father and brother, and always...
Summit Daily News
Summit County’s summer real estate trends may favor buyers, but agents say local workers will likely remain priced out
Real estate transaction percentages have declined from 2021 to 2022, creating a buyer’s market for the first time since 2019. However, that doesn’t mean it’s a better market for the local workforce. Two real estate brokers in Summit County gave context, explaining that a combination of increased...
Summit Daily News
Frisco Prime reopens with new partners, new menu and more to come
Frisco Prime is back with a sprinkling of new fare and new management, but more of the same diners love. The property at 20 Main St. went up for sale near the end of spring with staffing shortages threatening its sustainability. Vincent Monarca, owner of five years, was looking at the same problem faced by other businesses in Summit County and he found himself doing more management and less cooking.
Summit Daily News
Bluebird Market in Silverthorne opens its event space
Summit County officially has another event space. Called Summit Assembly at Bluebird Market, the event space has 6,000 square feet of space that can hold functions like weddings, corporate events, immersive art shows and holiday parties, according to a news release from the Bluebird Market’s communication’s team. The...
Summit Daily News
Opinion | Bruce Butler: A call for respectful discourse
It has been my personal experience that voters do not like name-calling and negative campaigns. This is especially true in local elections, as neighbors do not want nastiness over local politics to divide their friendships and community. There are a handful of contested local elections in Summit County this November and I hope the candidates will take the higher road and have a contest of ideas rather than attack the character and motives of the other.
Summit Daily News
Obituary: Chelsea Coye
Chelsea Coye, age 32, passed peacefully at home on 8/30/2022. Born August 24, 1990, in Portland, Maine; she graduated from Greely High School in Cumberland. She graduated from Eckerd College in Florida with a degree in Environmental Science. Chelsea moved to Summit County, Colorado in 2013 where she met and married her soul mate, Mathew Coye.
